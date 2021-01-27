Western golf returns to practice with full team

36 F
Bellingham
Friday, January 29, 2021
      Watchdogging Western

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called "watchdogs."  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County's COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      Features

      The era of thrifting

      0
      Local businesses, consumers find thrifting can benefit everyone By Sophia Struna Bellingham's growing care for the environment and value in giving back to the community have...
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      "Origins and Evolutions" opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the artistic team as being run by Corona....
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students' outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Associated Students

      Get to know your vice president candidates for sustainability

      0
      Candidates running for the vice president of sustainability position share who they are and what their plans are for Western Washington University By Alison Ward Candidates...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      0
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      'We Will' resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group 'We Will' met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Sports

      Western golf returns to practice with full team

      0
      Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play By Nathan Schumock  On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon's life after Western

      0
      Former men's soccer player's hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men's basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It's not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      Campus

      Study abroad — from home?

      0
      Western Washington University students explore virtual global programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic By Olivia Palmer For many students, the COVID-19 pandemic has meant canceling study abroad...
      City & County

      BREAKING: City sweeps camp 210 early, forcing residents to relocate

      0
      By Nolan Baker, Kaleigh Carroll and Faith Owens This is a story about an ongoing event. We will be updating this story as new information...
      Careers & Alumni

      Watchdogging Western

      0
      Student journalists have the responsibility to keep guard By Lauren Gallup Journalists are often called “watchdogs.”  But what does this mean, especially in the context of student...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      Editorial

      The influence of influencers

      0
      Millions of followers come with a new level of responsibility By Natalie Vinh Move over A-listers, social media influencers are the new kids on the block. With...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
SportsTop StoriesVarsity Sports

Western golf returns to practice with full team

54
Updated
0

Issue of travel may keep them from NCAA tournament play

Three golfers putting on the green, on Jan. 22, 2021.
Three golfers putting on the green, on Jan. 22, 2021. Western golf recently to practice on Jan. 19. // Courtesy of Jeff Evans

By Nathan Schumock 

On paper, golf is one of the sports that could play through a global pandemic, according to the Texas Medical Association. Golf is naturally distanced and does not require person-to-person contact. 

But there are more roadblocks that Western’s men and women’s golf teams will have to overcome before they can get back to competition, said Jeff Evans, Western’s director of athletic communications.

In order to qualify for the NCAA tournament in May, the golf teams need to compete in four 36-hole events, said Luke Bennett, the head coach for the men and women’s teams. Ordinarily, this would not be a problem, but due to the travel restrictions placed on the university, the teams will not be able to compete out of state until February, Bennett said.

“The trickiest part we’ve run into is so many of our competitors are out of the state of Washington,” Bennett said. “We’re hopeful that we’ll be allowed out of the state to compete.”

If they are not able to leave the state, they could be at risk of losing out on a spot in the NCAA regional conference championships, Bennet said.

Dr. Andrew Shuman, an associate professor of head and neck surgery at the University of Michigan, contributed to a paper about the medical, ethical and legal return of college sports. He touched on the travel aspect of the return.

“It is not only the risk of the individuals who are traveling, but also the potential for spreading disease from one region that may be more or less affected than another,” Shuman said.

Golf is a spread-out sport and courses have been open for play throughout the pandemic, Megan Billeter, a senior on the women’s golf team, said. This has made it easy for the players to practice outside of school.

“They definitely have goals and individual things they want to achieve with their games and their abilities,” Bennett said. “So I know they are putting in the work, even on their own.”

Billeter said they are fortunate to play a sport that allows the athletes to be by themselves and safely do something they love. 

This has given golfers a slight edge as far as practicing in the offseason goes, because of the restrictions on and off-campus.

“A runner can go out on Chuckanut and run 20 miles, a golfer can go out and play 36 holes, but a basketball player can’t go into Carver Gym and shoot hoops,” Evans said.      

Shuman added that if the athletes stay distanced from each other, their likelihood of infection goes down.

“Sports that by definition require less close contact are safer than sports that require closer contact,” Shuman said. “So, while sports like golf are likely much safer than others, they are not completely devoid of risk.”

Competition play is still a couple months away, but getting the team back together has kept them motivated, Bennett said.

Billeter said they are a motivated squad who want to do as well as possible.

“We want to go to regionals and we want to go to nationals,” Billeter said. “We’re a team that really wants to win.”

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

