  • About
City & County

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

5
0
Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to vote. // Photo by Jonathan Pendleton

By Henry Stewart-Wood 

Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee is projected to win re-election as governor of Washington, according to the Secretary of State. As of 9:34 p.m. on Nov. 3, Inslee has 1,936,773 votes so far and is leading with 631,537 votes over Republican Loren Culp, who so far has 1,305,236 votes.

“I’m excited about the prospects of leading this state. I’m confident, I believe bold decisive leadership works, it has worked and I hope it continues,” Inslee said during a debate with Culp on Oct. 7. 

Inslee’s campaign was largely focused on his COVID-19 response, economic recovery, green energy and climate change. 

Running for Public Utility District 1 All Commissioner District

By Benjamin Leung

Christine Grant is projected to be the next public utilities commissioner of Whatcom County, leading her opponent, incumbent Jeffrey McClure, by 19,389 votes as of Nov. 3. 

Public utilities commissioners provide a range of utilities: water, energy and telecommunication services to communities at cost. 

Grant has a background in working with public and private utilities and rural electric cooperatives, private nonprofit companies that provide electricity to their customers and members, she said. She teaches advanced energy policy with the Institute for Energy Studies at Western.

“Part of the reason I’m running is because I feel like our PUD could be doing so much more for Whatcom County,” Grant said in a KGMI interview on Oct. 29.

McClure works as a radio network controller architect and has worked on the PUD commission for the past 12 years.

“I do respect my opponent’s expertise in energy policy,” McClure said in a KGMI interview on Oct. 30. “But as you can tell, the PUD is so much more than just that.”

Both candidates emphasized plans to provide fiber-optic internet infrastructure as their top priority, which would extend broadband throughout the county. They differentiated themselves in terms of securing funding and experience.

“We are working hard in our partnership with the Port of Bellingham in a three-faced solution to extend broadband throughout the county,” McClure said. “The middle mile [of fiber-optic cable] … will start to be implemented next.”

Grant committed to not raise property taxes for the expansion of broadband, citing grant opportunities, state programs and private philanthropists as funding options.

“Fifteen other PUDs across the state started building broadband internet infrastructure 20 years ago,” Grant said. “And our PUD just hasn’t made any traction on it.” 

Incumbent Reykdal reelected, Ref. 90 passed

By Henry Stewart-Wood

Chris Reykdal is projected to continue as Washington’s superintendent of public instruction. Reykdal will continue to support Washington’s 295 school districts, allocate funding and create statewide learning standards among other responsibilites. Reykdal has 1,651,640 votes as of 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 3, a lead of 407,276 votes over his opponent Maia Espinoza, who has 1,244,364 votes. The percent of votes counted have not been made available on the Secretary of State website. 

“I am the first state superintendent in more than 50 years with children in our public K-12 system subject to the policies, decisions and outcomes of my leadership. The stakes are high for my kids, your kids, our economy and our shared future,” Reykdal said on his website.

Referendum 90, which was a key area of difference for the candidates, is projected to be  approved with a 620,770 vote lead  according to the Secretary of State website as of 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 3. This bill will “require school districts to adopt or develop, consistent with state standards, comprehensive age-appropriate sexual health education, as defined, for all students, and excuse students if their parents request,” according to the Secretary of State website

“We want everyone to feel like they can go into society and have good experiences with other people. And we can’t expect that people are going to behave appropriately if they don’t know what appropriate behavior is,” said Andrew Villeneuve, executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute in October.

