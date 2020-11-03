51.4 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      City & County

      Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

      0
      Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      City & County

      Bellingham climbers challenge male-dominated sport

      0
      Women climbers battle fear over desire to explore the outdoors  Kira Walters climbing. Photo by Clara...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

      0
      Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
      City & County

      Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

      0
      Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
      City & County

      Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

      0
      Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
      City & County

      Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

      0
      Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

12
0

Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever

Captain Joel Brady-Power stands at the head of his boat, the Nerka. // Photo by Holden Predmore
Captain Joel Brady-Power stands at the head of his boat, the Nerka. // Photo by Holden Predmore

By Holden Predmore

It was cold and windy on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, at Squalicum Harbor’s fifth gate, but that didn’t stop local fishermen from gathering and setting up stalls to sell their catch.

The Bellingham Dockside Market had been discussed on and off for years, and was spurred into motion this summer due to the impact COVID-19 had on fishermen, said Liz Purdy, executive director of the Bellingham Seafeast.

Local fishermen, the Port of Bellingham, the Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County and Bellingham Seafeast combined their efforts to launch the event, according to Bellingham Seafeast’s official website.

“Seafood is primarily consumed in the U.S. in restaurants,” Purdy said. “I think a lot of people started to wonder: ‘How we can support our local waterfront industry?’”

The Dockside Market opened on Oct. 17 and was immediately a success, Purdy said.

“We had tremendous community support, hundreds of people showing up,” Purdy said. “Some said it was the first time they had ever been to the harbor.”

The fishermen selling their catch were also excited about the success of the first day, said Kai Rick, the wholesale manager for Drayton Harbor Oysters.

“We sold out in about two hours,” Rick said.

All the vendors at the market were eager to speak directly with shoppers and tell them about how their food is caught and where it comes from.

“It’s like you caught it yesterday,” said Joel Brady-Power, captain and fisherman of the F.V. Nerka, who was selling salmon pre-orders. 

The fish is caught in Alaska and immediately frozen right on the boat, so it stays fresh.

Nerka Sea-Frozen Salmon have been taking pre-orders for the fish they expect to catch in southeast Alaska with Saturday, Oct. 31 being the last day they will be at the market before leaving, Brady-Power said. It is the first time they have sold directly to consumers.

The market’s schedule is expected to vary.

“A market like this isn’t necessarily going to be like a farmer’s market where it’s every week,” Purdy said. “We’re really asking people to ride this dynamic wave with us.”

The best way to find out when the market is and what is available is to follow the market on social media, Purdy said. The Dockside Market has a Facebook page, and the Bellingham Seafeast also posts about the market on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

The fishermen are happy to see that people are ready to come out and support them as well

“As long as Dockside keeps doing this, we will keep coming,” Rick said. “This is awesome.”

Local fishermen from Nerka Sea-Frozen Salmon do more than just catch fish; they also try to protect the environments of the very same fish they catch.

Joel Brady-Power has been fishing aboard the F.V. Nerka since 1982 — when he was 2 years old — and took over the whole business in 2015, inheriting the title from his father, who started the business in 1998.

Brady-Power and the rest of the crew of the F.V. Nerka work with wildlife conservation programs like Salmon Beyond Borders, Washington Wild and the Sitka Conservation Society.

The idea that fishermen want to catch all the fish in the ocean isn’t true, Brady-Power said.

“There are misconceptions about fishermen,” Brady-Power said. “Our livelihood depends on healthy salmon.”

Brady-Power and the Nerka have one main concern: protecting the Tongass Forest of southeast Alaska.

“That’s the fight I’ve been on,” Brady-Power said. 

The salmon that grow up in the Tongass Forest are the same ones the fishermen on the Nerka catch and bring back to Bellingham.

“Tongass National Forest is the largest national forest in the country,” said Andrew Thoms, executive director of the Sitka Conservation Society.

The recent focus has been on protecting a roadless rule that has been in place since 2001. The logging and road building that has already begun in the Tongass Forest has the potential to damage salmon habitats, Thoms said.

“Those fishermen spend all their time out in the ocean, but they know how important the forest is,” he added.

Thoms said people who want to help protect the Tongass Forest and the salmon fishery can let their representatives know they buy salmon from the Tongass Forest and care how it’s managed.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
City & County0

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November
Read more
Opinion0

Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus...
Read more
City & County

Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

0
Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham Dockside Harbor brings fresh fish straight to you

0
Local fishermen are selling straight to you, some for the first time ever Captain Joel Brady-Power...
Read more
City & County

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more
Campus

Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

0
Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Election roundup: 2020 state and local election

City & County 0
Gov. Jay Inslee gathers Western Students into the Miller Hall fish bowl to encourage the campus to exercise their rights to...
Read more

Senior Activity Center pivots flu clinic to drive-thru service

City & County 0
Hoagland Pharmacy and the Bellingham Senior Activity Center create a drive-thru to fight the flu. A...
Read more

Many incarcerated at Whatcom County Jail still eligible to vote

City & County 0
Activists work to ensure access to registration and ballots. This is an example of one...
Read more

No results on election night? That’s actually normal

City & County 0
Rally against interference or accept delayed results but don’t buy into fears about illegitimacy People in masks lining...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

A Trailer For the End

0
The plan was simple. After Chris Patton and his friends had filmed a few fake zombie movie trailers on a whim back in 2009, they set up the living room and projector to showcase their homemade movies. The only thing that was missing: an audience. With an empty couch and a blank screen, Patton and his friends did what any...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Pure Bliss reopens in larger space

0
After combining with the unit next door, the interior of Pure Bliss is now twice the size it once was. // Photo by Hailey...