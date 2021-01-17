How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

38.1 F
Bellingham
Monday, January 18, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Paul...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western students recall best parts of campus

      0
      Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

      0
      With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      City & County

      Tony’s Coffee wins prestigious award

      0
      The local company made waves in a premier coffee magazine for their environmental work By Holden Predmore Tony’s Coffee has been selected as Roast...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 By Jordan Stone For a rower, there is no feeling like...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college student — may seem at times...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Editorial

      How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

      0
      Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break By The Western Front Editorial Board Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting. When social media is...
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      By Sadie Fick There’s a reason the wealthiest countries and people in the world contribute the most to climate change. Every modern convenience, from flying home...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
OpinionEditorialTop StoriesMoreU.S.

How to deal with stress during times of political uncertainty

59
Updated
0

Hint: it starts with giving yourself a break

A white ceramic mug and open book sit on a tan couch with a blanket draped across the back Taking a break from social media and relaxing with activities like reading can limit stress.
A white ceramic mug and open book sit on a tan couch with a blanket draped across the back Taking a break from social media and relaxing with activities like reading can limit stress. // Photo by Carolyn V on Unsplash.

By The Western Front Editorial Board

Let’s face it: the current political climate is exhausting.

When social media is flooded with unsupported fraudulent election claims, calls for recounts and reports of riots on the Capitol, the mental health of our society begins to falter. As important as it is to keep the conversation going, it can be physically and mentally draining to argue all the time.

A study published in the Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry showed that up to 41% of people living in riot-affected areas show signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. Additionally, ANZJP reported that major depression statistics rose 7% following protests, despite varying levels of involvement. 

Studies like this one show just how much the bodies and minds of those living in a time of political unrest can be affected. 

Taking care of yourself during unprecedented times is just as crucial as pioneering for change. While it may seem tough to step back for a few minutes and take a breath, it is absolutely imperative to do so. 

After all, change can’t happen if communities are entirely exhausted.

Take a Break from Social Media 

The same Australian & New Zealand Journal of Psychiatry study noted social media usage as a risk factor for depression, especially during a time of protests and political unrest. 

Today, we see how easy it is to be constantly surrounded by news and updates. Platforms like Twitter and Instagram now allow pressing new stories and calls to action to be more accessible than ever.

In a world where the good, the bad and the positively evil are right at our very fingertips, separating yourself is no easy endeavor. Feelings such as guilt and fear of missing something important may arise after pressing the “logoff” button. 

Taneasha White, a queer Black journalist with Them writes, “Don’t feel guilty about taking intentional time away from your phone or turning away a deluge of information.” 

Taking a 15 minute break from refreshing an app can mean all the difference for your mental health.

Go For a Walk

For decades, exercise has been looked to as a possible solution when it comes to depression and stress. 

According to the American Psychological Association, the “exercise effect” — as it’s commonly called — proves that moderate exercise results in a mood boost.

Going for a walk may not alleviate all the stress caused by going through a major political event, but it can certainly help. In fact, stepping outside is also the perfect time to put down the phone and reconnect with yourself. 

Bad weather? Indoor yoga and stretching works just as well.

Talk it Out

Avoid bottling up your fear as much as possible. 

Keeping everything locked up is a surefire way to cause more stress down the line. If you can, reach out to a therapist about how you’re feeling during these historic times. A study published by the American Psychological Association outlines just how effective psychotherapy can be in alleviating stress. 

If therapy isn’t your cup of tea, talking with a trusted friend or family member is often a good alternative. 

After all, the most important part of talking it out is allowing yourself to feel the very valid feelings that have arisen during these times. 

Cry, shout, laugh, get whatever is on your chest off of it. Feel better?

Get Enough Sleep

Hitting the restart button on your brain may be just what the doctor ordered.

A lack of sleep can lead to stress, anxiety, and irritability. Mayo Clinic stresses the importance of getting enough hours of shut-eye; aim for 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

Falling asleep when your mind is jumbled with current events can be a challenge. Combining a handful of these tips — such as unplugging from social media and getting some fresh air — can do wonders to clear your mind.

Above all, take care of yourself during times of uncertainty. A well-rested and refreshed mind is best when it comes to making systemic change.

What do you think? The Front accepts letters to the editor (max. 250 words) and guest columns (max. 400 words) on subjects of interest to our community. Please submit your ideas, along with a phone number and email address, to westernfront.opeditor@gmail.com”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,936FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
67SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more
Administration0

NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday,...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Zero tolerance for insurrectionists in Bellingham

City & County 0
With inauguration less than a week away, city and county officials aim to keep community safe By Lauren Gallup On Wednesday, Jan. 6, the nation and...
Read more

Western students recall best parts of campus

Campus 0
Wilson Library and Red Square are sorely missed By Sophia Pappalau Many Western Washington University students are experiencing another quarter away from campus after an announcement...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

Administration 0
Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

City & County 0
Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Editorial

Letter from the editor: The Western Front has messed up, but we’re committed to being better

8
We had our reporters ask how you think The Western Front can improve as part of our effort to better serve you. Consider taking our survey to have your voice heard. A letter from the The Western Front's editor-in-chief for winter quarter, Asia Fields. The Western Front has messed up in the past and we want to own up to it. As...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Editorial

Frontline: Changing views in U.S. parallel Ireland’s shift in politics

0
Opinions of the editorial board Last Friday, Ireland took a huge step in the right direction for human rights. For the first time in 35...