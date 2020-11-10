41 F
  • About
News

Western men’s soccer player tests positive for COVID-19

6
0

Player, those in contact with him now in isolation.

Western men’s soccer team warms up for their training session on Oct. 26, 2020. The team has to wear masks to prevent the risk of spreading COVID-19. (Jeff Evans/WWU Athletics)

By Aidan Gaffney

A student-athlete on the Western Washington University men’s soccer team has tested positive for COVID-19.

Men’s soccer assistant coach Kyle Segebart referred all questions to athletic director Steve Card, who referred questions to Western Communications Director Paul Cocke.

Cocke said the positive case was detected after the student-athlete chose to get tested at a Whatcom County mobile testing site before visiting family.

“The student who tested positive is in isolation,” Cocke said. “The other team members identified by the Whatcom County Health Department as direct contacts are in quarantine.”

Cocke said he is unable to release any further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please follow The Western Front on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

