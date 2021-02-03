Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

43 F
Bellingham
Friday, February 5, 2021
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      Campus

      Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures' Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      Push for name's removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western's College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University's Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Health & Wellness

      Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

      Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis By Georgia Costa In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Health & Wellness

Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis

Medical marijuana spills out of a tipped over prescription bottle. Medicinal marijuana can be used to provide relief for depression, anxiety, and sickness
Medicinal marijuana can be used to provide relief for depression, anxiety and sickness. // Photo by Georgia Costa

By Georgia Costa

In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms and discovered that the consumption of cannabis helped her symptoms subside and her body heal. 

Wilkins, the assistant manager at Bellingham’s Western Bud Cannabis Co., said hybrid edibles, which contain both CBD and THC, made a great impact on her recovery when she was ill. 

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is a compound found in the resinous flower of cannabis, and can be used for chronic pain, depression and anxiety according to Project CBD. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, on the other hand, is cannabis that can make one “high”, or intoxicated according to Project CBD. 

“Once I figured out that edibles were the route, it really allowed my body to heal,”  Wilkins said. “My body had what it took, but it needed a little help [from the marijuana].” 

When Wilkins had COVID-19, she said she had little navigation on how to alleviate her symptoms. 

“I would call the [Whatcom County] Health Department with questions and they wouldn’t know the answer [on how to alleviate symptoms],”  Wilkins said. “It’s a guessing game for everyone.”

Igor Kovalchuk, a biological sciences researcher and professor at the University of Lethbridge in Canada, has been researching the effects of cannabis on COVID-19 symptoms. He found cannabis can stop the virus from replicating and continuing its cycle once it has infected someone.

Kovalchuk has been researching the effects of cannabis and its ability to alter gene expression and withhold anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Using donated human tissue, they found eight cannabis strains that were effective in the prevention of the COVID-19 entry into host cells, Kovalchuk said.

“Certain cannabis extracts are able to deregulate the reception of a gateway receptor,”  Kovalchuk said. According to Kovalchuk’s research paper, some cannabis sativa — a strain of marijuana — can hinder the entry of COVID-19 into host cells. 

His research also showed that the cannabis strains sativa and CBD were the most effective when combating severe respiratory symptoms.

Wilkins, who consumes cannabis on an everyday basis, said that she had no respiratory symptoms when she contracted COVID-19. She experienced headaches, fever and a loss of sense and smell. 

While Wilkins was sick, she consumed marijuana that had equal amounts of CBD and THC.

“I took 150 milligrams of [cannabis] edibles a day,” Wilkins said. “It would help me get rest, relax and ease the pain.”

Finn McGuinness, who is the co-founder of the Students for Sensible Drug Policy group at Western Washington University, said cannabis can be beneficial for people that use it in moderation. 

McGuinness is an assistant in a research lab that studies cannabis at Western. 

“We dose [mice] with the drug that we are interested in researching, which is usually CBD,” McGuinness said. 

The research lab does behavioral experiments on mice and concludes that cannabis CBD is not harmful towards the rodent models.

Due to marijuana being highly regulated by the FDA, it is difficult to conduct research in the U.S. and have an open dialogue of how it affects people, McGuiness said. 

Alternatively, Canada has federally legalized marijuana, and Kovalchuk’s study, which will conclude in about a month, has been funded by government agencies. 

Kovalchuk’s research also found that cannabis can play a role in preventing individuals from getting reinfected with COVID-19.

“While our most effective extracts require further large-scale validation, our study is important for future analyses of the effects of medical cannabis on COVID-19,” according to Kovalchuk’s research paper.

News

E-cigarettes could face prohibitions

0
By Anna Edlund   E-cigarette use and vaping inside public places, including restaurants and bars, may soon be prohibited as the Whatcom County Health Department gathers feedback for a potential expansion of the Smoking in Public Places law. The public listening session on e-cigarettes and vaping, held on Thursday, May 19, brought together Whatcom County community members and business owners to voice...
Read more

City & County
City & County

Tenants Union educates new renters

