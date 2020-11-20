Bellingham City Council reviews budget for the Mayor’s Office, City Council.

47.4 F
Bellingham
Friday, November 20, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

      0
      The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11. A generic graphic of the AS...
      Campus

      Update on former students’ lawsuit against university

      0
      More details about the Whatcom County Superior Court decision and Western’s response A photo of Old Main...
      News

      Pets as pandemic partners

      0
      Pets can improve mental health during unprecedented times Caption: Billy, a Staffordshire mix available for adoption at...
      News

      Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

      0
      Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

      0
      The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11. A generic graphic of the AS...
      Campus

      Update on former students’ lawsuit against university

      0
      More details about the Whatcom County Superior Court decision and Western’s response A photo of Old Main...
      Campus

      Handling SAD during a pandemic

      0
      How COVID isolation is impacting seasonal affective disorder, and what you can do to help yourself Western’s...
      Campus

      In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

      0
      Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's campus sits empty as all...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Local company tests Lynden wastewater for traces of COVID-19

      0
      Traces of COVID-19 can be found in wastewater up to two weeks before symptoms appear Oostra in...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council reviews budget for the Mayor’s Office, City Council.

      0
      Mayor Seth Fleetwood at the Bellingham City Council Meeting. By Courtney Gullett Bellingham City Council...
      City & County

      In Whatcom, the battleground county, Dems. take both district seats

      0
      Some say the area’s shifting demographics give Dems. an advantage, others say it’s the strength of their political party
      City & County

      What Referendum 90 means for Bellingham Public Schools

      0
      Voters decided to uphold Senate Bill 5395, a win for comprehensive sexual education according to proponents.
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Western women's...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      News

      Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

      0
      Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
      Opinion

      Masks: Not just a COVID-19 accessory

      0
      Protecting public health goes beyond the pandemic, and It’s time the U.S. embraced mask culture  A woman...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      0
      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Bellingham City Council reviews budget for the Mayor’s Office, City Council.

10
0
Mayor Seth Fleetwood at the Bellingham City Council Meeting.
Mayor Seth Fleetwood at the Bellingham City Council Meeting.

By Courtney Gullett

Bellingham City Council heard presentations for the 2021-22 City Council and Mayor’s Office budgets. These budgets have been adjusted in the wake of COVID-19. 

This budget is special not only because of COVID-19 and the toll it has taken on city coffers, but also because it is the first budget of Mayor Seth Fleetwood’s administration. 

Mayor Fleetwood presented the budget presentation for the Mayor’s Office. This budget included a work plan for 2021-22. 

According to Fleetwood’s presentation, the work plan focused on key priorities including: emerging from COVID-19 with financial stability, increasing support for behavioral health response, addressing social justice issues, increasing action on climate change, expanding and improving parks and continuing investments in key infrastructure. 

“Our words in stating that certain things are a priority for us is one step in the continuum,” Councilmember Hannah Stone said. “But then needing action to support those words, and ultimately a lot of the action that the community and council and city are asking for requires funding. So, one of the things I’ve spoken with Mayor Fleetwood about is if there is a way when we say addressing social justice issues through various initiatives that sounds great, but when you look at the budget and you don’t see a line item or a financial investment in those causes, I think it raises concerns in the community.”

The line item for other services and charges that include a proposed amount of $238,718 has a portion of money set aside for social justice issues. This money will go toward creating things such as a racial equity commission. 

The estimated revenue for the Mayor’s Office is $1,137,218 with a proposed expenditure of $2,231,168. This includes six full-time frozen positions, and the largest line item is salaries and wages. 

 “The staff in the Mayor’s Office are going to be subject to furloughs,” Fleetwood said. 

In comparison, the Mayor’s Office had a total revenue of $1,345,719 with a total expenditure of $2,272,233 in the 2020-21 budget.  

Councilmember Gene Knutson presented the City Council budget. The City Council has been working from home and holding Zoom meetings due to COVID-19. These meetings have been well received, Knutson said. 

The City Council budget includes council member salaries, supporting staff salaries and adjustments for COVID-19 budget restraints. 

The City Council department has 9 full-time frozen positions. The budget has a proposed revenue of $672,665 with a total expenditure of $1,307,473. This includes line items in salaries, personal benefits, supplies and other services. 

In comparison, the total revenue for the 2020-21 budget was $945,784 with a total expenditure of $1,273,846. Within the ‘20-’21 budget, $20,411 more was spent on salaries and wages than in the ‘21-’22 budget. 

Councilmember Knutson noted that the goals of City Council align with the mayor’s work plan and goals. 

“The biggest accomplishment we have had so far this year, number one, is being able to continue to do our work and serve our residents,” Knutson said. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,502FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck.
Read more
City & County0

Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11. A...
Read more
Campus

Update on former students’ lawsuit against university

0
More details about the Whatcom County Superior Court decision and Western’s response A photo of Old Main...
Read more
News

Pets as pandemic partners

0
Pets can improve mental health during unprecedented times Caption: Billy, a Staffordshire mix available for adoption at...
Read more
City & County

Local company tests Lynden wastewater for traces of COVID-19

0
Traces of COVID-19 can be found in wastewater up to two weeks before symptoms appear Oostra in...
Read more
News

Leave no trace: More than just “pack it in, pack it out”

0
Being responsible outdoors requires more than picking up your litter A group unpacks their backpacks near a...
Read more

More Articles Like This

AS Executive Board passes resolution for AS Senate to receive equal representation

Campus 0
The Board of Trustees will vote on the document on Dec.11. A generic graphic of the AS...
Read more

Update on former students’ lawsuit against university

Campus 0
More details about the Whatcom County Superior Court decision and Western’s response A photo of Old Main...
Read more

Pets as pandemic partners

News 0
Pets can improve mental health during unprecedented times Caption: Billy, a Staffordshire mix available for adoption at...
Read more

Local company tests Lynden wastewater for traces of COVID-19

City & County 0
Traces of COVID-19 can be found in wastewater up to two weeks before symptoms appear Oostra in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Survey helps Western address sexual assault

0
For the past month, Western has been collecting feedback from students and employees through an online survey to help administration more effectively prevent, understand and respond to sexual misconduct on campus. The survey, sent out by the Office of Survey Research and prefaced by President Bruce Shepard on Tuesday, May 10, closed to students on Wednesday, June 1, and...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.
City & County

Local Alternatives to Western’s Closed On-Campus Cafes

0
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.  By Olivia Hicks  COVID-19...