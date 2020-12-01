44.3 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Western Volleyball signs new recruits

      0
      During the early signing period, the Western Volleyball Team signed three new recruits for the 2021-22 season.
      Campus

      Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

      0
      Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
      News

      Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

      0
      A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning Co. Photo by Ona Lee;
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western students save $44.79 on student fees

      0
      Board of Trustees pass 7.5% reduction for winter 2021, less than fall 2020 11.4% reduction  Students will...
      Campus

      Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

      0
      Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
      Campus

      The ups and downs of Zoom’s comment section

      0
      Filled with intense arguments or helpful questions, class comments can trend in either direction Zoom’s chat feature...
      Campus

      Cross country caps off training with time trial

      0
      The Western cross country team held an in-person time trial with a group of athletes to end their season
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 cases surge across Whatcom County as holidays grow closer

      0
      Cases nearly tripled since last month This graph shows the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Whatcom...
      City & County

      Whatcom County organizations continue their food drive and Thanksgiving meal services with new COVID-19 procedures

      0
      Thanksgiving meal services and food drives change their protocols to ensure that volunteers and guests are as safe as possible
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council reviews plans to regulate Cherry Point Refineries

      0
      Environmental activists, union workers, industry representatives collaborate on the plan.  A train carrying oil passes through Ferndale,...
      City & County

      New mural brightens Bellingham’s downtown

      0
      Chelsea Graham began painting on Oct. 3, only stopping to eat and sleep  Up-and-coming local artist...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County The crowd was packed before last year’s Lynden-Lynden...
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Western women's...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
      News

      Save money and the planet by air-drying clothes

      0
      Options for indoor drying systems include drying racks, pre-bought clotheslines or more DIY options Sadie Fick’s laundry...
      News

      Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

      0
      Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Western Volleyball signs new recruits

22
0

During the early signing period, the Western Volleyball Team signed three new recruits for the 2021-22 season.

Three players officially announce they’re joining the Western Volleyball Team. Photo by Jeff Evans

By Ryan Myrvold

Western’s volleyball team is preparing to make a comeback next year by signing three new players who will debut in the 2021-22 season.

Diane Flick-Williams, who has been the head volleyball coach at Western for 20 years, said the new players — Devyn Oestreich, Abby May and Karli Tri — will make great additions to the team.

“They’re just really comfortable to talk with, they’re really excited about coming to Western,” Flick-Williams said. “It’s really great to have people who really really want to be here and be a part of something we find is very special.” 

Tri was recruited to the team to play middle, while May and Oestreich were recruited as pin hitters. While a pin hitter mostly tries to receive serves and hit the ball at either side of the net, the middle stands in the middle of the court and mostly tries to hit and block.

Oestreich, an athlete at Capital High School who was recruited to the team as a pin hitter, said she chose to play for Western’s volleyball team because of the way the coaches created a highly competitive environment while still treating the players like family.

Katie Turcotte, the head volleyball coach at Capital High School, said Oestreich is a positive, dynamic athlete who always brings her love of the game to the court.

“Her soul radiates joy,” Turcotte said. “She is somebody that just brings that focused energy, but at the same time it’s always a positive, encouraging vibe that you get from her. She loves to laugh, and as much as she is a hardworking volleyball player, she’s never too serious.”

May, an athlete at Issaquah High School who was also recruited to the Western volleyball team as a pin hitter, said she’s excited to come to Western.

“I chose WWU because it’s a great academic school and has an amazing and supportive community. I haven’t heard one bad thing about WWU and everyone I’ve talked to who went there said they loved it,” May said. “I got to know James and Diane over Zoom calls these past several months and fell in love with their coaching philosophy and the sense of family they have created with their program. I’m so excited to be a Viking.”

Tami Reese, the head coach of the Issaquah High School volleyball team, said May has a very high volleyball IQ and has the ability to know where the ball will go and when.

“She was always in the right spot at the right time, and she could always follow the ball and knew every single thing that was going on in the match and in the game,” Reese said. “She knows exactly what’s gonna happen all the time and she did the entire season.”

Tri, who plays at Lake Stevens High School, was recruited as a middle and is excited to come to Western as well.

“I chose Western because of the welcoming atmosphere I was greeted with the second I stepped into Carver Gym,” Tri said. “Watching the team play and seeing how much they supported each other immediately made me want to be a part of that family. Also seeing the success of the program that Diane and James have built definitely drew me in. I love Bellingham and the beautiful campus that Western had to offer.” 

Kyle Hoglund, the head coach of the Lake Stevens High School volleyball team, said Tri is an athlete whose work ethic and drive to improve is significant, but brings up the team through her leadership.

“One of her unique talents is that she is a fun person to be around; she will sometimes take those off-court, non-volleyball related times when we’re together and just add to the fun,” Hoglund said. “Her competitiveness when she’s on the court holds other teammates accountable in the right way, that is uplifting, but also gets teammates on track.”

While coaches and athletes have high hopes for a successful season next year, Emily Cabano, who holds a master’s degree in sport and performance psychology and is a sports psychology consultant at Seattle Pacific University, said social distancing guidelines may impact the athletes’ stress and how they perform during the 2021 season if they are enforced.

“Transitioning to college in a pandemic is more difficult, and the transition to college for athletes is always difficult,” Cabano said. “When you’re having this big change in your life and then you’re also having a pandemic going on, that’s very, very stressful.”

Despite these difficulties, Flick-Williams still believes in the potential that these athletes will be bringing to the team.

“The enthusiasm they bring even amongst the times where they’ve had pretty rough junior, now into their senior year they still see the excitement of what’s to come, and the future for them,” Flick-Williams said. “It’s fun just to get to know them when we get on the phone or on Zoom together.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,509FollowersFollow
63SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo
Read more
News0

Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Western Volleyball signs new recruits

During the early signing period, the Western Volleyball Team signed three new recruits for the 2021-22...
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 cases surge across Whatcom County as holidays grow closer

0
Cases nearly tripled since last month This graph shows the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Whatcom...
Read more
Campus

Western students save $44.79 on student fees

0
Board of Trustees pass 7.5% reduction for winter 2021, less than fall 2020 11.4% reduction  Students will...
Read more
Opinion

Work on changing systems instead of yourself

0
Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
Read more
Campus

Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

0
Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
Read more

More Articles Like This

Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

Campus 0
Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
Read more

Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

News 0
Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
Read more

Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

News 0
A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning Co. Photo by Ona Lee;
Read more

Whatcom County Council reviews plans to regulate Cherry Point Refineries

City & County 0
Environmental activists, union workers, industry representatives collaborate on the plan.  A train carrying oil passes through Ferndale,...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Campus

For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

0
From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year. Construction on Western’s new residence hall began in late 2019. As programming begins to take shape, committees vy for space in the new building. By Tunny Parrish The...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Students for anti-racist action organizes white students to discuss racism

0
Written by: Questen Inghram Does having a personal stake in ending racism matter? What issues arise when we self-identify as allies? These were questions asked and...