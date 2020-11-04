Student Senate results are in

747 Western students participated in voting this quarter

Illustration by Shannon DeLurio

By Nathan Schumock

The Associated Students Senate results were released Tuesday, Nov. 4. A total of 747 students participated in the voting, which is an increase of 307 voters from last fall.

Fourteen out of 20 senators are students of color, and 15 out of 20 are women, said AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa.

“I knew that no matter who wins, we’d have a really great senate,” Handa said. “Having these demographics of people of marginalized identities now in positions of power makes me even more hopeful for a year of institutional change.”

At-Large: Jasleen Kaur, Jasmine Fast, Sameer Shorab and Alex Park

College of Business and Economics: Selam Swier and Connor Johnson

College of Fine and Performing Arts: Aidyn Stevens and Kharma Stambaugh

College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Yessica Perez and Althea Frye



College of Science and Engineering: Ankur Handa and Olivia Chatters

Woodring College of Education: Kendrick Jackson and Liz Rosales

Huxley College of the Environment: Laura Wagner and Francis Neff

Graduate School: Samia Quidwai and AP Wang

Fairhaven College: Marissa McGinnis and Kara Henry

Additionally, a referendum that allows student senate elections to be held in spring passed on to the Executive Board and Senate. The referendum would give senators a full year of governing. For example, if someone were elected in spring 2021, they would govern for the whole 2021-2022 school year.

