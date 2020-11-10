41 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      News

      Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

      0
      Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Campus

      Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

      0
      Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
      Campus

      Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

      0
      Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance...
      Campus

      Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

      0
       Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
      City & County

      Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

      0
      Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
      City & County

      No longer niche: The new era of mainstream skate culture

      0
      Bellingham’s skaters can’t see a future without a board Bellingham Skatepark, located at 1400 Puget St.; Photo...
      City & County

      Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

      0
      The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
NewsSports

Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

22
0

Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition 

Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from left to right) pose for a picture after a Western volleyball game. Freshman Camden Heilborn will be joining her sister in uniform for the Vikings next season.

By Aidan Gaffney

The Heilborns are a household name when it comes to Auburn Riverside High School women’s volleyball. Calley, Camden and Carson Heilborn dominated their high school’s volleyball program over a span of eight years under Head Coach Chris Leverenz.

“I’ve been blessed by coaching a lot of very talented athletes and had a very successful program,” Leverenz said. “But Calley, Camden and all Heilborns just make the coaching life a little bit easier. Some of the most respectful, hard working and thoughtful young ladies that I’ve ever coached.”

Western volleyball Head Coach Diane Flick-Williams was no stranger to the Heilborns, either; She recruited their older sister, Carson Heilborn, in high school.

“I have always been impressed with their entire family,” Flick-Williams said. “We went down to talk with Carson one time and Camden and Calley were coming home from school, and I noticed how much they like being around each other.

“It’s a very special family to be a part of, and we are lucky to have two of them on our team.”

Carson Heilborn ended up at the University of New Mexico, but Calley Heilborn, a redshirt sophomore, was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year and First Team All-GNAC in her freshman campaign at Western. This year she is joined by Camden Heilborn, who earned First Team All-State honors in high school.

“I decided between a couple schools, but when I came on my visit here and talked with Diane, who I already knew is such a great human being, I realized I wanted to come to Western,” Calley Heilborn said.

Camden Heilborn, the youngest, said she was always set on coming to Western, and it helped knowing her older sister experienced an effortless transition out of high school.

“I always loved Bellingham, and when Calley started getting recruited, she would tell me how amazing it is,” Camden said. “Calley would say how similar the program is to Auburn Riverside, just a level up, of course. At this point, I was set that this is where I wanted to be.” 

Flick-Williams’ system requires incoming freshmen to use their redshirt season, meaning they do not play in their first year. She said it gives freshmen a more relaxed time to adjust to academics, college life and to the rigors of training.

Calley Heilborn said she plans to major in behavioral neuroscience. Camden Heilborn said she is still deciding on her field, but plans to pursue a master’s degree, since she will be at Western for five years. 

The Heilborns bring distinct qualities to their teams.

“They go above and beyond what their coach asks their players on a daily basis, which made coaching fun,” Leverenz said. “They have this unique bond, and I think having that on a team helped the rest of the team feed off of their energy, creating a family atmosphere.”

Flick-Williams noticed the same virtues.

“They have an infectious personality that has a really good combination of intensity,” she said. “They end up being the kind of people you want to be around as teammates and are fiercely competitive. So, it lends itself for a great combination of student athletes who want to compete but also have a good time doing it.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,499FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the...
Read more
News

Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

0
Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
Read more
News

Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

0
Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
Read more
City & County

Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

0
Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
Read more
City & County

Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

0
Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

Campus 0
Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
Read more

Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

News 0
Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
Read more

Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

City & County 0
Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
Read more

Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

City & County 0
Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

City & County

County Council Passes Apprenticeship Ordinance

2
Laborers in favor of ordinance AB2019-285 pose for a photo after it was passed on Tuesday, Nov. 19. // Photo by Melody Kazel By Melody Kazel  This story was updated on Dec. 5 to correct the misspelling of Lisa Marx's name. Union laborers from all around Whatcom County poured into the council chambers in neon orange and yellow clothing to speak in...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Administration

VU Gallery uncertainty continues, art department concerned

0
By Sarah Porter The future of the Viking Union Gallery is uncertain. While the gallery is not being decommissioned, it will be homeless starting in...