Western professor uses COVID maps for change

Monday, November 23, 2020
      Two Western students earn prestigious climate research fellowships

      Marks fourth consecutive year Western students named to Northwest Climate Adaptation Science Center's program
      Campus

      AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

      The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11.
      Campus

      Update on former students' lawsuit against university

      More details about the Whatcom County Superior Court decision and Western's response
      News

      Pets as pandemic partners

      Pets can improve mental health during unprecedented times Caption: Billy, a Staffordshire mix available for adoption at...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Two Western students earn prestigious climate research fellowships

      Marks fourth consecutive year Western students named to Northwest Climate Adaptation Science Center’s program A...
      Campus

      AS Senate Pro Tempore continues to advocate for invitation to board meetings

       Western is included in 64% of universities nationwide that has a student member on its Board of Trustees
      Campus

      Western professor uses COVID maps for change

      For geography professor Patrick Buckley and his team, maps are a tool to inspire social and legislative action.
      Campus

      AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

      The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11. A generic graphic of the AS...
      City & County

      Local company tests Lynden wastewater for traces of COVID-19

      Traces of COVID-19 can be found in wastewater up to two weeks before symptoms appear Oostra in...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council reviews budget for the Mayor’s Office, City Council.

      Mayor Seth Fleetwood at the Bellingham City Council Meeting. By Courtney Gullett Bellingham City Council...
      City & County

      In Whatcom, the battleground county, Dems. take both district seats

      Some say the area’s shifting demographics give Dems. an advantage, others say it’s the strength of their political party
      City & County

      What Referendum 90 means for Bellingham Public Schools

      Voters decided to uphold Senate Bill 5395, a win for comprehensive sexual education according to proponents.
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Western women's...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      News

      Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

      Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
      Opinion

      Masks: Not just a COVID-19 accessory

      Protecting public health goes beyond the pandemic, and It’s time the U.S. embraced mask culture  A woman...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Campus

Western professor uses COVID maps for change

For geography professor Patrick Buckley and his team, maps are a tool to inspire social and legislative action.

Buckley's cartograms for COVID-19 cases nationally from January 21 to September 26. As COVID cases continue to rise, Buckley aims to use cartograms to inspire social change.
Buckley's cartograms for COVID-19 cases nationally from January 21 to September 26. As COVID cases continue to rise, Buckley aims to use cartograms to inspire social change.

By Tunny Parrish

When geography Professor Pat Buckley looks at a map, he sees not just lines and colors — he sees stories, opportunities for social change and futures ahead. 

As COVID-19 cases began to ramp up across the U.S., Buckley took to a new digital mapping tool developed by researchers at Yale’s program at the National University of Singapore. His goal? To inspire action in citizens by encouraging them to applaud frontline workers when their COVID-19 cases are low and question public officials when cases are high.

Unlike maps, cartograms change or distort, familiar maps as a way of showing other data.  For example, a cartogram illustrating the United States population might inflate New York City to represent its population of 8.39 million, and shrink Wyoming to show that its population is just over a half-million people.

In Buckley’s case, regions on the map with higher COVID-related death rates are inflated. Buckley’s ranking groups the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C. into fifths.

“The higher your ranking, the higher your risk is,” Buckley explained.

Soon, Buckley and his team began working with Michael Gastner, a Yale-National University of Singapore professor and the creator of cartogram mapping software go-cart.io. Go-cart.io has been used for electoral mapping and mapping worldwide gross domestic product, and as the go-cart.io website says, “we want to eliminate hurdles for non-experts.”

Using a combination of The New York Times’ data of COVID cases and Gastner’s mapping system, Buckley and his team of student researchers created maps designed to show where COVID-19 cases are and where the disease might head next. 

Buckley and his team find The New York Times’ case data comprehensive, which is both an advantage and a disadvantage. As student researcher Liam Hanson notes, with 50,000 rows of state data and 4,000 counties in the country, they have over 400,000 pieces of data to sift through.

“The coronavirus is looking for opportunities, like water running downhill,” Buckley said. 

As the U.S. begins to see a third wave, Buckley and his team have spotted a pattern — new cases are decreasing in the South and skyrocketing in the interior U.S.

For states that have the most cases, Buckley encourages residents to hold their leadership accountable. But he’s also quick to note that good leaders can make poor decisions, noting Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s choice to wait until June to enact a statewide mask requirement.

 “We have not had adequate leadership in many places,” Buckley said. “A good leader admits their mistakes, they look at the signs and they make a new choice.”

In the coming months, Buckley and his team are hoping to expand their data to include animations, rankings of maps in the media and case breakdowns by county. This, he hopes, will empower Washington state residents to press their elected officials. 

“It’s what we can do,” Buckley said. “What else are you gonna do if everybody is dead?” 

How COVID deaths are classified

On social media, people report wildly different statistics for how likely a person infected with COVID-19 is to die. However, the data from health researchers remains consistent: Washington State’s Department of Health reports a 2% fatality rate amongst confirmed cases of COVID-19. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University currently report that the case-fatality rate for COVID in the U.S. is about 2.3%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that due to differences in reporting timeline and how deaths are classified, “death counts should not be compared across states.”

As the number of daily reported cases in the U.S. continues to rise, the CDC has released guides and online training modules for coroners, instructing them on how to classify a COVID-related death.

To test someone after they have died, the CDC recommends swabbing their nose, and also their lungs if an autopsy is conducted. If the tests are positive for COVID-19, they can report the death as a COVID-related death. A coroner can also report a death from COVID as “presumed” or “probable” based on symptoms alone.

Some have noted that this leaves gray areas, particularly in situations where the patient had co-occurring symptoms, such as COVID-19 and influenza at the same time, or in cases where patients with frail immune systems caught influenza after recovering from COVID-19 and died. Some critics have claimed that health care officials are baselessly inflating COVID-related death counts, although the CDC and the World Health Organization say this is a normal protocol for reporting on mortality in the U.S. and has been for 21 years.

