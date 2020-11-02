When did you last update your signature?

43.3 F
Bellingham
Monday, November 2, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      City & County

      Bellingham climbers challenge male-dominated sport

      0
      Women climbers battle fear over desire to explore the outdoors  Kira Walters climbing. Photo by Clara...
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
      City & County

      Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

      0
      Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

      0
      Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions The...
      Campus

      Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
      Campus

      Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

      0
      Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      No results on election night? That’s actually normal

      0
      Rally against interference or accept delayed results but don’t buy into fears about illegitimacy People in masks lining...
      City & County

      When did you last update your signature?

      0
      Mail in votes are validated by signature, causing many votes with signatures to be invalidated. Illustration...
      City & County

      Bellingham climbers challenge male-dominated sport

      0
      Women climbers battle fear over desire to explore the outdoors  Kira Walters climbing. Photo by Clara...
      City & County

      Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

      0
      Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November Superintendent Greg...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

When did you last update your signature?

11
0

Mail in votes are validated by signature, causing many votes with signatures to be invalidated.

Illustration by Shannon DeLurio

By Courtney Gullett

Votes across Washington state are being invalidated for many reasons including out of date signatures. 

Out of 558,032 invalidated mail-in votes in the 2020 presidential primary, 95,261 were in Washington state, according to an NPR study of state and state election offices. In Washington, incoming votes are validated through signature checking.
In the current election, 1,073 votes have already been rejected in Whatcom County, according to Vote Washington, which publishes a list of rejected ballots so that voters can discover any problems and “cure” their ballots. The number is likely to grow as ballots continue to be submitted.
What’s the problem? Usually, it’s the autographs. If voters can’t remember precisely how they signed their cards — initials or full first name? middle name, too? — the law allows for that.

“A variation between the signature of the voter on the ballot declaration and the signature of that voter in the registration files due to the substitution of initials or the use of common nicknames is permitted so long as the surname and handwriting are clearly the same,” the Washington State Legislation website said. 

Sarah Henney, a member of a Whatcom County voter outreach group, said the main focus of voter outreach groups is teaching people how to vote correctly. 

“I spend a lot of my time educating voters on how to vote safely,” Henney said. “This comes in lots of forms. Getting voters to double check their signatures is key.”

Bellingham resident Andrew Graham’s vote was invalidated in the 2016 presidential primary. Graham noticed that it was not counted weeks after mailing it in. (Voters can track their ballots’ progress at the vote WA voter portal: voter.votewa.gov.)

“I was a young undergrad and didn’t care that my vote wasn’t counted, but looking back, I can see how this system could disproportionately affect young people,” Graham said. “The validation of my signature came from the driver’s license I signed at 16. No one knows their signature at 16.” 

Graham also noted that prior to getting his ballot invalidated, he had no idea the signatures were used in this way. He since made the switch to in-person voting. 

Another option is to update your signature through the Washington Secretary of State website. 

Washington is one of the few states to use vote by mail before COVID-19. Oregon, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah also have mail-in voting statutes. 

There are pros and cons to mail-in voting, according to the Washington State Legislation website. Mail-in voting offers an auditable paper trail, as well as ample time to research to vote and higher voter turnout, and no polls to coordinate. On the other hand, mail-in voting requires material, prep time, high levels of staff expertise and a longer timeline for reporting results. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,505FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
Opinion0

Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
Read more
Editorial0

What do you want to know about local and state elections?

Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Performers feel in-person classes are essential to their craft

Performing arts remain open at Western thanks to months of hard work and safety precautions
Read more
City & County

No results on election night? That’s actually normal

0
Rally against interference or accept delayed results but don’t buy into fears about illegitimacy People in masks lining...
Read more
Campus

Senate candidates voice their opinions on BSO demands

0
Candidates have similar views, but different ideas A cyclist makes their way through a deserted red square....
Read more
Campus

Western Admissions react to drops in enrollment

0
COVID-19 has caused Western Admissions to look further down the waiting list A photo of campus...
Read more
City & County

When did you last update your signature?

0
Mail in votes are validated by signature, causing many votes with signatures to be invalidated. Illustration...
Read more

More Articles Like This

No results on election night? That’s actually normal

City & County 0
Rally against interference or accept delayed results but don’t buy into fears about illegitimacy People in masks lining...
Read more

Bellingham climbers challenge male-dominated sport

City & County 0
Women climbers battle fear over desire to explore the outdoors  Kira Walters climbing. Photo by Clara...
Read more

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

City & County 0
Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November Superintendent Greg...
Read more

Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

City & County 0
Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Blogs

TRAILBLAZERS: STIMPSON FAMILY NATURE RESERVE

0
The Stimpson Family Nature Reserve is by far the most interactive hike I’ve gone on thus far. Tucked away in the forests of Lake Whatcom, it’s definitely a special place that, even as a Bellingham native, I have never heard of before. The land itself was once a large estate held by the Stimpson family, whose children decided to...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

WWU police release photo of The Outback’s John Doe

0
University Police released a photo found of the unidentified man who died by suicide near Buchanan Towers on March 5 in...