45.8 F
Bellingham
Monday, November 2, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
      City & County

      Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

      0
      Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
      Campus

      Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

      0
      During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
      Campus

      Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

      0
      The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

      0
      Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. Henry Watt’s untitled piece is...
      Campus

      AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa is campaigning for a recurring invitation to Board of Trustees meetings

      0
      A petition has been signed by 716 people to challenge the board’s response   A petition has...
      Campus

      Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo of Red Square taken during...
      Campus

      Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

      0
      During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

      0
      Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November Superintendent Greg...
      City & County

      Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

      0
      Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
      City & County

      Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

      0
      COVID-19 cases expected to rise. A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19...
      City & County

      Local artist finds joy in creating environmentally conscious art

      0
      Owner of ReImagined gives new life to otherwise disregarded materials. Two handmade fish by Jennifer Parker...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusNews

B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

2
0

Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other.

Henry Watt’s untitled piece is a skeleton wearing a self-contained breathing apparatus, a Paul Frank jacket and a black wig. Photo by: Sophia Pappalau

By Sophia Pappalau

The first exhibition of the school year at the Western Washington University B Gallery features new installations by Western art students, on view until Oct. 30. 

“Breath + Memory” is a survey of work made by artists Lily Gray, Madeline Moser, Danil Sonjaya and Henry Watts with sound direction by B Gallery Coordinator Sasha Petrenko. The artists finalized their works during the first phase of COVID-19 in the spring and after the summer.

The exhibit is four multimedia installations using various media and methods. Gray, a fourth-year art studio student, hand-sculpted a porcelain respirator and porcelain flowers. The piece is a half face-piece respirator, which is a tight-fitting mask that covers the nose and mouth. Gray attached the porcelain flowers to the sides of the mask, where air-purifying filters would be found on a functioning respirator.

Moser, a fourth-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student, constructed her floor-to-ceiling piece with cardboard, butcher paper, masking tape, staples and cornstarch paste. 

Sonjaya, a fifth-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student, used materials from familiar locations in his hometown to brew essential oils and a hand and body cream. 

Watts, also a fifth-year Bachelor of Fine Arts student, combined articles from their home to create a scene that speaks to their fear of a polluted environment and its effects on the human body. 

“The connecting theme happened organically over time,” Petrenko said. “Once the work was installed, it was clear, at least to me, that a connecting thread was breath and memory. Some works, like Watts and Gray, are directly about breath and respiration challenges now and in some imagined future.”

Gray’s piece “Flower Respirator” was influenced by protesters in the U.S. and Hong Kong braving tear gas with full-face respirators, as well as the effects of wildfire smoke on Washington over the summer. 

“I felt the need to protect myself,” Gray said. “It doesn’t function as a real respirator, but it, metaphorically, is a way to help me cope with what was happening.”

Watts’ piece is also in line with the breath theme. 

“I wanted to dress [the skeleton] so that it seemed like it had died wearing these clothes, using this [breathing apparatus],” Watts said. “My partner offered to put this wig on it, and it ended up being funny, but also kind of dark.”

Moser and Sonjaya’s works embody memory, Petrenko said. 

When Moser’s roommate moved out of their shared apartment in the spring, she constructed a floor-to-ceiling piece in the empty room. Her piece, “Illustration of Whiteness/Erasure of Color” in the B Gallery is an extension of that unfinished project. 

“I was trying to track the ghost that she left behind and then during this project, that’s when everything with [the Black Lives Matter movement] really started to kick off,” Moser said. “And so, it turned into more of a study of social presence and how we leave marks of us wherever we stand.”

Sonjaya’s piece “Wearing a Memory” speaks to the intimate connection between emotions, memories and scents.

Although “Breath + Memory” consists of work by art students, Petrenko said that any student, no matter their academic discipline, can apply to present a show in the B Gallery. 

Jamie Walker, director of the School of Art + Art History + Design at the University of Washington, said that school’s galleries have begun to host student and faculty art exhibitions as well. The shows are accessible in person with individual, no-contact viewing appointments.

After visitors are escorted to the Gallery by staff at the pre-appointed time, visitors have 30 minutes in the Gallery for a private viewing of the exhibition. When 30 minutes have passed, visitors are escorted out of another door to exit the Gallery.

“[The Jacob Lawrence Gallery’s] first exhibition was an exhibition featuring the work of three faculty members,” Walker said. “They really wanted to have their work in person, so their colleagues could visit. And so, the Gallery worked very hard to come up with a plan that was safe for everybody.”

The B Gallery, located in room 118 of the Fine Arts building, follows a similar approach. To visit the B Gallery, students must file a COVID-19 On-site Approval Form and contact Petrenko to schedule an appointment. For those who are unable to visit the B Gallery in person but would still like to enjoy the work of student artists, photos from “Breath + Memory” will be available through the B Gallery website, as well as on its Instagram.

For Petrenko, part of the incentive to host “Breath + Memory” was to allow visitors to experience the students’ works within a gallery environment.

“One of the tenets of installation art is that it’s very experiential. It’s about the experience of the viewer,” Petrenko said. “I could feel the pain of the students not being able to share their work, at least with their fellow students.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,506FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Sports0

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996...
Read more
Opinion0

Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
Read more
Editorial0

What do you want to know about local and state elections?

Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

B Gallery opens “Breath + Memory” exhibition

Student installations explore new relationships with environment and each other. ...
Read more
City & County

Kindergarten and First-grade classes set to return in person

0
Bellingham Public Schools will reopen classes for kindergarten and first-grade students in November Superintendent Greg...
Read more
Campus

AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa is campaigning for a recurring invitation to Board of Trustees meetings

0
A petition has been signed by 716 people to challenge the board’s response   A petition has...
Read more
City & County

Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

0
Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
Read more
Campus

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

0
COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo of Red Square taken during...
Read more

More Articles Like This

AS Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa is campaigning for a recurring invitation to Board of Trustees meetings

Campus 0
A petition has been signed by 716 people to challenge the board’s response   A petition has...
Read more

Washington vineyards see silver lining in clouds of smoke

City & County 0
Wildfires scarred the West Coast, leaving wine-country scorched but salvageable. Arbor Crest Winery and Wine Cellar in...
Read more

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

Campus 0
COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo of Red Square taken during...
Read more

Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

Campus 0
During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Vikings fall at home

0
Western men’s basketball suffered a tough loss to the Western Oregon University Wolves, falling 78-58, on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Whatcom Pavilion. The Vikings fall to 10-7 overall and 4-4 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. The Wolves took the lead early in the first half, scoring in the opening 20 seconds. The Vikings struggled to get points on the...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Former and current Western students file lawsuit against Western for allegedly...

2
Student journalists Erasmus Baxter and Julia Furukawa held a press conference on May 30 explaining the lawsuit along with Mike Hiestand, senior legal counsel...