No longer niche: The new era of mainstream skate culture

41 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      News

      Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

      0
      Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

      0
      Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the projects in the Western Gallery’s...
      Campus

      Western announces new Climate Leadership Certificate

      0
      Aims for students to gain knowledge in climate sustainability and justice A photo of High Street Hall....
      Campus

      Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

      0
      Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance...
      Campus

      Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

      0
       Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

      0
      Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
      City & County

      Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

      0
      Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
      City & County

      No longer niche: The new era of mainstream skate culture

      0
      Bellingham’s skaters can’t see a future without a board Bellingham Skatepark, located at 1400 Puget St.; Photo...
      City & County

      Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

      0
      The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

      0
      Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

No longer niche: The new era of mainstream skate culture

22
0

Bellingham’s skaters can’t see a future without a board

Bellingham Skatepark, located at 1400 Puget St.; Photo by Olivia Hicks

By Olivia Hicks 

Skateboarding, in Bellingham and globally, has broken out of a subculture and become mainstream.  

Zac Garza, owner of Unknown Board Shop in Bellingham, described skateboarding when he was growing up in the late 1980s as an artistic outlet for outsiders like him. 

“It’s like an artform or dancing, but more aggressive,” Garza said. “When I was growing up I was a little bit socially awkward, but skateboarding did the talking. We were in our own little cultural group; if you weren’t a skateboarder, people would look at us like we were odd.” 

However, skateboarders aren’t necessarily outsiders anymore, Garza said. As some professional skateboarders are offered brand deals, modeling contracts and featured in magazines like Vogue, skateboarding has become more mainstream. 

This shift has created more representation for skaters of color and women skaters, said Becky Beal, skateboarding culture and politics researcher at California State University East Bay.  

“Primarily, there is a white male subculture to skateboarding,” Beal said. “Now, diversity is broad. I’ve talked to quite a few skaters who are not white or male, and they said that they have been around in skateboarding from day one, they just haven’t gotten representation.” 

However, not everyone in the skating community is accepting of skateboarding becoming less niche, Beal said. 

“There’s a tension between the fact that it’s becoming more mainstream and more diverse and inclusive,” Beal said. “I think a lot of the old school skaters don’t like it because they’re losing their distinction and control of [skate] culture.” 

At the Bellingham skatepark, it is common for women and girls to be outnumbered by men and boys, said Bek Jensen, a fourth-year Western student. 

“Bellingham does have a solid group of girls that commonly skate at the park, me being one of them, but on the average day there is probably a 1-7 ratio of girls to guys,” Jensen said. “This is not something that bothers me personally. I have always been more immersed with guys in sports or activities than girls, but I do know that many girls at the park appreciate the girl-to-girl interaction while skating.” 

Jensen started skating when she was 8 years old. She returned her Barbie doll Christmas present for a skateboard. The activity has now become part of her everyday life. 

“I happen to be somebody that comes here pretty much every day, if it’s not raining. So, I know almost every person at this park,” Jensen said. 

Women skateboarders have made waves in skate culture in the past two decades, Beal said. While resources have always been available for women, they have not been publicized. Now, Beal said skateboarding organizations who promote inclusivity have become more outspoken.  

Mainstream skateboarding culture has changed representation as well as public opinion of skateboarders.

Beal recently finished a three-year study of non-skateboarding adults’ opinions on skateboarding in their communities. Beal said the shift in public opinion was shocking. 

“Adults who don’t skateboard see the value of skateboarding and want to help promote it,” Beal said. 

This is surprising because of skaters’ historical trend of resisting the norm, Beal said. Skateboarding, surfing and other board sports depend on extensive leisure time, which counteracts the ideals of the capitalist workday, according to Beal. 

This trend of defying norms, specifically traditional masculinity, makes skateboarding a creative and inclusive outlet, Beal said. 

“I felt like skateboarding embraced the opposite of jock culture: noncompetitive support for each other and expressing yourself artistically,” Beal said. “I think that’s part of the culture that draws people to it, its individual expression.” 

Justin Ritter, a third-year Western student, said the skating scene in Bellingham does just that: It promotes individuality rather than blending into the crowd. 

“Everyone appreciates that each person is super different,” Ritter said. 

Bellingham skaters, like Jensen, recognize the importance of the skateboarding subculture in Bellingham. Jensen said Bellingham would be a bleak place without the skateboarding community. 

“I think the Bellingham skatepark is a really cool place because it’s really big and it brings a lot of people in,” Jensen said. “It just has a lot of culture in it. Bellingham would be nothing without it.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,499FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Campus0

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert
Read more
Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western Gallery and TLA host art discussion for community

Art and identity in accordance with the gallery’s new exhibit One of the...
Read more
News

Inseparable sisters bring family atmosphere to Western volleyball

0
Calley and Camden Heilborn look to continue Diane Flick-Williams’ championship tradition  Sisters Calley and Camden Heilborn (from...
Read more
News

Telehealth counseling: A silver lining to COVID-19

0
Scrabble tiles spell out “mental health.” // Photo by Kevin Simmons, Mayberry Health and Home By Sadie Fick
Read more
City & County

Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

0
Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
Read more
City & County

Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

0
Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham School District hires new resource officer despite protest from community

City & County 0
Activists continue work to remove police from schools This graph depicts the racial disparity of policing in...
Read more

Lummi Island artists bring their art to Bellingham

City & County 0
Three artists from the nearby island are exhibiting their work downtown Lynn Dee and Ria Harboe spoke...
Read more

Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

City & County 0
The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
Read more

Stay green after COVID-19

City & County 0
COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Arts & Music

There’s an App for That: Concentration Aids

0
Concentration is tough and when you have a billion-and-one distractions at your arsenal and sometimes it’s hard to sit down and focus on just one thing. You can get distracting technology back on your side with a few neat apps to boost your attention and concentration.   1.Relax Melodies Great for: Blocking out noise Relax Melodies is an app with 52 ambient sounds at your...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Spring has sprung!

0
By McKinley Kellogg Just 30 minutes south of Western, thousands of springtime blooms await visitors at the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. The festival welcomes approximately...