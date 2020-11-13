WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

44.9 F
Bellingham
Friday, November 13, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Gov. Jay Inslee wins rare third term in Washington state

      0
      Politicians say the pandemic and competitor Loren Culp’s inexperience are responsible Governor Jay Inslee speaks to students...
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western opts out of winter basketball season

      0
      Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play Members of the men's basketball team talking to their...
      Campus

      WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

      0
      After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to...
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Campus

      Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

      0
      Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
      City & County

      Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

      0
      Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
Campus

WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

8
0

After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to be back on the field

After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to be back on the field

By Justin Hecht

One aspect of what separates quidditch as a real-life sport and quidditch within the Harry Potter series is, unsurprisingly, “muggle quidditch” is played with two feet on the ground. But WWU Quidditch is trying to fly around COVID-19.

WWU Quidditch had its first practice since March on Saturday, Oct. 24. The team plans to practice every other week for the remainder of the year.

This has been the longest period of time without practices or games in the sport’s history, said Mary Kimball, the US Quidditch executive director.

Players are required to maintain social distancing and wear masks during practice as well as disinfect the balls, brooms and any other equipment after, Thomas Hughes, the WWU Quidditch vice president, said.

Team members can be in groups of up to five as they practice, and the only drills they can do are noncontact. But they are still able to simulate in-game scenarios, Hughes said.

The workouts were, “Good for getting ready for the physical demands of throwing a ball, running around with a broom in between your legs — that kind of stuff,” Hughes said.

At each practice, an on-site supervisor ensures the team is following protocols and helps get them any safety supplies they might need, said Jenn Cook, the Associated Students program advisor.

Going into the quarter, team members were eager to start practice again, but the paperwork that needed to be completed beforehand pushed them back about a month, said Linnea Boice, the WWU Quidditch president.

The paperwork consisted of the team creating a plan for practicing with minimal risk of infection, in addition to filling out forms agreeing to follow all COVID-19 guidelines while practicing, Cook said.

“Holding a broom again was super satisfying and reminded me why I love the sport and love the club in the first place. It made all the paperwork worth it,” Boice said.

In addition to Western’s guidelines for practicing in- person again, the team also has to follow US Quidditch’s return to play guidelines.

While developing the guidelines, US Quidditch had a risk management team consisting of members of the medical community serving as supervisors and editors during the entire process, Kimball said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s, World Health Organization’s, the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association’s and the World Rowing Federation’s COVID-19 guidelines all were influential as well, Kimball said.

The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association and World Rowing Federation’s return to play guidelines were two of the few that had data-driven baseline conditions that required a certain case rate per 100,000 people in order to have activities. US Quidditch has less resources than these two, so it was helpful to rely on them, Kimball said.

Out of all of the clubs Kimball has spoken with, it sounds like they agree that, “It is a lot of work to comply with our requirements, but it’s worth it,” she said.

WWU Quidditch players agree that it’s good to be back.

Second-year Western student Jeffrey Hayes, who in his first year played all positions except beater, said he is happy to have the opportunity to get exercise outdoors with the community after months of not knowing when they would return. 

Before all in-person activities were canceled, WWU Quidditch had just wrapped up their competitive season in February with a tournament in California.

“It was disappointing to not be able to do some of our more fun and casual club events in the spring,” Boice said. “We normally have a Quidditch camping trip over Memorial Day weekend and an alumni game near the end of the quarter.”

“In lieu of any in-person activities, we were able to hold a few online events. Alumni game night was a big hit. We had to do breakout rooms for different virtual games because the group was too big for just one,” Boice said.

Looking ahead, the future of the team’s activities and the team itself is uncertain.

Boice said she hopes the team will be allowed to practice with larger groups in the spring and possibly have an alumni game — where former members come back to play current students. 

“Especially since many of us are graduating, I want to be sure to have a chance to thank some of the people who started the club and kept it going so that I had the chance to be involved, as a way to conclude my time as president,” Boice said.

As many players will graduate, they hope to do some recruiting in the spring that they weren’t  able to do in the fall, Hughes said.

“There might be an awkward phase in which there’s not going to be very many members, and a lot of the members are going to be new and a lot of them are going to have to take up leadership positions,” Hughes said.

The team’s main recruiting draw, the Fall Info Fair, was online this quarter, and the virtual booth did not bring in as many students as usual. But the team will try to continue on, Hughes said.

“I’ve played quite a few different sports, and I’ve never found a community as welcoming and enthusiastic as Quidditch,” Boice said. “As far as being in the club, if you want to join, we want to have you. Whether you own all the Harry Potter books or have never seen a single movie — we aren’t the Harry Potter Club, no one is going to try to explain what a Hufflepuff is — whether you were a varsity athlete or a band kid, we’re really just looking for people who think Qquidditch is cool,” Boice said.

Players do not only come for the competition and exercise. What endures is the team’s sense of community. 

As team president, Boice said one of her favorite parts of the club is the people she gets to lead.

“I’ve made some really close friends through the club that I wouldn’t have met otherwise,” Boice said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert
Read more
Sports0

The last dance of Western football

Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the...
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western opts out of winter basketball season

Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play Members of the men's...
Read more
Campus

WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

0
After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to...
Read more
News

Gov. Jay Inslee wins rare third term in Washington state

0
Politicians say the pandemic and competitor Loren Culp’s inexperience are responsible Governor Jay Inslee speaks to students...
Read more
City & County

Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

0
Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
Read more
City & County

Communities response to hate with love

0
Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western opts out of winter basketball season

Campus 0
Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play Members of the men's basketball team talking to their...
Read more

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

Campus 0
Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
Read more

Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

Campus 0
Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
Read more

Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

Campus 0
Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Opinion

We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

0
Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell I’ll always be reminded of my mother when I see unicorns because of the tattoo she got when she was my age. I got a matching tattoo with my childhood best friend...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

0
By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...