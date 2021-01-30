43.4 F
Bellingham
Sunday, January 31, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Culture & Religion

      Antiques maintain the memories of yesteryear

      0
      Antiques help humanity in more ways than one; by preserving the past, helping the environment and bringing happiness to others By Madison Roper In spite of...
      Arts & Music

      Local band releasing album amidst live venue closures

      0
      Gallows Hymn is recording new music in spite of lack of live shows By Jacob Kerst Gallows Hymn, a local band founded by Western alumni, is...
      Features

      The era of thrifting

      0
      Local businesses, consumers find thrifting can benefit everyone By Sophia Struna Bellingham's growing care for the environment and value in giving back to the community have...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Associated Students

      Get to know your vice president candidates for sustainability

      0
      Candidates running for the vice president of sustainability position share who they are and what their plans are for Western Washington University Correction: A previous...
      Arts & Music

      Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

      0
      Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more By Sophia Pappalau With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students...
      Campus

      Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

      0
      Forum sought public opinion on debate to remove Huxley name from Western’s campus By Verónica Angulo College of the Environment senators Francis Neff and Laura Wagner...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      1
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      1
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      1
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

      0
      Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
      Campus

      Student senators host public forum for Huxley name change

      0
      Forum sought public opinion on debate to remove Huxley name from Western’s campus By Verónica Angulo College of the Environment senators Francis Neff and Laura Wagner...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      1
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesArts & MusicCampusPeopleTop Stories

Pandemic productions: Western staff and students make podcasts

18
Updated
0

Topics include popular culture, movies, daily quarantine life, sports and more

Words on a brick background with one missing brick make up the logo for Tripping on Bricks, the AS Review’s first podcast. Tripping on Bricks features student stories.
Logo for Tripping on Bricks, the AS Review’s first podcast. Tripping on Bricks features student stories. // Photo by Aubrie Rice

By Sophia Pappalau

With many still quarantining due to COVID-19, several Western Washington University students and staff have used this time to develop podcasts, yielding various content for various listeners. 

AJ Barse, an instructional technologist for Western’s ATUS Department and co-host of “The Bellingham Podcast,” said podcasts have become a popular project for content creators stuck at home without a complicated recording setup. 

“COVID[-19] has kind of introduced this not-so-novel concept of doing remote calling,” Barse said. “More and more people can just hop up onto a video call or an audio call, hit the big red record button, and, voila, you have an MP3 file. Thus, you have the impetus of a podcast.”

Barse said with COVID-19, podcast listenership is also up. 

“People are hungry for content,” Barse said. “More and more people are cooped up. People want new things to listen to.”

Podcasts provide a sense of consistency during quarantine for some podcast listeners when daily routines have changed significantly. Amy Schultz, a sixth-year Western student, said podcasts provided a sense of familiarity after moving back to her parents’ house during the quarantine. 

“[I was] uprooted from a life that I built in Bellingham,” Schultz said. “With all of that free time, I definitely was spending more time listening to the [podcasts] that I really enjoy.”

If you are on the hunt for something new to listen to, here are a few podcasts hosted by Western students and staff. 

Major Motion Pictures (Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify)

“Major Motion Pictures” is a podcast dedicated to asking better questions than, “What’s your favorite movie?” The podcast’s host, Lauren Fontanilla, a third-year Western student, discusses pandemic movie-watching habits with fellow employees from the Digital Media Center. The podcast has covered whether “Twilight” holds up in 2020 and what elements make a perfect movie.

Fontanilla said she developed the podcast to continue facilitating conversations about film and media while COVID-19 restrictions barred access to the Digital Media Center. 

“I find a lot of social conversations difficult,” Fontanilla said. “And what I end up talking about and gravitating toward in big group settings is media. It’s just easier to have conversations centered around a community experience like watching a television show or a movie.”

The Low with Kari & Lo (Listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify)

“The Low with Kari & Lo” is a mental health podcast containing a ton of overlap with contemporary spirituality. Lauren Wallach, a third-year Western student and psychology major, started the podcast last August. Kari Perry, a second-year engineering student at Montana State University, joined the show as a co-host January 1.

“I think during this time, it’s especially quite easy to feel very lonely, and I think that podcasts are a good way to feel like you have other people around you,” Wallach said. “I wanted to create something that wasn’t super niche, but was about stuff that I’m casually interested in that other people might also be casually interested in.” 

“The Low with Kari & Lo” is conversational and laid-back as Wallach and Perry discuss enneagram types, conspiracy theories and relationships. In the seventh episode, “The Birth Chart of the United States and Me!,” Wallach focuses on astrology and conducts a reading of the United States’ natal chart. 

WWU Social Distance Warriors (Listen on Spotify or Soundcloud)

Liz Stuart, sexual violence prevention outreach specialist, and Brandon Joseph, men’s resiliency specialist, are promoting resilience, wellness and joy during physical distancing with the “WWU Social Distance Warriors” podcast. 

During the podcast, the two hosts share their daily quarantine trials and interview Western staff and students about navigating living and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Joseph and Stuart make it a point to bring energy and lightheartedness to their discussions.

“It’s a strategy in just health and wellness to promote joy and connection,” Stuart said. “Those are the things that keep us going through really hard times.

Tripping on Bricks (Listen on the “Tripping on Bricks” webpage, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)

Soleil de Zwart, former AS Review editor-in-chief and a fourth-year student at Western, said she wanted students to tell their stories in their voices on “Tripping on Bricks,” the AS Review’s first podcast. De Zwart and AS Review Editor-in-Chief and former copy editor for The Western Front PJ Heusted, a third-year Western student, started the podcast last April. Heusted is now the sole host.

Heusted reads submissions from students on how they are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and offers some commentary. A notable recurring segment, “How Have the Bricks Wronged You?” has guests recall wipeouts on Western’s brick-laden campus.

Viking Voices (Listen on the “Viking Voices” webpage, Apple Podcasts or Spotify)

Despite disruptions to sports schedules, Jeff Evans, director of athletic communications, keeps fans informed with the Western athletics-focused podcast “Viking Voices.” 

Evans gives an inside look into the program’s past and present with interviews with Western coaches, student-athletes and staff from all 15 of Western’s athletics programs. He plans to conduct interviews with alumni as well. 

“I also want to make sure to spread the stories of all our programs from a variety of angles, not just conduct the same interview over and over,” Evans said. 

In casual conversation, the athletes, coaches and staff share memorable athletic accomplishments and personal anecdotes. In “E11: Rowing – Jessica Smithlin,” Evans asks Smithlin, a third-year rower at Western, about rowing a 2K, her funniest teammate and her sports role model: Rocky Balboa. 

“In this time where we are not playing games, I wanted to add something that was a little different while also being informative,” Evans said. “I think fans of all kinds — students, alumni, community members — will find it fun to get to know the interview subjects in this format.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
4,017FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
69SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Read more
City & County0

Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as...
Read more

Latest News

Associated Students0

Get to know your vice president candidates for sustainability

Candidates running for the vice president of sustainability position share who they are and what their plans are for...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Get to know your vice president candidates for sustainability

Associated Students 0
Candidates running for the vice president of sustainability position share who they are and what their plans are for Western Washington University Correction: A previous...
Read more

Pandemic rental assistance: more than moratorium

City & County 0
Eviction moratorium extension and other Bellingham resources help student tenants with rental assistance By Hannah Cross Living on your own as a college student can be...
Read more

Antiques maintain the memories of yesteryear

Culture & Religion 0
Antiques help humanity in more ways than one; by preserving the past, helping the environment and bringing happiness to others By Madison Roper In spite of...
Read more

Local band releasing album amidst live venue closures

Arts & Music 0
Gallows Hymn is recording new music in spite of lack of live shows By Jacob Kerst Gallows Hymn, a local band founded by Western alumni, is...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

When you wish upon a star

0
Though they can often be mundane, internships are a great way to build your résumé and jumpstart a career. This fall, two students are ditching the typical coffee runs and paperwork to take on an internship at “the happiest place on earth,” Disneyland. Freshman Katelyn Power and senior Maria Sassaman were accepted into the Disney College Program, located at...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

After 6 years, $195,000 spent, Donald Judd’s “Untitled 1982” once again...

2
Donald Judd's sculpture "Untitled 1982" in its new location on south campus on Wednesday, Oct. 30. // Photo by Ana Soltero By Ana Soltero Donald Judd’s...