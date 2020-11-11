40.4 F
Bellingham
Thursday, November 12, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Campus

      Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

      0
      Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
      Campus

      Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

      0
      Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance...
      Campus

      Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

      0
       Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

      0
      Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor
      City & County

      Communities response to hate with love

      0
      Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
      City & County

      Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

      0
      Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

49
0

Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social distancing indoor

The throwing lanes at Bellingham Axe. Photo by Matt Kinney

By Kaelin Bell

“It’s much more exciting than throwing a dart,” said Matt Kinney, owner of Bellingham Axe. 

Bellingham Axe opened in June with the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing. Operating a business under health restrictions is the only way he knows how, Kinney said. Masks are required, and thorough cleaning is performed between reservations.

Kinney described his endeavor as a first-time business owner as an exciting new chapter. Despite the challenges, he has begun the process of opening a bar above the ax-throwing venue. 

“There’s a strong sense of family downtown with the businesses that I’ve met,” Kinney said. “Everyone is welcoming. Bellingham has taken to it pretty well.” 

At Bellingham Axe, customers can reserve private lanes for throwing, either solo or with a group. An hour of throwing costs $20 per person. Bellingham Axe also has eight-week-long competition leagues ranging in difficulty from beginner to pro. 

“I’m going to have to open up more hours,” Kinney said. “We want to open up Wednesdays because that’s Western students’ night. We’re going to make it more of a themed type thing.” 

Kinney is a Western graduate who decided to bring ax throwing to Bellingham after visiting a similar business, Axe Kickers, in Seattle.
Bellingham Axe was designed with Bellingham’s atmosphere in mind. The art inside, for instance, was created by Bellingham artist Shawn Cass, who is known for his large outdoor piece “Bird Alley” in downtown Bellingham, as well as other vibrant graffiti murals across the city.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had anything here in town that’s different,” Kinney said. “We have a lot of breweries, we have a lot of coffee shops, that’s the main reason I chose ax throwing.”

When Bellingham Axe opened, it was the only ax-throwing venue between Seattle and Canada, and it has attracted a wide range of people.

“I thought there would be more of a younger crowd, but it has been so widespread as far as the demographic goes,” Kinney said. “There is no person that doesn’t enjoy when the ax hits the target and sticks.”

At the top of each reservation’s time block, Bellingham Axe’s “AXEperts” guide people  through basic ax-throwing techniques and safety precautions, such as never retrieving an ax when someone is throwing.

Fourth-year Western students Jaliyah Putney and Naseeba Ahmed visited Bellingham Axe after seeing someone else post about their experience on social media. 

“With everything going on in the world right now, it’s nice to have a place to get your frustration out with friends while still social distancing and being safe,” Ahmed said. “I think with seasons changing and school being stressful, it’s nice to do something fun and get a good workout in, too. I think it’s a great addition to the community.”

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Bellingham has done well,  said Jennifer Walters, retail advocate for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership.

 “We’ve actually had more new businesses open this year than close,” Walters said. “Bellingham Axe brings an activity to downtown and to Bellingham in general. Everyone in the world is craving experiences right now.”

Many businesses that have opened during the pandemic already had their business plans in motion and had to completely change their business models. 

“Anyone that opened during this just deserves so much,” Walters said. “From their business plan, up to their architecture, to their financing had to completely switch. They didn’t adapt; they had to reinvent while they were inventing.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
Sports0

The last dance of Western football

Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Ax-Throwing is Bellingham’s New Favorite Pastime

Bellingham Axe brings ax-throwing to downtown, gives people a chance to try something new while social...
Read more
City & County

Communities response to hate with love

0
Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
Read more
Campus

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

0
Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
Read more
News

Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

0
Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
Read more
News

Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

0
Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
Read more

More Articles Like This

Communities response to hate with love

City & County 0
Community members gather to show solidarity against acts of hate.  Love looks like happiness. // Illustration by...
Read more

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

Campus 0
Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
Read more

Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

News 0
Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
Read more

Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

News 0
Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Diving in

0
Toes on the edge of the pool, she watched everyone dive one by one into the 10-foot tank. Her friends looked at her, anticipating her own dive. Right into a belly flop, Daphne lunged into the water, quickly surfacing with a grin. The year before, Daphne Christensen couldn’t even blow bubbles in the water; now she’s diving in the deep...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Bellingham schools implement breakfast after the bell program

0
Kindergartener Olivia opens a string cheese provided by the Breakfast in the Classroom program at Carl Cozier Elementary School. // Photo by Hailey Hoffman By...