48.1 F
Bellingham
Sunday, January 17, 2021
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      News

      It’s time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation By Izzie Lund PUBLISHED VERSION: https://bellinghammatters.com/opinion-editorial/its-time-to-ditch-the-electoral-college/This article was produced for Journalism 497B. It may appear...
      Campus

      Laura Wagner and Althea Frye selected as the first co-vice chairs of the AS Senate

      0
      The vote came to a 10-10 tie, leaving decision to AS Senate Pro-Tempore By Nathan Schumock For the first time at Western Washington University, the Associated...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      By Phoenix Skye With the fear of contracting any sickness looming over the heads of Western students, one student is using alternative methods to improve...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  According to Paul...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      By Bailey Sytsma Ceramics artist Keely Antoon began creating her Chi Chi vase ceramic sculptures one year ago when inspired by Meegan Barnes’ sculptures of...
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Administration

      NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

      0
      Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site By Sophia Pappalau In response...
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Campus

      COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

      0
      Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
      Campus

      Clear leadership, student engagement moves Western forward

      0
      Transparency and student-led collaboration with Western is key to progressing toward an environmentally sustainable future.  By Nick Stringer At Western Washington University, environmental sustainability is spearheaded...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

      0
      Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      City & County

      Tony’s Coffee wins prestigious award

      0
      The local company made waves in a premier coffee magazine for their environmental work By Holden Predmore Tony’s Coffee has been selected as Roast...
      City & County

      Huxley College Professor wins Living Now Book Award

      0
      Western’s Gigi Berardi has received an award for her book “FoodWISE” By Mathew Willoughby "FoodWISE,” a book written by Western environmental Professor Gigi...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon’s life after Western

      0
      Former men’s soccer player’s hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of By Aidan Gaffney In the 15 years since Ben Dragavon last...
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men’s basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country By Aidan Gaffney It’s not every day you see a Division II school produce six professional...
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County By Jordan Stone Fans putting cow manure under the opposing team’s bench; fish guts under the bench...
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 By Jordan Stone For a rower, there is no feeling like...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Campus

      NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

      0
      Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
      Local Government

      Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

      0
      Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After chaos and violence erupted from...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college student — may seem at times...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      By Emily Bishop In the weeks leading up to finals, the library is usually full of students preparing for exams. However, with the closing...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community By Sadie Fick Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and...
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year. By Kaleigh Carroll This New Year’s, people are likely to be...
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      By Sadie Fick There’s a reason the wealthiest countries and people in the world contribute the most to climate change. Every modern convenience, from flying home...
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  By Kaleigh Carroll Whether you’ve been belting Christmas classics since the leaves...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered around Vernon Johnson outside the Bellingham Public Library on Friday, May...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over the United States, some states are starting to lift restrictions,...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      By Katya McMullen Two Western alumni living in Bellingham created a podcast about the city during the COVID-19 pandemic titled The City of Subdued Podcast The...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      By Bella Coronado As a result of the temporary closures of big donation stores like Value Village and Goodwill, people who are passionate about thrifting...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusAdministrationNewsTop Stories

NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

65
Updated
0

Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes held on-site

A sign on Western’s campus promoting physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to recent surges in cases, only select students will be taking classes on campus during spring and summer 2021 quarters.
A sign on Western’s campus promoting physical distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Due to recent surges in cases, only select students will be taking classes on campus during spring and summer 2021 quarters. // Photo by Nick Sadigh.

By Sophia Pappalau

In response to surging numbers of COVID-19 cases locally, regionally and nationally, Western Washington University has extended online learning through spring and summer 2021 for the majority of classes. 

Only research and experiential classes will take place on-site, said Rich Van Den Hul, WWU incident manager and vice president for business and financial affairs, in the afternoon of Thursday, January 14. 

The ratio of face-to-face versus online classes has not been confirmed for spring and summer 2021 quarters. Winter quarter has continued the same levels of face-to-face instruction and campus residency levels as fall quarter, according to a Western Alert from President Sabah Randhawa on Oct. 16, 2020. 

“About 90 percent of our classes in fall quarter will be conducted remotely, with only a very few classes offered in person, such as applied performance classes and some hands-on labs,” Randhawa said in an email sent to Western students on August 28, 2020.

Western will continue to operate at Level 2 of the Safe Start Western Plan during winter 2021, while the spring 2021 operating level will be set mid-winter quarter. 

Van Den Hul announced that employees not authorized to work on campus will work remotely in the spring. Decisions regarding summer quarter remote work will be announced at a later date. 

Western’s Office of Institutional Research reported nine new positive cases as of Jan. 14, 2021. This is an 80% increase in new positive cases from the week of Jan. 4. Whatcom County has averaged 98.6 reported cases per day the past week, with the biggest increases seen in and around Nooksack Valley and Lynden. 

University Director of Communications Paul Cocke was not available for comment by time of publication.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,926FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,494FollowersFollow
66SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Local Government0

Local leaders react to unrest in Olympia following siege of U.S. Capitol building

Washington state Democrats join growing chorus to remove Trump from office, Gov. Inslee deploys troops to Olympia By Nolan Baker After...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. By Jordan Stone Bellingham is not known as a sports...
Read more
Campus0

NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven...
Read more

Latest News

Administration0

NEWS BRIEF: Spring, summer 2021 quarters to continue online modality

Western will adopt the same approach as fall 2020 and winter 2021 quarters, with only research and experiential classes...
Read more

More Articles Like This

NEWS BRIEF: Whatcom County COVID-19 cases higher than ever

City & County 0
Health Department reiterates need to take precautions seriously By Lauren Gallup Whatcom County’s COVID-19 cases are higher now than at any other point during the pandemic,...
Read more

NEWS BRIEF: High winds cause trees to fall on Fairhaven Complex

Campus 0
Fairhaven residents evacuate residence hall due to fallen tree damage By Alison Ward Several trees fell on stack 3 of Fairhaven Complex at about 8:40 p.m....
Read more

COVID-19 impacts students’ outfit choices

Campus 0
Students say that online classes have influenced their style By Sienna Boucher Fashion is how one can express themself to the world — everyday sidewalks become...
Read more

Clear leadership, student engagement moves Western forward

Campus 0
Transparency and student-led collaboration with Western is key to progressing toward an environmentally sustainable future.  By Nick Stringer At Western Washington University, environmental sustainability is spearheaded...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Opinion

Viking Voices: 2/22

0
Viking Voices showcases student opinions on different issues by asking them different questions. This week we asked students: "How would you feel if the FBI could access all iPhones? Why?" “I would feel like that was a really big invasion of privacy and I wouldn’t see a point in that being necessary for somebody to have to go through photos...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

Demand for Tech Programs Sparks Plan for New STEM Building

2
By Eva Bryner A new $68 million building will be coming to campus to serve as a home for electrical engineering, computer science, computer engineering...