Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

43.2 F
Bellingham
Sunday, February 7, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      0
      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      Campus

      Late night shuttle changes service to suit Western students

      0
      Western’s transportation services are in the process of creating a better Late Night Shuttle system for students By Adriannah Roman With Western Washington University’s Student Late...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      0
      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Associated Students

      Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

      0
      The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

      0
      The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
      Campus

      Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

      0
      Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021 By Alison Ward Alma Clark Glass Hall will...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fired but not forgotten

      0
      Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusMoreHousing & DevelopmentTop Stories

Alma Clark Glass Hall focusing on community, accessibility, inclusivity

158
Updated
0

Suites, studios, kitchenettes, multipurpose rooms and more will be available at the new residence hall coming fall 2021

Construction workers working on the new Alma Clark Glass residence hall, where Highland Ridge residence hall used to be on Feb. 2, 2021.
Construction workers working on the new Alma Clark Glass residence hall, located where Highland Ridge residence hall used to be, Feb. 2, 2021. // Photo by Alison Ward

By Alison Ward

Alma Clark Glass Hall will be move-in ready in fall 2021, with a design focus on community, accessibility and inclusivity for all Western Washington University students. 

During summer 2021, current and eligible incoming Western students will have the option to select a room at Alma Clark Glass Hall for fall 2021. Rooms available will include full two-bedroom suites with one bathroom, semi-suite double rooms with their own bathroom facilities, singles, triples with their own bathroom facilities and studios with a kitchen and bathroom to appeal to all students.

The residence hall will have approximately 400 beds and will include laundry, storage, lounges and study areas, according to Western’s housing website.

“It will feature study lounges and community kitchens on almost every floor, allowing students to engage academically in collaborative spaces and socially through preparing meals and eating together,” said Paul Cocke, Western’s director of communications and marketing.

With community as a focus, the residence hall will include a multipurpose room that can be used for events, presentations, student-faculty collaboration and lectures. The main floor will function as a central hub for the Alma Clark Glass Hall residents.

Carla Yanni, a professor at Rutgers University and the second vice president of the Society of Architectural Historians, said much of what students learn is outside of class time, and forming life-long friendships takes place partly in residence halls. 

Former residence advisor and Western alumna Bethany Barbieri was able to see an early virtual video tour of the first floor of the hall, which showed study nooks and a market. 

“I am really happy to see these types of spaces added to the Ridgeway residence area,” Barbieri said. 

The virtual video tour of Alma Clark Glass Hall is available for public viewing, along with live construction footage.

After viewing the video, first-year student Brody Hunt said the building’s size and the sky bridge impressed him the most.

In addition to the design features, Alma Clark Glass Hall will include four significant improvements to make the Ridgeway community accessible for students with disabilities for the first time. 

Cocke noted the building would include single rooms, elevators, a sidewalk from the college hall to create a new accessible pedestrian pathway to The Ridge and more wheelchair-accessible rooms close to Red Square, the Viking Union, academic buildings and the library.

It is essential for architects and colleges to follow the Americans with Disabilities Act

“Students with disabilities should be able to easily enter and exit a building, enjoy its landscape and communal spaces and participate in the life of the residence hall like anyone else,” Yanni said.

Along with community and accessibility, inclusivity was at the forefront of the design plan.

On Dec. 11, 2020, the Western board of trustees unanimously approved the new residence hall’s name. Cocke said Alma Clark Glass, for whom the new building is named, was the first Black student to attend Western in 1906.

In her honor, Alma Clark Glass Hall will provide Black Affinity Housing. According to the Western housing website, the affinity-based housing is designed to assist members of the Black-identified community in supporting each other while adding psychological comfort and safety for those who choose to live in those spaces.

“A reflection and meditation room, which includes a footwash area prioritized for Muslim-identities, provides space for quiet moments,” Cocke said.

Barbieri said that from what she has heard, the residence hall sounds like a wonderful place to live. However, she said she hopes the new residence hall will not charge more because it could result in class problems — with lower-income students forced to live in less desirable housing.

“Official decisions on housing rates will be finalized in spring 2021,” Cocke said. “However, before then, we confer with student leadership in housing and Associated Students about overall housing system priorities, debt obligation and new programs we might be looking to bring forth.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,015FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
70SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Courts0

New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More...
Read more
City & County0

BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as...
Read more

Latest News

Associated Students0

Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Fees for summer quarter remain unchanged

Associated Students 0
The AS Executive Board met with members of Western administration to discuss summer student fees  By Henrik Butz  The fate of summer student fee reductions remains...
Read more

Fired but not forgotten

Opinion 0
Trump’s departure from social media reveals bigger problems with these platforms By Lauren Gallup Twitter said “bye-bye” for good to former President Donald Trump two days...
Read more

Late night shuttle changes service to suit Western students

Campus 0
Western’s transportation services are in the process of creating a better Late Night Shuttle system for students By Adriannah Roman With Western Washington University’s Student Late...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: No sweep at Camp 210

City & County 0
The sweep of the Civic Field Camp 210 location, scheduled for 4 p.m. Feb 5., did not occur as scheduled By Caroline Brooks and Izzie...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Opinion

Viking Voices: What does Black Lives Matter mean to you?

0
What does Black Lives Matter mean to you? Junior Tommy Holdefer, physics major “That black people have been discriminated against and they don’t have all the privileges compared to white people in this country, so the Black Lives Matter movement is trying to raise awareness about that fact and help that situation.” Senior Lauren Francois, psychology major “I just feel like we are...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
The Academic Coordinating Commission has both curricular committees and standing committees that report to them and contribute to academic decisions, as pictured in this diagram. There is a curricular committee for each college at Western that has the opportunity to contribute in curricular decisions for the 2021-22 academic year. // Graphic from The Faculty SenateThe Academic Coordinating Commission has both curricular committees and standing committees that report to them and contribute to academic decisions, as pictured in this diagram. There is a curricular committee for each college at Western that has the opportunity to contribute in curricular decisions for the 2021-22 academic year. // Graphic from The Faculty Senate
Campus

How colleges design curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year

0
Western engineering programs add 2 credits needed to graduate By Ryan Morris What will students learn from this course that will have a positive impact after...