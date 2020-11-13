44.9 F
Bellingham
Friday, November 13, 2020
      News

      Gov. Jay Inslee wins rare third term in Washington state

      0
      Politicians say the pandemic and competitor Loren Culp’s inexperience are responsible Governor Jay Inslee speaks to students...
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      Western opts out of winter basketball season

      0
      Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play Members of the men's basketball team talking to their...
      Campus

      WWU Quidditch begins in-person practice

      0
      After a long period of being patient, and with restrictions on how they can practice, WWU Quidditch players are excited to...
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Campus

      Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

      0
      Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
      City & County

      Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

      0
      Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Campus

Western opts out of winter basketball season

8
0

Men’s, women’s teams won’t participate in conference play

Members of the men’s basketball team talking to their coach at the basketball tournament on Nov. 9, 2019. // Photo by Claire Ott

By Jordan Stone

Western Washington University has elected not to play in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference 2020-21 basketball season, they announced Friday via a press release. 

The men and women’s teams will not compete against GNAC schools that opted to play the season, but the press release noted play could be sought with other teams who opted out, following NCAA and applicable health and safety guidelines. 

Those competitions may not begin before Jan. 7.

“This was a very difficult decision, but one that centered around health and safety of our student-athletes and our WWU campus community,” said WWU president Sabah Randhawa in a press release. “I understand the disappointment our student-athletes and coaches must be feeling as a result of the opt-out decision.”

Randhawa is one of the 10 members of the GNAC Conference CEO Board that voted Friday whether to opt out or continue with the conference schedule.

Western was one of six schools to opt out of the GNAC season. The other schools which have opted out are Alaska Anchorage University, Central Washington University, Montana State Billings, Simon Fraser University and Western Oregon University.

The GNAC plans to move forward with a modified conference-only schedule with the remaining teams in the conference. The teams that will participate are Seattle Pacific University, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene University and Saint Martin’s University.

“The GNAC’s reformatted schedule has been designed to reduce travel, promote health and safety, and foster conditions that enable student-athletes to return to intercollegiate competition safely,” said GNAC commissioner Dave Haglund. “We support each conference member and the decisions that have been made regarding the upcoming basketball season.”

Both of Western’s varsity basketball teams had their seasons ended by COVID-19 last season. The men were coming off a GNAC conference tournament win and preparing for their regional tournament at the time of cancellation. The women, who lost in the title game of the GNAC Tournament, were also preparing for a regional of their own.

“These are unprecedented times, with many challenges, and while it is tough to share this information today, we understand the severity of the ongoing situation,” said Steve Card, Western’s director of athletics. “My heart goes out to all the student-athletes and coaches, especially the seniors where this has now affected the end of their NCAA tournament dreams last year and now the 2020-21 season.”

Western Athletics has already dealt with fallout from the return to competition amidst the pandemic. A player on the men’s soccer team tested positive for COVID-19, with the players in contact also isolating.

The GNAC management council and CEO Board has not yet made a decision on the other GNAC sports seasons.

