Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      Campus

      Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      0
      Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Health & Wellness

      Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

      0
      Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis By Georgia Costa In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
CampusTop Stories

Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

80
Updated
0

Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs

The Outback Farm stage after the aesthetic work Katherine Palmer did with help from Charlie Havener on Jan. 18, 2021. The main change was adding framing around the front of the stage using plywood.
The Outback Farm stage after the aesthetic work Katherine Palmer did with help from Charlie Havener on Jan. 18, 2021. The main change was adding framing around the front of the stage using plywood. // Courtesy of Katherine Palmer

By Gaia Crans

Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan. 18 on the damaged wooden amphitheater stage in The Outback, Western’s student-driven, on-campus farm.

Palmer, a recent transfer to Western’s Fairhaven College of Interdisciplinary Studies, which is next to The Outback, said she noticed the damage sometime last year. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmer picked up woodworking as a hobby and with her studies in regenerative farming, she was inspired to work on the stage. 

“I wanted to go fix it up because a few friends of mine and I wanted to go there and play some music, but it had been taped off,” Palmer said. “I just wanted to fix it up and make it look nice.”

Palmer is working with Terri Kempton, farm manager of The Outback, and Kamea Black, the coordinator of Western’s Sustainability, Equity, & Justice Fund Program, to do project planning and analyzing for the stage, she said. 

“[Katherine] has made — and will make — (beautiful) aesthetic improvements to the amphitheater,” Kempton said via email.

Palmer said she wanted to work on long-term projects that would allow the stage to meet the requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as repair holes, make benches and involve art and design students to create new artwork for it.

Doing all of this will make the stage more “beautifully representative of the farm,” Palmer said.

So far, Palmer and Havener have used plywood to fix the bottom front framing of the stage. They are planning to either clean off or cover up the graffitied panels of art that are currently on the stage and replace them with new pieces of art.

However, Palmer and Havener will have to yield some safety improvements to Western faculty.

“When it comes to a safety and liability issue, like stairs and ramp to access the stage, it’s essential that campus experts complete that work,” Kempton said.

For facilities management to complete all of the structural work they need for the stage, such as repairing the holes in the flooring and on the ramp, it would cost an estimated $8,000, Palmer said. 

“The step right now is to kind of dream and analyze it and become crystal clear on what my vision is and what I want the space to look like,” Palmer said. “The next step would be working on the community of support.”

Palmer spent $100 on tools and materials to complete the work she has done so far. She and Havener have discussed setting up a GoFundMe page where people could donate to help raise money so they can continue the work they are doing.

“I’m really hoping that Western just can come together as a community and offer whatever support they can,” Palmer said.

Havener said he used to regularly meet up with friends in The Outback, specifically at the stage. He said before the pandemic there was frequent foot traffic through The Outback and it was a very communal place to make friends. 

“It was just really special because it’s a place that we hung out a lot and we want it to look nice,” Havener said. 

They have currently paused their work on the stage to formulate a complete plan and communicate with facilities management and the SEJF program. 

“I think the amphitheater is something that we’re really passionate about, and I think the more publicity it gets, the more help we can get,” Havener said.

Latest News

Campus0

Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Arts & Music

Culture Shock makes space for performances by students of color

0
Photo by Mike Oh By Mona Ghorbani-Aghdam “Culture Shock came as a way to showcase Western’s underrepresented community for the rest of campus,” Daniela Tierra, cultural...