Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

51.4 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      City & County

      Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

      0
      Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      City & County

      Bellingham climbers challenge male-dominated sport

      0
      Women climbers battle fear over desire to explore the outdoors  Kira Walters climbing. Photo by Clara...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      City & County

      Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

      0
      Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

5
0

Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu.

A sign marks the entrance for the car line-up for the drive-thru flu shot clinic at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, Oct. 27. 

By Linnea Hoover

On Tuesday morning, eight cars were lined up at the Bellingham Senior Activity Center for the drive-thru flu shot clinic event. As fall and winter approach, flu season combined with COVID-19 has become a concern for some working with public health.

Amy Cloud, the public information officer of Whatcom Unified Command, urged everyone to get flu shots as soon as possible.

“Getting the flu vaccine can keep you from getting, and spreading, the flu during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Cloud said. “Fewer people with the flu means fewer likely to need hospitalization, which keeps hospitals from being overwhelmed.”  

Carson Huntoon, a pharmacist at Hoagland Pharmacy, echoed her advice.

“Keep people healthy and reduce the overall burden during the pandemic,” Hunton said as he handled the vaccinations at Bellingham Senior Activity Center. He was done with the line-up of cars and walk-ups in about an hour. 

Eric Pierson, program coordinator for the Bellingham Senior Activity Center, directed drive-thru patients to provide their insurance, Medicare or Medicaid information before getting the vaccine.

Steve Janssens used the drive-thru senior clinic to get his flu shot and said he was thankful for the service provided by Hoagland and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center.

“Because, as a senior citizen, I can’t afford it,” Janssens said. 

According to Medicare.gov, people over 65 can get the flu vaccine once a year for free if they go to a pharmacy within their plan’s network. For questions about which pharmacies are in a plan’s network, Medicare.gov directs people to do one or more of the following;

  • Contact your Medicare drug plan. The information should be on the back of the provided membership card. 
  • Read the “Medicare & You” handbook which provides information on Medicare plans in the area. 
  • Visit a Medicare plan finder which allows individuals to search and compare coverage. 
  • Call the State Health Insurance Assistance Program
  • Call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227)

Hoagland Pharmacy takes Medicare, Medicaid and Group Health according to their website

Carrie Stephens, a 16-year partner with Hoagland Pharmacy, said she’s been working with Bellingham Senior Activity Center to offer the flu clinic the entire time she’s worked at the pharmacy. Stephens said that normally the clinic event would be held inside the senior center, but this year, with the pandemic, everything is different.

The drive-thru plan started with a simple question: “How can we do it and not have a bunch of people in the building?” Stephens said. 

Pierson said the drive-thru flu clinic was adapted from the Bellingham Senior Activity Center’s drive-thru Meals on Wheels weekly program.

“They usually do a wellness fair and have a bunch of vendors,” Stephens said. “… That’s obviously not happening.”

Pierson said it’s not just about keeping himself safe, but also about ensuring at-risk community members are looked after. 

“We want to prevent the spread of germs in general, especially to vulnerable members of the community,” Pierson said. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website reports at least 140,000 hospitalizations of flu cases every year. Some aspects of the flu and COVID-19 can present similar symptoms, such as respiratory illness. Both viruses can also be transmitted through contact and droplets, according to the World Health Organization

Cloud said people should develop a plan to get the flu vaccine this season. People who regularly shop at a grocery or department store pharmacy should consider getting their flu shot there if they want to avoid doctors’ offices, Cloud said. 

“Think of your flu vaccination as essential,” Cloud said. “Get it done early. Protect yourself and others during a time when we remain at risk for a coronavirus, which still has no cure and no vaccination.” 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November
Read more
Opinion0

Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus...
Read more
City & County

Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

0
Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

0
Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
Read more
City & County

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more
Campus

Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

0
Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

City & County 0
Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
Read more

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

City & County 0
Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
Read more

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

City & County 0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more

No results on election night? That’s actually normal

City & County 0
Rally against interference or accept delayed results but don’t buy into fears about illegitimacy People in masks lining...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Western women’s soccer: 2016 NCAA National Champions

0
KANSAS CITY— The 2016 Viking Women’s soccer team forever immortalized themselves with a 3-2 win over back-to-back-to-back champion Grand Valley State University to nab the program’s first National Championship in school history. In her final game as a Viking, senior forward/midfielder Caitlyn Jobanek went out with a bang scoring two of Western’s three goals. The other goal came from junior...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Arts & Music

11th Hour Tea and Coffee Bar

0
Employee Merrideth McDowell (left) and owner Bridget Gallagher (right). // Photo by Christa Yaranon By Christa Yaranon Nestled on North State Street is the 11th Hour...