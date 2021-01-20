‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

34.8 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County's COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It's time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
      Arts & Music

      Five generations of family through art

      0
      "Origins and Evolutions" opens Jan. 26 at Gallery Syre By Georgia Costa Gallery Syre, an art gallery in downtown Bellingham, will introduce "Origins and Evolutions: 5...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students' outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Administration

      Job candidate alleges bias in WWU hiring

      0
      The university claims it followed all existing equal opportunity guidelines By Mallory Biggar In November 2019, Amy Lam, a creative director and Asian American woman, applied...
      Campus

      Research from a national perspective

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Search Advocate Program

      0
      This story expands on reporting about a discrimination complaint filed by Amy Lam, an Asian American woman who applied for an associate professor position...
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      'We Will' resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group 'We Will' met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Sports

      Great Northwest Athletic Conference grants Western autonomy in scheduling a spring season

      0
      Potential season for postponed fall sports, athletic department grapples with rising COVID-19 cases By Nathan Schumock The Great Northwest Athletic Conference announced Jan. 8 they were...
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon's life after Western

      0
      Former men's soccer player's hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men's basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It's not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county's biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team's bench; fish guts under the bench...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Protests and calls for action as large numbers remain without shelter

      0
      Groups of protestors block camp displacement; small number enter city hall By Silvia Leija, Faith Owens and Riley Young This is a story about an ongoing...
      City & County

      Why on, off-campus students need to know about the Family definition

      0
      The City of Bellingham Planning and Community Development members share news on how definition change will affect Western Washington University students By Alison Ward The City...
      Business & Economy

      ‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

      0
      The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Columns

      The overwhelming whiteness of young adult fiction

      0
      Popular young adult series are riddled with harmful stereotypes By Natalie Vinh Authors have built empires through young adult fiction. Popular series like J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter,"...
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let's face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year's, people are likely to be...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
Business & Economy

‘We Will’ resists lockdown restrictions

827
Updated
0

The nonprofit group ‘We Will’ met to discuss strategies to reopen small businesses

Andrew Gustafson and Mark Harmsworth speak on a stage at a Whatcom County Business Forum Group meeting.
Andrew Gustafson (left) and Mark Harmsworth (right) speak at “We Will” meeting in Ferndale on January 7, 2021. // Photo by Georgia Costa

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified the formation date of “We Will” and implied support from community members who did not attend the event. This story has been updated for clarity and to correct the error.

By Georgia Costa

As COVID-19 infections break records in Whatcom County and restrictions continue to inhibit non-essential businesses, the Whatcom County business forum group “We Will” gathered to strategize the revival and maintenance of their businesses.

Jan. 7, “We Will” met in a Ferndale gym. Approximately 25 people sat in front of a podium while small-business owners had a space to share their financial grievances during COVID-19. 

The Washington Policy Center’s director of the Small Business Center, Mark Harmsworth, spoke as a panelist and shared advice for struggling businesses during the pandemic. Harmsworth is also a former Washington state legislator of 40 years.

Business owners can arrange a 15-minute meeting with their state legislator, Harmsworth said to the audience. Harmsworth pushes for policy for businesses to function and believes the real solution to keep the economy from sinking is to open the “non-essential” businesses.

“Legislators schedule many meetings with constituents,” Harmsworth said. “These meetings push the legislators to introduce new bills to the senate [concerning] opening up businesses.”

Rather than having non-essential businesses closed, the option to open with necessary health precautions should be available, Harmsworth said at the meeting.

“[The restrictions] are not justified,” said Harmsworth. “It was reasonable when the virus first began to spread and we didn’t know anything about it. The governor’s office has issued executive orders that are arbitrary.”

The meeting’s speakers varied from restaurant owners to government officials, who advocated for an overrule of Gov. Jay Inslee’s lockdown restrictions.

Amberleigh Brownson, co-owner of the restaurant Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery, emphasized her frustration with her restaurant’s reduced hours at the meeting. Brownson’s restaurant staff has gone from 15 to five people during the lockdown. 

“Every day is another fight to keep my employees employed … If we stay as we are, we will close completely in a month and a half,” Brownson said. 

Mary Gibb, the co-owner of Gary’s Plumbing and Heating, gave her support to all those who shared their financial grievances. During her brief speech, Gibb said she would assist businesses that undergo significant stress under the lockdown.

Gibb said her company occasionally donates plumbing or heating services for free, and also gives discounts to those who are struggling. 

Gibb is a member for “We Will” and said she believes business owners should decide for themselves whether to open or not.

The “We Will group” held its first event, The Turkey Rebellion rally and cruise, on Nov. 21, 2020. In December 2020, the group organized a protest at Bellis Fair Mall called the ‘Santa Rebellion’.

The holiday season and desire for familial gatherings are what inspired the “peacefully protesting of grievances,” said “We Will” leader Joe Murphy. “[Inslee’s restrictions] create open fear propaganda that causes people to hate each other. Open up the schools and businesses. This is a fight for our well-being.”

There has been an immense increase in positive cases and hospitalizations through the holidays, said Erika Lautenbach, director of the Whatcom County Health Department.

Amy Cloud, the Whatcom County Health Department’s public information officer, said the fewer people circulating in public and having close contact with others, the more likely people are to reduce transmission.

“It would be inadvisable to engage in activities that encourage social gathering without essential precautions,” Cloud said. “It’s less than a matter of capacity [in non-essential businesses]. People still must be diligent. We want our local businesses to reopen as quickly and as safely as possible.”

