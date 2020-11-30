Work on changing systems instead of yourself

43.2 F
Bellingham
Monday, November 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

      0
      Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
      News

      Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

      0
      A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning Co. Photo by Ona Lee;
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council reviews plans to regulate Cherry Point Refineries

      0
      Environmental activists, union workers, industry representatives collaborate on the plan.  A train carrying oil passes through Ferndale,...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western students save $44.79 on student fees

      0
      Board of Trustees pass 7.5% reduction for winter 2021, less than fall 2020 11.4% reduction  Students will...
      Campus

      Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

      0
      Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
      Campus

      The ups and downs of Zoom’s comment section

      0
      Filled with intense arguments or helpful questions, class comments can trend in either direction Zoom’s chat feature...
      Campus

      Cross country caps off training with time trial

      0
      The Western cross country team held an in-person time trial with a group of athletes to end their season
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Whatcom County organizations continue their food drive and Thanksgiving meal services with new COVID-19 procedures

      0
      Thanksgiving meal services and food drives change their protocols to ensure that volunteers and guests are as safe as possible
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council reviews plans to regulate Cherry Point Refineries

      0
      Environmental activists, union workers, industry representatives collaborate on the plan.  A train carrying oil passes through Ferndale,...
      City & County

      New mural brightens Bellingham’s downtown

      0
      Chelsea Graham began painting on Oct. 3, only stopping to eat and sleep  Up-and-coming local artist...
      City & County

      Local company tests Lynden wastewater for traces of COVID-19

      0
      Traces of COVID-19 can be found in wastewater up to two weeks before symptoms appear Oostra in...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Storied history drive Whatcom county’s biggest rivalries

      0
      Lynden-Lynden Christian, Western-Central highlight biggest rivalries in Whatcom County The crowd was packed before last year’s Lynden-Lynden...
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Western women's...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Work on changing systems instead of yourself

      0
      Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      News

      Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

      0
      Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
      News

      Save money and the planet by air-drying clothes

      0
      Options for indoor drying systems include drying racks, pre-bought clotheslines or more DIY options Sadie Fick’s laundry...
      News

      Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

      0
      Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
Opinion

Work on changing systems instead of yourself

2
0
Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room. // Photo by Sadie Fick
Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick

By Sadie Fick

There’s a reason the wealthiest countries and people in the world contribute the most to climate change.

Every modern convenience, from flying home for winter break to texting group members about a project, uses energy, requires raw materials and creates waste.

Machine-drying clothes is no exception. It takes electricity, requires parts to make and results in microplastics being vented into the environment. 

While air-drying is an option, we don’t have to stop using drying machines completely. We just need to do it better.

Activist, inventor and researcher Rachael Miller said solving environmental questions is about balancing a low-footprint lifestyle with everyday necessities.

Miller has studied microfiber emissions from dryers, founded the Rozalia Project for Clean Oceans, invented the Cora Ball to catch microfibers from clothes in the laundry before they end up in our water systems and air-dries her laundry to reduce her personal environmental impact.

Miller’s work is an example of the multipronged approach necessary to address environmental issues: research, systemic change, better products and personal responsibility.

Systemic change in our energy use and production would make a large difference in the environmental cost of dryers.

The annual energy used by Western’s 16,000 students drying their laundry is equivalent to a car driving 4.8 million miles every year, according to WWU Net Impact president Will Barror’s calculations and the Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

For the roughly 4,000 students living on campus during a normal year, a load of laundry in one of the industrial dryers can take two times more energy, adding up to the same emissions as 1.8 million miles driven by a car. This is in part because they can handle nearly two times larger loads compared to normal dryers, according to product sheets provided by Residences Associate Director Kurt Willis.

Alexander Bean, fourth-year student and WWU Energy Union president, said more energy-efficient dryers could make a difference because if appliances required 50% less power, we would use half as many resources to create the energy needed.

It is important to consider the energy source too.

“If we were powering all our dryers with solar panels, it wouldn’t matter how much energy they were using,” Barror said.

Even when energy isn’t a factor, there are other ways to affect the environment.

Miller and Kirsten Kapp published a study this year linking dryers to the emissions of microfibers, the smallest type of microplastics. They discovered microfibers where the dryer vented to outside, up to 30 feet away. 

This study is the first to make that connection, so more research is needed to know how and why dryers emit microfibers.

Kapp and Miller encouraged students to work on this issue. In fact, one of Kapp’s undergraduate students did the initial research for this groundbreaking study.

“There’s a real multidisciplinary call to research action,” Kapp said.

Engineering students can dissect different dryer designs to study efficiency, and students working with textiles can study how to make them less likely to break down, Kapp said.

Students outside the sciences can contribute too. Psychology students can study how likely people are to consider sustainability when choosing which products to use.

Without research, Kapp said that systemic change and more sustainable products can’t exist.

In the last 10 years, researchers have discovered and explored the connection between washing machines and microfibers, and now California may require washing machines to have a filter to catch microfibers, Kapp said.

Even beyond cleaning and drying our clothes, students can create a more sustainable world by asking how we interact with and impact the environment, and finding solutions.

Living a sustainable life as an individual is worthwhile. However, real change is going to require many minds working together to rethink our systems.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,508FollowersFollow
63SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
News0

Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western students save $44.79 on student fees

Board of Trustees pass 7.5% reduction for winter 2021, less than fall 2020 11.4% reduction 
Read more
Opinion

Work on changing systems instead of yourself

0
Clothes dryers in WWU’s Birnam Wood main laundry room.  // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
Read more
Campus

Zoom bombing halts Shred the Contract meeting

0
Tougher security will help stop future zoom bombings Generic zoom photo By Nathan Schumock
Read more
News

Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

0
Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
Read more
News

Holiday shopping could make or break small business during the pandemic

0
A gift guide to popular Bellingham businesses Local ingredients at Clara’s Canning Co. Photo by Ona Lee;
Read more

More Articles Like This

Real or fake: The great Christmas tree debate settled

News 0
Real trees can’t be beaten when it comes to their beauty and environmental impact  A pine tree...
Read more

Save money and the planet by air-drying clothes

News 0
Options for indoor drying systems include drying racks, pre-bought clotheslines or more DIY options Sadie Fick’s laundry...
Read more

Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

News 0
Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
Read more

Masks: Not just a COVID-19 accessory

Opinion 0
Protecting public health goes beyond the pandemic, and It’s time the U.S. embraced mask culture  A woman...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

0
Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a lake. // Dangerous Dan By Kaleigh Carroll With vast coastlines, impressive mountain ranges and endless evergreen forests, it’s nowonder that the Pacific Northwest wilderness is beloved by millions each...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Editorial

Self-care isn’t just watching Netflix, it’s an action

1
Editorial opinion by Emily Feek One of the hottest trends of the last decade, self-care, is undoubtedly going to...