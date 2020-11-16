Radical Rhythm

45.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

      As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
      Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

      The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic
      Gov. Jay Inslee wins rare third term in Washington state

      Politicians say the pandemic and competitor Loren Culp's inexperience are responsible
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon's Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Western studies Mount Baker's melting glaciers

      The research visually displays the effects of climate change
      Western opts out of winter basketball season

      Men's, women's teams won't participate in conference play
      WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

      After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited
      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery's new exhibit
      Radical Rhythm

      Music's historical role in Bellingham protests
      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham's New Favorite Pastime

      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams' championship tradition
      The last dance of Western football

      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program
      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines
      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA cards
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college student
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper
      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns.
      Fines aren't fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important.
      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs
      Is now too early to reopen?

      By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms
City & County

Radical Rhythm

Music’s historical role in Bellingham protests

Analog Brass practicing. Photos by Maxwell Lemke

By Olivia Hicks 

Music is ingrained in everyday life: flowing from the headphones of a pedestrian, a newlywed couple’s first dance or quiet classical music in a coffee shop. Now, local musicians are revolutionizing music’s importance in creating a movement. 

A Bellingham jazz band, Analog Brass, began performing at protests in Bellingham this summer. Maxwell Lemke, a founding member and Western student, attended protests and led chants in the past. George Floyd’s death and a call from a local activist sparked the idea to bring the band’s music to protests. 

“It was the least that I could do to provide support for this movement, because when it comes down to it there’s not much that any individual can do in the way of creating structural change,” Lemke said. “That’s something that our leaders need to do. But as musicians, we can inspire our neighbors, colleagues, coworkers, staff and community members to push for structural change and our leaders to actually make a difference.”

Analog Brass performed at Rhythmic Unrest: A Rally for the People on July 4. The protest, led by the Bellingham protest organization Stand Speak Listen, used music to protest injustice and uplift BIPOC and LGBTQ+ voices, according to the organization’s Facebook. Performers included spoken word poets, DJs, rappers, hip-hop artists and other musicians. 

Noel ‘NO-L’ Morales, a Bellingham hip-hop artist, also performed at the event. Morales began writing music inspired by his Puerto Rican roots, which evolved into a hip-hop and R&B style. The rally was Morales’ first solo performance. 

“At first, it was nerve-wracking. There were just a lot of people,” Morales said. “But it felt like I hit it spot on, it just felt right. It was something I felt like I needed to do for so long and I found a perfect opportunity by just putting passion behind it.”

Morales described how music brings a certain unity to protests that chants and speakers cannot. 

“What makes it so different to protest when music is involved is that music is pretty much universal,” Morales said. “Even if you have all the hatred in your heart, you’re still gonna love music, some type of music. It kind of brings things together more collectively rather than aggressively.”

Live music is not only used to unite people, but it also acts as a form of resilience, Lemke said. 

“We’re all trying to do something that we’re all really passionate about, but showing up consistently can wear you out,” Lemke said. “Music is a way to renew that energy.”

This sentiment shares the common Black Lives Matter movement motto that protests are a “movement not a moment.” 

Sheri Hinshaw, the Seattle Labor Chorus’ administrative coordinator, said music inspires participating members as well as bystanders. 

The chorus is founded in protest music. Since its origins in 1997, the group has represented labor unions and showed dedication for social and economic justice, Hinshaw said. 

Many of the songs the chorus performs are parodies of popular songs so people walking by will recognize them. For example, Hinshaw said they perform a parody of “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor titled “I Will Organize.” 

“When you’re onstage and you have a microphone in a big gathering, you’re really trying to get the attention of those people who are just walking by,” Hinshaw said. “You want to be able to engage your fellow citizens who didn’t feel it was important enough to be at the protest, but are doing their Christmas shopping or they’re just out and about.”  

Since COVID-19, the chorus has guided workshops for universities rather than singing in public. One of those workshops included the Western Glee Club on Oct. 29. Bailey Hadley, a first-year Western student and new Glee Club member, was moved to action by the chorus.

“I thought that it was really cool seeing how music is so impactful,” Hadley said. “It can make such a big difference. They weren’t trying to sound pretty, they weren’t adding any cool harmonies or anything, it was like a chant. They just wanted to get their message across.” 

The Whatcom Focused Youth Movement, a community activism organization, has hosted a variety of events. These vary from Black Lives Matter marches and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement protests at the Ferndale border patrol station to vigils for Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. 

Music differs at each of these events, dictates the mood and is not always planned, said Malachi Ledbetter, a protest organizer for the Youth Movement. During a vigil for Taylor, protesters began singing spontaneously. 

“I think that music also allows people to express emotions and mourn in a way that you can’t really do with a speech,” Ledbetter said.

While all protests are not the same, music can be used across multiple social justice movements, said Felicia Youngblood, professor of musicology at Western. For example, the song “We Shall Overcome” by Pete Seeger was popularized during the civil rights movement. It has since been used in the women’s movement, Black Lives Matter marches and following 9/11.  

Lyrics, whether performed at a protest or not, can fight against systems of oppression, Youngblood said. 

While musical groups like Analog Brass began performing at protests this summer, protest music is not a new phenomenon, Youngblood said. 

In Washington, music has been used as a political weapon from labor union protests in the early 20th century to the Riot Grrrl Punk movement, an underground feminist movement in the 1990s. Outside of the U.S., protest music has a deep-rooted history in global revolutions, Youngblood said. 

“Music has never been separate from culture,” Youngblood said. “With that, these social contexts are automatically interwoven with the music that we listen to and sometimes in ways that we don’t even realize. This has been the case for hundreds of years.” 

While the Seattle Labor Chorus has taken precautions during COVID-19 and reduced group singing, some musicians think music is needed more now than ever in protests. Jordan Moss, or ‘The Rhetorician,’ a Bellingham rapper and hip-hop artist, also performed at the Rhythmic Unrest event. 

Moss said protest music during the pandemic acts as a form of community aid. 

“It serves as a glue,” Moss said. “People are definitely longing for music.” 

*Music on playlist suggested by Jordan Moss, Noel Morales, The Whatcom Focused Youth Movement and Maxwell Lemke

Playlist screenshot.


