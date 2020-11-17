New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

45.8 F
Bellingham
Friday, November 20, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Bellingham City Council approves motion to keep Sven Hoyt Community Garden running.

      0
      This motion will also rename the garden after the late founder Sven Hoyt. A screenshot of a...
      Campus

      Cybercriminal attacks Blackbaud Inc., steals data about Western community members

      0
      Alumni, parents and Western donors received letters notifying them their data had been stolen. Pictured is an illustration of someone's data...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      0
      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      City & County

      The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

      0
      As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

      0
      Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's campus sits empty as all...
      Campus

      Running Club is Running On

      0
      Runners are able to meet in person and virtually to exercise and stay connected Running Club meets...
      Campus

      Western senators set their goals for the year

      0
       The most diverse senate group in Western history might change the outlook on this year's goals.  A...
      Campus

      Cybercriminal attacks Blackbaud Inc., steals data about Western community members

      0
      Alumni, parents and Western donors received letters notifying them their data had been stolen. Pictured is an illustration of someone's data...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      In Whatcom, the battleground county, Dems. take both district seats

      0
      Some say the area’s shifting demographics give Dems. an advantage, others say it’s the strength of their political party
      City & County

      What Referendum 90 means for Bellingham Public Schools

      0
      Voters decided to uphold Senate Bill 5395, a win for comprehensive sexual education according to proponents.
      City & County

      New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

      0
      Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck. V GO’s...
      City & County

      Radical Rhythm

      0
      Music’s historical role in Bellingham protests Analog Brass practicing. Photos by Maxwell Lemke By...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      One heck of a crew

      0
      Western women’s crew has won eight national titles since 2005, including 7 straight from 2005-2011 Western women's...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Masks: Not just a COVID-19 accessory

      0
      Protecting public health goes beyond the pandemic, and It’s time the U.S. embraced mask culture  A woman...
      News

      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      0
      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

185
0

Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck.

V GO’s storefront is located at 1213 Cornwall Ave. This small business will be unique to Bellingham as its sole fully vegan shop. // By Tara Johnson

By Mallory Kruml

Tara Johnson plans to change the world with food, starting in Bellingham. 

After owning and operating a vegan food truck, Johnson took what she believed to be the next step in her 7-year-long vegan journey in August. 

Along with her co-owner and husband Nate, Johnson signed a building lease to fulfill their dreams of opening a fully vegan one-stop shop in the heart of downtown Bellingham.

“We named it V GO’s like vegan on the go,” Johnson said. “We want anyone to be able to walk in, vegan or not, and easily make good food choices for their bodies and the planet.” 

V GO’s will be a convenience store with a focus on educating the public and will feature a small restaurant to complete the experience. 

The restaurant portion of the shop is based on the couple’s vegan food truck, Sage Against the Machine, and will include recipes originally developed for the truck. 

Limited seating will be available as well as big refrigerators of food that customers can take home and heat up, along with vegan meats, cheeses and assorted produce. 

“We’re calling it a mercantile because it’s a combination of a lot of different things,” Johnson said. 

The owners hope to create a cool, hip space with fun music, art and handmade vegan goods and products, Johnson said. 

Kristine Duncan, a registered dietitian of 25 years and a professor of nutrition at Skagit Valley College, explained that vegans typically have both healthier body weights and body mass indexes — the ratio between weight and height. 

“My number one tip for aspiring vegans would be to go out and eat a vegan meal at a restaurant,” Duncan said. “They’re going to give you roasted vegetables or tofu like you’ve never had, which can be a great introduction to veganism and show you just how delicious vegan food can be.” 

When Johnson and her husband first started, they had a hard time finding customers that were willing to give vegan food a shot. Now they pride themselves on their persuasive powers. 

“We’d give out samples of nacho cheese on chips and throw a little bit of barbeque jackfruit and let them taste it,” Johnson said. “Just tasting our food and realizing it was delicious was enough to change their mind about vegan food and keep them coming back.” 

Margaux Cudaback, a fourth-year at Western, has been vegan for close to 4 years. While she views Bellingham as a vegan-friendly city, Cudaback said she has a difficult time going out for a vegan meal.

With only one fully vegan restaurant in town, Cudaback looks forward to V GO’s opening.

“I go to multiple grocery stores to fill my pantry with vegan food, so it will be great to be able to have a one-stop shop for all my grocery needs,” Cudaback said. 

Johnson plans to hire a few crew members and secure their vendors and inventory in the coming months. 

The two owners hope to have a  COVID-19-conscious grand opening sometime in January and urge the public to check out their Facebook for updates to come. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,502FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

New fully-vegan mercantile headed for downtown Bellingham

Owners Tara and Nate Johnson perfected their craft while owning and operating local food truck.
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

In Whatcom, the battleground county, Dems. take both district seats

Some say the area’s shifting demographics give Dems. an advantage, others say it’s the strength of...
Read more
City & County

What Referendum 90 means for Bellingham Public Schools

0
Voters decided to uphold Senate Bill 5395, a win for comprehensive sexual education according to proponents.
Read more
Campus

In-person courses suspended starting Nov. 19

0
Carver Gym, parts of Viking Union also closed until further notice. Western's campus sits empty as all...
Read more
Campus

Running Club is Running On

0
Runners are able to meet in person and virtually to exercise and stay connected Running Club meets...
Read more
Campus

Western senators set their goals for the year

0
 The most diverse senate group in Western history might change the outlook on this year's goals.  A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

In Whatcom, the battleground county, Dems. take both district seats

City & County 0
Some say the area’s shifting demographics give Dems. an advantage, others say it’s the strength of their political party
Read more

What Referendum 90 means for Bellingham Public Schools

City & County 0
Voters decided to uphold Senate Bill 5395, a win for comprehensive sexual education according to proponents.
Read more

Radical Rhythm

City & County 0
Music’s historical role in Bellingham protests Analog Brass practicing. Photos by Maxwell Lemke By...
Read more

The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

City & County 0
As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Professional women’s club to women: build each other up

0
Senior Hannah Seferos can't help but laugh as she recalls a lecture she attended during her freshman year.   In her Introduction to Politcal Theory class, Seferos listened as her professor discussed representation of women in politics. The lecture stated women traditionally don’t feel as comfortable participating in group conversations because society’s gender norms have taught them to be passive,...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

Western Alumni Fight to End Sexual and Domestic Violence Through Jewelry...

0
Jewelry on display at APSE, located downtown, on Sept. 30. // Photo by MacKenzie Dexter By MacKenzie Dexter Polished silver and gold jewelry laid throughout All...