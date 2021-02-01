43 F
      Courts

      New trial date for Whatcom County employee charged with sexual assault

      0
      Trial marks first major development in court proceedings By Mairead Solferino Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault. More than a year after he...
      Watchdogging Western

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      Features

      Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

      0
      How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students By Cole Mumper On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      Western opening on-campus study spaces for students

      0
      WWU opens new on-campus spaces despite rise in Whatcom County COVID-19 cases By Lauryn Haywood  After 10 months of remote learning, Western Washington University has opened...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      Campus

      Western students spearhead stage repair in Outback

      0
      Making decorative repairs while planning for future structural repairs By Gaia Crans Second-year Western Washington University students Katherine Palmer and Charlie Havener began ornamental repairs Jan....
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      City & County

      Local hardware store home to more than meets the eye

      0
      Feral cat adoption service helped local feral cats for three decades, settled down in Ferndale business By Sophia Struna Creatures’ Comfort  has worked with feral cats...
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Sports

      High schools given green light to resume sports

      0
      Despite COVID-19 restrictions, coaches and high school athletes are anxious to play again By Daniel Hornbuckle After patiently waiting on the sidelines for almost a year,...
      Sports

      Western postpones in-person sports activities due to COVID-19

      0
      Postponement causes disappointment among student-athletes By Nathan Schumock Western Washington University has suspended all in-person sporting activities as of Jan. 27. Teams returned to practice Jan. 19.,...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Campus

      Students, faculty work toward Huxley name change

      0
      Push for name’s removal prompts questions about diversity, representation in Western’s College of the Environment By Olivia Palmer Western Washington University’s Huxley College of the Environment...
      Campus

      February is H.O.M.E. month: what students should know

      0
      H.O.M.E. will serve as a virtual series that gathers local resources and organizations to help students with their housing and roommate search By Hannah Cross  In...
      City & County

      BREAKING: Sweep expected for new camp 210 location

      0
      Activists call for action, call sweeps 'violent and traumatic' This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new...
      Health & Wellness

      Marijuana found to alleviate COVID-19 symptoms

      0
      Research shows COVID-19 respiratory symptoms can be alleviated with certain types of cannabis By Georgia Costa In November 2020, Erica Wilkins contracted COVID-19, underwent painful symptoms...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
FeaturesTop Stories

Playing through the pandemic: More than just entertainment

143
Updated
0

How quarantine has influenced the gaming behaviors of Western students

Garnet Droppo, former president of the WWU Game Design Club, holds a video game controller at Western Washington University, in Bellingham, Wash. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Since the pandemic started in March of 2020, many college students have turned to video games for recreation.
Garnet Droppo, former president of the WWU Game Design Club, holds a video game controller at Western Washington University, in Bellingham, Wash. on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Since the pandemic started in March of 2020, many college students have turned to video games for recreation. // Photo by Sadie Fick

By Cole Mumper

On March 10, 2020, Western Washington University canceled all in-person classes as Whatcom County saw its first positive COVID-19 case. With options for social interaction becoming limited, one might assume Western students would channel this time to another avenue, like video games.

Before quarantine, Drew Hardcastle, a fourth-year English literature major, and essential pharmacy worker played an average of two hours of video games every day, she said. Now, Hardcastle’s average video game play-time is roughly four hours every other day.

During the pandemic, Hardcastle has been trying to spend more time with her family, maintain her job and manage the growing responsibilities of college. Video games are a way for her to relieve stress as an essential worker, especially with everything closed down, Hardcastle said.

“I still play like every other day now because I work and school takes a lot of time out of my life, and I work a lot more than I did back then,” Hardcastle said.

Ian Cullum, the budget coordinator of the WWU Game Design Club, played video games for three hours a day before the pandemic. During that time, Cullum had a “revolving door situation” where people would come in and out of his dorm to play, he said. 

Cullum now plays video games for four hours a day and has started playing more multiplayer games, he said. Cullum said he also uses video games to try to recreate the same kind of things he did before the pandemic and to interact with his friends.

“Before it would have been, like, we would all hop on like, like my roommate’s Nintendo Switch and played [Super] Smash Bros. together,” Cullum said. “Instead now we play like, Brawlhalla, which is just, it’s basically, it’s a free alternative [Super] Smash Bros.” 

Garnet Droppo, former president of the WWU Game Design Club, said he played about eight to 12 hours of video games every week before the pandemic. When the pandemic began, that number jumped to 25 hours a week, Droppo said.

As the pandemic progressed, Droppo said his video game play had leveled off to roughly the same level as before, albeit slightly less. 

Droppo said he expected there to be a boom in video game usage until the end of the pandemic, which did spike briefly at the start of the pandemic and the summer when Animal Crossing: New Horizons, an island life simulator game featuring anthropomorphic animals, was released. 

Despite these brief spikes in playing video games, to Droppo it seemed to return to normal very shortly after. 

“I feel comfortable saying I was wrong,” Droppo said.

While video games are usually for recreation, during the pandemic another feature became important: The ability to interact with others virtually.  

Among Us, an online multiplayer game where a group has to complete their tasks while avoiding an alien imposter, which allowed people to meet up with their friends online, grew rapidly in popularity during the pandemic. Scratching the social itch, being easily accessible on smartphone and PC’s and allowing a low barrier to entry all contributed to its rise.

“I don’t necessarily play more video games now than before the pandemic, but I play more multiplayer games now to interact with friends,” Cullum said. 

Cullum noted a shift from a personalized gaming experience to one where he can use video games as a medium to interact with friends. 

Qiang Hao, a Western assistant professor in the computer science department, said video games can be used for more than just entertainment. “Serious games” are used to promote social good and focus on subjects like education. However, Hao said he has not seen any serious games garner popularity in the public sphere.

Although video games can be a useful tool to relieve stress and interact with friends during a pandemic, not everyone is included in the design. 

Yasmine El-Glaly, a Western assistant professor who studies accessible computing and human-computer interaction, said video games are tailored to the masses and often leave out people with disabilities. 

Some games do have accommodations for people with disabilities, like subtitles. People with disabilities want entertainment, to de-stress and a way to interact with their friends just as much as people without disabilities, however, they are often left out of the conversation, El-Glaly said. 

“It’s more about awareness, so many people are not aware of the needs of other people and many people fall into the trap that all other people, or at least most of them are similar to me,” El-Glaly said.
For gamers seeking community in these times of isolation, there are plenty of ways to link up remotely. The WWU Minecraft server is open to all students and the WWU Game Design Club is operating entirely through Discord during the pandemic.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

City & County

Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

0
By Aidan Gaffney Flatstick Pub, the popular miniature golf bar with four locations in Washington state, is making its way to the city of...