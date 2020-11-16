45.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
      Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

      Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 
      The Lighthouse Mission will open its overflow homeless drop-in center in December

      As the weather gets colder, The Lighthouse Mission has decided to open its overflow drop-in center earlier than usual
      Gov. Inslee extends 27 proclamations relating to COVID-19

      The extensions intend to provide support to those impacted by the pandemic  This graph depicts the...
      Gov. Jay Inslee wins rare third term in Washington state

      Politicians say the pandemic and competitor Loren Culp’s inexperience are responsible Governor Jay Inslee speaks to students...
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Western studies Mount Baker’s melting glaciers

      The research visually displays the effects of climate change A photo of Western Graduate student Monica Villegas...
      Western opts out of winter basketball season

      Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play Members of the men's basketball team talking to their...
      WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

      After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to...
      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Radical Rhythm

      Music’s historical role in Bellingham protests Analog Brass practicing. Photos by Maxwell Lemke By...
      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      The last dance of Western football

      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Caring for houseplants: A way to cope this winter

Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 

Some of Naomi Pierce’s plants soak up light from outside.  // Photo by Naomi Pierce.

By Sadie Fick

The onset of the cold and dark of winter is always tough, but this year it seems to loom, with the resurgence of the pandemic threatening to force us back into isolation. Fortunately, one of the things people turned to this spring can still help: plants. 

“[Houseplants] make my space more calming and relaxing, especially given the world right now,” said fourth-year Western student Naomi Pierce. “It’s just kind of nice to have a little safe place, a little sanctuary of plants in my room to calm me down.” 

Seeing plants while working can reduce stress and improve focus, said Gary Altman, the associate director of the horticultural therapy program at Rutgers University.

Horticultural therapy uses activities like planting seeds, harvesting tomatoes or tending houseplants to help people work toward a variety of goals. 

“[Caring for plants can] provide a little bit of space to take your mind off of the thing that was stressing you out,” Altman said.

People can feel pride from successfully completing plant care tasks, said Erin Backus, acting president of the American Horticultural Therapy Association.

These aspects of tending to plants can be self-care in themselves, but identifying the needs of another living thing can also help people be more in touch with their own needs, Backus said.

Plants need water; should you take a break from work and fill your water bottle?

Sometimes plants need to be repotted; is the tension with your roommates something you can fix, or should you move?

Backus recommends peace lilies for people who want to give their plants lots of attention. If they aren’t watered frequently enough, they show it though extreme wilting; however, they can recover by thorough watering.

Naming a plant can strengthen a person’s connection with it, Backus said.

“To own it, to care for it, to name it, that’s a whole different [level of] benefit,” Backus said.

Altman said feeling a connection to plants and caring for them can also help people see outside of their bubble.

“When you recognize the needs and wants of others, even if it’s a plant, it helps you to kind of learn that skill and apply it to different life situations, like your relationships with other people,”Altman said. 

Getting connected to a plant can be risky, as many blame themselves if their plant dies. However, Altman sees plants dying as part of the learning process.

“You’re probably gonna kill a number of plants before you get the hang of it or figure out the conditions of your [space],” Altman said.

Unlike people or pets, plants can also recover with a little help after being neglected, and if not, they can be replaced easily, Altman said.

Tatum Brown, owner of local flower shop Olio Flowers and Plants, said if the plants keep dying, experiment. Some plants will work for one person’s lifestyle and the space they have, and some won’t.

Brown recommends snake plants as an easy starter. They do well in high or low light, are good air purifiers, are nontoxic and can survive a long time without water.

When considering what plants to buy, Brown has three questions.

First, what is the space like in terms of light, humidity and temperature?

Second, how much work are you willing or able to put into taking care of the plant?

And third, what looks good?

To avoid going broke, Brown suggests starting small in two ways: the amount and size of the plants, as larger plants are more expensive.

Brown also said someone could start with a clipping from someone else’s plant or adopt the plant another person is struggling with.

This winter is shaping up to be a lonely one, so for people looking for ways to connect with others, sharing plants and tips could be the way to do so.

