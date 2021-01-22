The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      It's time to ditch the Electoral College

This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      “Origins and Evolutions” opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce “Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,”...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
OpinionColumnsTop Stories

The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

262
Updated
0

Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes

An envelope addressed to Mr. H. Potter sits atop a red tablecloth, an open letter beside it. The “Harry Potter” series is a perfect example of why young adult fiction needs more POC representation.
An envelope addressed to Mr. H. Potter sits atop a red tablecloth, an open letter beside it. The “Harry Potter” series is a perfect example of why young adult fiction needs more POC representation. // Photo by Rae Tian on Unsplash.

By Natalie Vinh

Authors have built empires through young adult fiction.

Popular series like J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter,” Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson” and Stephanie Meyer’s “Twilight” are household names in the United States. As of 2018, 500 million copies of “Harry Potter” have been sold across the world, and in the very first week of sales, Meyer’s newest addition to the “Twilight” franchise sold over 100 million copies.

Chances are, most of the people you’ve met have read them. 

With book sales in the millions, box-office hits and even whole theme parks dedicated to the franchises, how could such universally cherished series be problematic?

For one, all three series are written by white authors. Which isn’t an inherent problem, instead, it’s the harmful portrayal of characters of color in these stories that begs the question, why aren’t more people talking about this?

According to a study by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, only 11.9% of children’s and young adult books published by U.S. publishers in 2019 were about Black characters. When J.K. Rowling’s first “Harry Potter” book was released in 1997, a mere 4.3% centered around Black characters.

More than a decade after the first “Harry Potter book was released, we haven’t really come all that far.

So what happens when there’s a lack of diversity in consumable media? 

We come across the concept of a single narrative, introduced by Chimamanda Adichie in her TED Talk on telling a story from a singular viewpoint. Adichie discusses the automatic discrimination and bias she faced in college from peers who weren’t used to BIPOC.

“She [her roommate] had felt sorry for me even before she saw me,” said Adichie. “Her default position toward me, as an African, was a kind of patronizing, well-meaning pity.”

Without an accurate portrayal of POC in the media, all cultures are affected. Bias and discrimination cultivate in majority cultures, while minority cultures may begin to feel disdain for their heritage or general frustration at the lack of representation.

As proven by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, the lack of BIPOC characters in young adult fiction is abysmal. There must be a change.

Simply writing in POC characters isn’t enough when it comes to proper representation, as we see in series like “Harry Potter.” 

Out of countless characters introduced throughout the seven-part series, there’s only a handful of explicitly stated POC, most of whom tend to be harmfully stereotyped.

Dean Thomas and Blaise Zabini, two explicitly stated Black characters, both lack fathers. Angelina Johnson, another Black character, has her braids compared to worms by a white character. 

Cho Chang, Parvarti Patil and Padma Patil, the three Asian characters, have been criticized for the lack of creativity surrounding their names, especially compared to others such as Dedalus Diggle and Draco Malfoy.

Meyer’s “Twilight” series faced backlash for her portrayal of the local Quileute tribe, and Riordan’s “Percy Jackson” pushes a narrative of white gods and goddesses, reserving POC characters for roles as monsters.

The existence of racist stereotypes in any form of media is a problem, but why should it be considered more seriously in popular media? 

As Adichie states in her TED Talk, many of her college peers hadn’t grown up exposed to POC. Changing the media we create is the perfect place to begin.

There needs to be an increase in authors of color and further research done by non-POC authors on how to write accurate portrayals of different cultures, especially when writing fiction for children and young adults. 

Creating a legendary series, but filling it with racist allegories and stereotypes further pushes a harmful narrative.

We may be progressing towards a more diverse selection of consumable media, but we still have a long way to go.

The Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators offers a host of free diversity resources on their website, including publishing options and scholarly articles.

There are no excuses anymore. Society will only benefit from a more diverse selection of young adult fiction. It’s time to write history.

What do you think? The Front accepts letters to the editor (max. 250 words) and guest columns (max. 400 words) on subjects of interest to our community. Please submit your ideas, along with a phone number and email address, to westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com

