34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
FeaturesArts & MusicTop Stories

Five generations of family through art

19
Updated
0

“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre

Sara Genn and her father painting at Lake McArthur, Yoho National Park.
Sara Genn and her father painting at Lake McArthur, Yoho National Park. // Courtesy of Sara Genn.

By Georgia Costa

Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5 Generations” — a new exhibition that showcases five generations of family through their paintings. 

The Cordata gallery will open the exhibit to the public Tuesday, January 26. It displays the work of Clara Anderson, David Syre and Amy Healy. Anderson is Syre’s grandmother and Healy is Syre’s daughter.

Sarah Corona, the marketing associate of Gallery Syre, said although the three people are from very different generations, there are a lot of similarities throughout the family’s artwork. 

Fortunately, Healy was able to spend some time with her great-grandmother, Anderson, before she passed. Healy is based in Seattle and her father, Syre, lives in Everson, Washington. He is 80 years old.

“I think we all use color in a way that creates a feeling or mood,” Healy said. “My great-grandma created many cold, snowy church scenes that projected glowing windows of warmth. My dad’s use of color is bold and has many applications in texture, line, and script. And I use color to create whimsical and playful color palettes.”

The gallery includes a literal recreation of late Clara Anderson’s old living room, which makes the exhibition experimental, Corona said. It will also display archived columns from 1968 and 1980 about Anderson from The Seattle Times and The Bellingham Herald. Corona and her team of three have been working on “Origins and Evolutions” for one year. They developed the exhibition by contacting museums, finding documents and engaging in historical research.

“It was like investigative journalism,” Corona said. “[We would] ask family members, the local museum of history and [discovered] a lot of through word of mouth.”

Healy loved watching her father paint — however, she said she doesn’t think that her surroundings growing up influenced her work as a painter.

“I wouldn’t say [that my career] is a continuation of his legacy, but I do love that we are forever connected through both being artists,” Healy said.

On the other hand, the New York painter Sara Genn said she grew up in an artistic family that heavily influenced her current career. Genn said she thinks all families are a tight organization within their own culture.

“My father’s work and my work worship at the same altar of values — our styles diverge, but are also connected on a cosmic level,” Genn said.

Genn believes she is continuing her father’s love affair with painting. “Anyone in a dynastic occupation is probably, in some way, continuing the quest of the parent, ” she said.

Western art professor Garth Amundson said several contemporary artists use family dynamics as a point of departure for their visual art. 

“Family can serve as a rich part of an artist’s palette,” he said.

Amundson has a student who is learning her lineage and genealogy through appropriated images from her family’s archives, which is “just one example of how art can be used as a vehicle for exploring family dynamics,” he said. 

As in any other career, art can be handed down from one generation to the next, Amundson said. He said he believes curiosity and one’s sense of craft can be passed down through family. A definitive example, said Amundson, is Pablo Picasso and his daughter Paloma, who have both left a large footprint on modern art.

Anderson and her grandson, Syre, both began painting at the age of 72, after they had raised their families and finished their careers, Corona said. Prior to Syre’s commencement of painting at 72, he worked in land and real estate development, where he originally exercised his artistic capabilities through the drawing and sculpting of land and housing. 

On the other hand, Healy began her artistic career at 19 when she attended Scripps College and studied typography, which transformed into mixed media.

Throughout their lives, Healy and her father Syre both have worked in different mediums of art expression. “It’s not just looking at a work of art,” Corona said. “Creative people cultivated their creativity in their very own way.”Gallery Syre’s exhibition will be an in-person event with mandatory masks and social distancing, Corona said. It will be open between Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until May 22.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,992FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
67SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more
City & County0

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is...
Read more
Business & Economy0

‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story...
Read more

Latest News

Arts & Music0

Five generations of family through art

“Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

Administration 0
The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
Read more

Research from a national perspective

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

Search Advocate Program

Campus 0
This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

City & County 0
Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Campus

Work study student’s shift of responsibilities during remote quarter

0
Spring 2020 quarter has changed how both work study students and supervisors meet their financial and employment responsibilities By Kenneth Duncan Western’s shift to a remote quarter has affected work-study positions across campus, with changes made to students’ responsibilities and hours as a result of the campus-wide shutdowns. Jordan Coady, a fourth-year environmental studies major and support staff at Western’s Institute of...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

Catch a Summer Movie!

0
What’s better than catching a movie under the stars? Below you’ll find The Western Front’s guide to the who, what, when and where of...