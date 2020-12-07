Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

52 F
      News

      It's time to ditch the Electoral College

      0
      This dated model is counter to democracy, creates lopsided representation
      Campus

      Laura Wagner and Althea Frye selected as the first co-vice chairs of the AS Senate

      0
      The vote came to a 10-10 tie, leaving decision to AS Senate Pro-Tempore
      News

      Western Volleyball signs new recruits

      0
      During the early signing period, the Western Volleyball Team signed three new recruits for the 2021-22 season.
      Campus

      Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

      0
      Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health.
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      How colleges design curriculum for the 2021-22 academic year

      0
      Western engineering programs add 2 credits needed to graduate
      Campus

      First-year Western student creates mental wellness app for students

      0
      Abigayle Peterson started working on Magnify Wellness when she was in high school
      Campus

      Laura Wagner and Althea Frye selected as the first co-vice chairs of the AS Senate

      0
      The vote came to a 10-10 tie, leaving decision to AS Senate Pro-Tempore
      Campus

      Western students save $44.79 on student fees

      0
      Board of Trustees pass 7.5% reduction for winter 2021, less than fall 2020 11.4% reduction
      City & County

      Tony's Coffee wins prestigious award

      0
      The local company made waves in a premier coffee magazine for their environmental work
      City & County

      Huxley College Professor wins Living Now Book Award

      0
      Western's Gigi Berardi has received an award for her book "FoodWISE"
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases surge across Whatcom County as holidays grow closer

      0
      Cases nearly tripled since last month
      City & County

      Whatcom County organizations continue their food drive and Thanksgiving meal services with new COVID-19 procedures

      0
      Thanksgiving meal services and food drives change their protocols to ensure that volunteers and guests are as safe as possible
      Sports

      2019 Hall of Fame inductee Ben Dragavon's life after Western

      0
      Former men's soccer player's hard work leads to experiences sports fanatics can only dream of
      Sports

      Catch up with former Western men's basketball players turned pro

      0
      Professional Vikings talk friendship and transition to a new country
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county's biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women's crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups.
      Opinion

      Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

      0
      Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community
      Opinion

      Polar plunge: The best way to start 2021

      0
      Plunging into natural icy waters provides a cathartic and healthy start to the new year.
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can't be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms
Opinion

Amazon not only safe option for holiday shopping

16
0

Support local businesses to preserve richness of Bellingham community

Inside the Eclipse Bookstore, a local used book store in downtown Fairhaven, Bellingham, Wash. // Photo by Sadie Fick.
 Inside the Eclipse Bookstore, a local used book store in downtown Fairhaven, Bellingham, Wash. // Photo by Sadie Fick

By Sadie Fick

Last December, shoppers entering a store were greeted by decorated evergreens, holiday music and crowds of other shoppers.  

This year, the trees and music will still be there, but the crowds won’t, with cases of COVID-19 at an all-time high in Whatcom County.

As of Nov. 19, there are 197 cases per 100,000 people, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboards.

In this situation, ordering gifts on Amazon can seem safest; however, supporting local businesses this holiday season is more important than ever, and there are ways to do it safely.

Jay Gaunt, who has lived in Bellingham for nine years, said his family is going to buy everything from local independent businesses this holiday season to support them after the hard year.

Gaunt said he thinks there’s a place for Amazon and chain businesses, but Bellingham would lose its vibrancy as a community without small businesses.

“One of the main things I fell in love with Bellingham is that it’s a do-it-yourself community,” Gaunt said. “It’s super important to support local businesses because it’s like [they] add the color into your life.”

“If you’re focused on shopping local and you know how important it is, do it now,” said Kevin Hoult from the Small Business Development Center. “We don’t know which way we’re going to

go on Dec. 14: more restricted or less restricted.”

Gov. Inslee’s current pandemic restrictions end on Dec. 14. Regulations will then be reassessed depending on the current case rates.

Gaunt said his family feels safe going to shops in person because most people shopping downtown and in Fairhaven are following masking and social distancing guidelines.

If the situation seems too risky or tougher restrictions are put in place, Amazon still isn’t the only option.

People can check local stores’ websites because many are offering online sales or curbside pick-up.

One such store is The Comics Place, a locally-owned store selling comics, graphic novels and board games. It closed a week before the stay-at-home notice in March and has been operating solely online since.

The Comics Place’s entire catalog is available for order through their online store, and they will deliver purchases for free anywhere in Bellingham.

“We’re still doing a little bit better than I would have expected just based on how much I think our community cares about us,” said Jeff Figley, co-owner of The Comics Place.

While online sales have kept The Comics Place in business, Figley said he’s looking forward to having people in the store again.

“You can see people and have your faith in humanity restored by getting to have decent interactions with other decent people,” Figley said.

It’s possible to save money by shopping on Amazon, but spending a bit more locally helps the whole community.

“Obviously, you’re going to pay a little more,” Gaunt said. “But I’m comfortable with that because that $6 is keeping my favorite bookstore in business.”

Spending money locally helps in the long run by keeping sales and income taxes lower, Hoult said. A robust set of local businesses also means more jobs, especially for high school and college students.

If someone can’t find what they’re looking for at a local store, they can try independent internet retailers. One option is Etsy, an online space for independent creators to sell projects, from pillows to keychain attachments that project a Spiderman symbol. Start with Bellingham Etsy shops, then slowly expand the area if needed.

Even if the store a person ends up buying from is a local business in Minnesota instead of Bellingham, they’re still supporting small businesses.

“We’re really, really grateful that people have supported us as much as they have,” Figley said. “I just hope that it continues and that we all get to have a holiday eggnog in the comics store together one day … maybe not eggnog. I’m not a huge eggnog fan.”


