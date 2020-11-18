Western senators set their goals for the year

44.6 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Bellingham City Council approves motion to keep Sven Hoyt Community Garden running.

      0
      This motion will also rename the garden after the late founder Sven Hoyt. A screenshot of a...
      Campus

      Cybercriminal attacks Blackbaud Inc., steals data about Western community members

      0
      Alumni, parents and Western donors received letters notifying them their data had been stolen. Pictured is an illustration of someone's data...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      0
      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      City & County

      The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

      0
      As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

      0
      Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's campus sits empty as all...
      Campus

      Running Club is Running On

      0
      Runners are able to meet in person and virtually to exercise and stay connected Running Club meets...
      Campus

      Western senators set their goals for the year

      0
       The most diverse senate group in Western history might change the outlook on this year's goals.  A...
      Campus

      Cybercriminal attacks Blackbaud Inc., steals data about Western community members

      0
      Alumni, parents and Western donors received letters notifying them their data had been stolen. Pictured is an illustration of someone's data...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

      0
      Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck. V GO’s...
      City & County

      Radical Rhythm

      0
      Music’s historical role in Bellingham protests Analog Brass practicing. Photos by Maxwell Lemke By...
      City & County

      The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

      0
      As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
      City & County

      Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

      0
      The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic  This graph depicts the...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Jeff Evans...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Masks: Not just a COVID-19 accessory

      0
      Protecting public health goes beyond the pandemic, and It’s time the U.S. embraced mask culture  A woman...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      0
      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
Campus

Western senators set their goals for the year

9
0

 The most diverse senate group in Western history might change the outlook on this year’s goals. 

A generic graphic of the AS logo via the aswwu instagram page

By Nathan Schumock

The newly elected student senators for the Associated Students have started setting goals that will help broaden and support student education at Western.

Most of the issues the senators want to tackle this year focus on realizing the Black Student Organizations’ demands, improving COVID-19-era learning and increasing mental health resources for students. 

Laura Wagner, a senator for the Huxley College of Environment, said she wants to work on the BSO demand to change Huxley College’s name.

Thomas Huxley was a biologist and an anthropologist who did important work to  combine the sciences and the humanities. But Huxley has come under fire for contributing to scientific racism.  Wagner said that the college is a representation of intersectional environmentalism, and the name Huxley betrays that. 

“The current name, named after Thomas Huxley, not only fails to represent that, but is a harmful attack on the fact that social justice is climate justice,” Wagner said. 

Additionally, Wagner said she wants to focus on a more diverse curriculum for Huxley and the university as a whole by working with the diversity and curriculum committees.

Wagner suggested creating a mandatory anti-racism course for students to help diversify the curriculum. 

Kendrick Jackson, a senator for the Woodring College of Education, echoed Wagner’s call for change in the curriculum.

“We want to work on diversifying the curricula, and that’s the conversation we’ve been having, and we’re looking at ways to bring it to faculty attention and admin attention,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he thinks it is vital to advocate for the experiences of all students and that he wants to accurately represent them.

While running studies on how effective student government can be, Michael T. Miller, a professor of higher education at the University of Arkansas, focused on the significance of caring for every student’s needs.

“There’s got to be the mindset of serving on a student senate as a service job,” Miller said. “Not prestige and power. You’re trying to take care of students.”

COVID-19 learning has been another focal point in new senators’ goals. Wagner said she felt disappointed by some professors who have not fully understood what students are going through during the pandemic.

Wagner said she hopes to establish a guide, created by faculty and students, that will allow students to have slightly more lenient turn-in dates and an expansion of office hours.

Connor Johnson, a senator for the College of Business and Economics, said he wants to make sure teachers have the correct resources to teach during a pandemic.

“We don’t feel like we’re connected and that we’re getting our money’s worth,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he wants to increase mental health funding for students and wants to make sure that online mental health services are more accessible for students in need.

AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa said that right now, she is focusing on training and welcoming the students into the senate so that they can begin their work.

With 70% of the senators being BIPOC students, this is the most diverse group in Western history, Handa said. 

 “I think this year is going to be awesome and we’re going to do a lot,” Handa said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic
Read more
City & County0

New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck.
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's...
Read more
Campus

Running Club is Running On

0
Runners are able to meet in person and virtually to exercise and stay connected Running Club meets...
Read more
Campus

Western senators set their goals for the year

0
 The most diverse senate group in Western history might change the outlook on this year's goals.  A...
Read more
Sports

One heck of a crew

0
Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Jeff Evans...
Read more
News

Bellingham City Council approves motion to keep Sven Hoyt Community Garden running.

0
This motion will also rename the garden after the late founder Sven Hoyt. A screenshot of a...
Read more

More Articles Like This

In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

Campus 0
Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's campus sits empty as all...
Read more

Running Club is Running On

Campus 0
Runners are able to meet in person and virtually to exercise and stay connected Running Club meets...
Read more

Cybercriminal attacks Blackbaud Inc., steals data about Western community members

Campus 0
Alumni, parents and Western donors received letters notifying them their data had been stolen. Pictured is an illustration of someone's data...
Read more

Western studies Mount Baker’s melting glaciers

Campus 0
The research visually displays the effects of climate change A photo of Western Graduate student Monica Villegas...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

City & County

Pending decision, housing regulations would promote new shelters

1
The Lighthouse Mission Drop-in Center on Holly Street is quiet as snow falls. The center is open 24/7, meals are offered daily and it can sleep up to 150 people each night. // Photo by Ella Banken By Izzie Lund The Bellingham City Council will vote on Monday, Feb....
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Associated Students

AS Board considering ethnic studies, undocumented student support referendums

0
By Kayna Dean The Associated Students Board met on Wednesday, Feb. 21 to discuss various fee renewals, as well as referendums for revitalizing the College...