59.2 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, November 4, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      City & County

      Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

      0
      Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Stay green after COVID-19

      0
      COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

      0
      The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines ...
      News

      FIFA cards made for Western athletes

      0
      As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
NewsSports

Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

3
0

The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines

A family in their car trick or treating at Joe Martin Field. Photo by Ashley Ferns

By Ryan Myrvold

Although the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the way most celebrated Halloween this year, the Bellingham Bells baseball team hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treating event to bring some spooky Halloween fun back to the community.

The Bellingham Bells are a summer collegiate baseball team that usually hosts games at Joe Martin Field, but the Bells canceled their 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

To stay connected with the Bellingham community, the Bells partnered with local businesses to host a drive-thru trick-or-treating event on Oct. 30 to let families dress up in costumes and safely enjoy the festivities. 

Stephanie Morell, the general manager of the Bellingham Bells, said the event was a way to give fans a chance to come back, see the stadium and safely celebrate Halloween.

“It’s just been a tough year with not a lot of anything very fun,” Morell said. “We were just trying to see if we could come up with something that could be fun …  and I think we found that.”

Morell said the Bells held a community food drive last summer to support the Bellingham Food Bank. Morell also said the team did not host events like this very often before the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather partnered with other organization’s events and would ensure the team’s mascot, Dinger the hamster, made appearances.

“Prior to the pandemic, these were not the things we usually do … our main event is baseball here at the ballpark,” Morell said. “This is new for us, for sure. But it’s kind of fun, and it’s showing us there’s more ways to do these sorts of things that are not a lot of time or expense when you get a lot of people involved.”

Maylon Hanold, the director of Seattle University’s sports business leadership masters program, said the event was a great way for the Bells to connect with the local community and reach out to fans despite the global pandemic.

“The sport fan is a unique fan, so they will attach to sport and the sports teams in a lot of different ways depending on where they see certain alignments with their own values,” Maylon said. “So, it could be an alignment of just entertainment, but it could also be an alignment of eight or 10 of those sponsors.”

Maylon said fans generally feel a strong connection with sports teams that connect to their values in some way, and people who feel loosely connected with teams are generally involved because of someone they know that is more closely connected with the team.

“In the last decade or so, there was always this shift in marketing and social media to have this conversation with your fans,” Maylon said. “But given that that now is the only way that people can really interact with their sports teams, I think they’ve really upped the ante on that, and the fans are able to engage in that conversation now.”

Jennifer Optaz, the owner of Fresh Space Redesign, a sponsor of the event, and a mother who attended the event with her young daughter, said the event was a great experience. 

“When we came in, it was just pretty straightforward,” Opatz said. “Cars just funnelled in; it was very organized. There wasn’t any crazy traffic or anything, and you could see two of the white tents with signage … they just had you roll down the window and say, ‘Happy Halloween,’ and the kids would get a goodie bag.”

Opatz said the event was socially distanced and that all members wore masks throughout the event, making it a safe and fun time for Opatz and her daughter.

“The moment she saw the tents and Dinger outside, she was just giggling and laughing and was super ready to say hello,” Optaz said. “It was quick and easy and brought lots of joy to my daughter.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,499FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November
Read more
Campus0

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Bellingham Bells host drive-thru trick-or-treating

The team let families drive into Joe Martin Field to celebrate Halloween while following distancing guidelines
Read more
News

FIFA cards made for Western athletes

0
As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
Read more
City & County

Stay green after COVID-19

0
COVID-19 has ravaged more than public health; our environment is also bearing the cost of the pandemic.
Read more
City & County

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

0
Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
Read more
City & County

Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

0
Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
Read more

More Articles Like This

FIFA cards made for Western athletes

News 0
As the Western Washington University soccer team prepares to play in their upcoming season, they are introduced by individually made FIFA...
Read more

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

City & County 0
Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
Read more

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

City & County 0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more

Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

Campus 0
COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Blogs

New Movie Review: Doctor Strange

0
Right up top: I don’t particularly care about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Or the slightly less mega DC one. I’m not vehemently against them, I’m excited for “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” and I’ll watch “Jessica Jones” with you right now. I just think the assembly line of Marvel releases hit the same beats every time and leave you...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Whatcom County Council discuss economic measures and relief due to COVID-19

1
An illustration of Whatcom County council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander Whatcom County Council announced new measures...