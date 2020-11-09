41.7 F
Bellingham
Monday, November 9, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

      0
      The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
      Campus

      Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

      0
       Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
      News

      Student Senate results are in

      0
      747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Nathan...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

      0
      Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In 2019, the Graduate Faculty Governance...
      Campus

      Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

      0
       Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

      0
      The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
      City & County

      Stay green after COVID-19

      0
      COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      The last dance of Western football

      0
      Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

12
0

The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health

A hand reaches out to silence an alarm clock // Photo by Mohd Fazlin Mohd Effendy Ooi 

By Kaleigh Carroll

371,819.

That’s how many people have signed a petition to Congress in support of abolishing daylight saving time. 

The switching of our clocks forward an hour on the second Sunday of March only to flip them back in November is an event that garners annual objections from Americans.

Among the complaints of early sunsets and disrupted sleep are some serious ill-effects this time change has on society. 

When we begin daylight saving time and “spring forward,” the consequences to human health can be seen in hospitals, on the roads and in everyday workplaces.

A literature review from the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences found heart attacks increase in the week following the spring transition to daylight saving time.

The start of daylight saving time is also associated with a 16% increase in road accidents on the first day of the transition and a 12% increase on the second, according to a 2018 study.

One Michigan State University study states Americans are estimated to sleep 40 minutes less following the shift, which translates into 5.7% more workplace injuries the next day. 

So what’s to be done?

America needs to make a choice: daylight saving or standard time. 

Arizona, Hawaii and all the U.S. territories have already made their choice. They abide solely by standard time to avoid the switch completely.

Thirteen states, including Washington, Oregon and California, have passed legislation to permanently switch to daylight saving time, but are awaiting congressional approval.

While states can independently adopt standard time, the Uniform Time Act requires them to obtain approval from Congress to switch completely to daylight saving time. 

For the sake of our sleep and safety, America should transition to permanent standard time.

There already exists strong support for choosing a permanent time system in the U.S.

In 2019, 71% of Americans favored abolishing the switch between times with 40% preferring standard time year-round, according to an AP-NORC poll.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine recommends standard time because it more closely aligns with the natural human circadian rhythm.

Daylight saving time does not align as closely with natural human sleeping patterns and can result in chronic misalignment or “social jet lag,” according to the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

The journal notes that social jet lag happens when our bodies’ normal sleep patterns are interrupted by daily activities like work or school and has been associated with an increased risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease and depression.

Standard time would align our social schedules more closely with our natural sleep cycles while avoiding the jarring time transitions we experience now. 

Americans have enough things to stress about in 2020. Let’s not make sleep one more worry. 

What do you think? The Front accepts letters to the editor (max. 250 words) and guest columns (max.400 words) on subjects of interest to our community. Please submit your ideas, along with a phone number and email address, to eic.westernfrontonline@gmail.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,497FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
Campus0

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert
Read more
City & County0

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western graduate college gains representation in faculty governance

Faculty Senate approved a new seat at the Academic Coordinating Commission In...
Read more
City & County

Daylight saving time isn’t saving anyone

0
The antiquated practice poses problems to public and personal health A hand reaches out to silence an...
Read more
Sports

The last dance of Western football

0
Chronicling the last days of the Western football program Members of the WWU football team celebrate their...
Read more
Campus

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

0
 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
Read more
News

Student Senate results are in

0
747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Nathan...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Student holiday travel raises issue of spreading COVID-19

Campus 0
 Those looking to travel during the pandemic should exercise caution, says health expert Health experts recommend getting...
Read more

Student Senate results are in

News 0
747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Nathan...
Read more

Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

News 0
The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
Read more

FIFA cards made for Western athletes

News 0
As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Gently down the stream

0
Early morning practices are a part of the puzzle for a close-knit women’s rowing team looking for a trip to nationals. Western is currently ranked first in NCAA Division II and has won all nine of its races this season. The Vikings have been dominant with John Fuchs as their coach. From 2005-2011, the team won seven consecutive NCAA...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Strutting for Charity

0
By Lili McMurtrey Leopard print, disco balls and faux fur filled the room as attendees filtered in from the biting cold to see the...