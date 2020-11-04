56.9 F
Bellingham
Thursday, November 5, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Student Senate results are in

      0
      747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio By Nathan...
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Stay green after COVID-19

      0
      COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Student Senate results are in

4
0

747 Western students participated in voting this quarter

Illustration by Shannon DeLurio

By Nathan Schumock

The Associated Students Senate results were released Tuesday, Nov. 4. A total of 747 students participated in the voting, which is an increase of 307 voters from last fall.

Fourteen out of 20 senators are students of color, and 15 out of 20 are women, said AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa.

“I knew that no matter who wins, we’d have a really great senate,” Handa said. “Having these demographics of people of marginalized identities now in positions of power makes me even more hopeful for a year of institutional change.”

At-Large: Jasleen Kaur, Jasmine Fast, Sameer Shorab and Alex Park

College of Business and Economics: Selam Swier and Connor Johnson

College of Fine and Performing Arts: Aidyn Stevens and Kharma Stambaugh

College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Yessica Perez and Althea Frye

College of Science and Engineering: Ankur Handa and Olivia Chatters

Woodring College of Education: Kendrick Jackson and Liz Rosales

Huxley College of the Environment: Laura Wagner and Francis Neff

Graduate School: Samia Quidwai and AP Wang

Fairhaven College: Marissa McGinnis and Kara Henry

Additionally, a referendum that allows student senate elections to be held in spring passed on to the Executive Board and Senate. The referendum would give senators a full year of governing. For example, if someone were elected in spring 2021, they would govern for the whole 2021-2022 school year. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,500FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November
Read more
Campus0

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Student Senate results are in

747 Western students participated in voting this quarter Illustration by Shannon DeLurio
Read more
News

Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

0
The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
Read more
News

FIFA cards made for Western athletes

0
As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
Read more
City & County

Stay green after COVID-19

0
COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
Read more
City & County

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

0
Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

News 0
The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
Read more

FIFA cards made for Western athletes

News 0
As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
Read more

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

City & County 0
Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
Read more

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

City & County 0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Western club advocates for free tampons

1
A female student sits in class on Western’s campus. While listening to her professor's lecture, she realizes she started her period. After frantically looking through her backpack to find a tampon, she realizes she does not have one with her. She is now faced with the choice of asking a stranger for a tampon or rummaging for change to...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Q&A with President Bruce Shepard on his planned retirement

0
Western Washington University President Bruce Shepard announced on Thursday, June 11, his plans to retire after the upcoming 2015-2016 academic year. Shepard has been the...