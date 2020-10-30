Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

47.6 F
Bellingham
Friday, October 30, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

      0
      During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
      Campus

      Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

      0
      The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
      Campus

      For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

      0
      From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
      Campus

      The Social Justice and Equity Committee will oversee faculty anti-racism training for winter 2021

      0
      Western Faculty Senate planned its first steps on Black Student Organization demands. Western’s Faculty Senate discussed...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

      0
      COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo of Red Square taken during...
      Campus

      Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

      0
      During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
      Campus

      Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

      0
      The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
      Campus

      For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

      0
      From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

      0
      COVID-19 cases expected to rise. A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19...
      City & County

      Local artist finds joy in creating environmentally conscious art

      0
      Owner of ReImagined gives new life to otherwise disregarded materials. Two handmade fish by Jennifer Parker...
      City & County

      Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

      0
      Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
      City & County

      Crowded parks become closed parks

      0
      Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
Campus

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

11
0

COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education.

A photo of Red Square taken during fall quarter 2020. Red Square would normally be filled with people, if it were not for COVID-19.

By Mathew Willoughby

In the face of COVID-19, an increasing number of students have decided to take the year off from college.

As a result, Western has faced a 169.9% increase in student deferrals this year along with a 5.9% decrease in total enrollment compared to fall 2019.

Increased deferrals and overall decline in college enrollment is occurring nationally, Western Director of Communications Paul Cocke said.

“National reports point to a 16% drop in freshmen enrollment compared to fall 2019,” Cocke said. According to Western Admissions data, first-year student enrollment Western is down 18.2%.

First-year Western student River Sanders is among those who deferred enrollment to Western. 

“I just didn’t think the idea of online school sounded very fun, especially online college,” Sanders said. “I could have four years of something that I enjoy a lot more than, like, three years of something I enjoy, and then a year of something that kind of sucks.”

Western has become familiar with this type of reasoning.

“The educational experience as modified to address health concerns during the pandemic is not the campus experience that they want to have for their first year in college, and they want to wait until it is,” Cocke said.

The online format is one of the minor reasons students are deferring enrollment, Ethan Knight said. The main reason is cost, he said.

Knight is the founder and executive director of the Gap Year Association, an organization that, according to its website, wants “to maximize the potential of young adults, through accessible and meaningful gap year opportunities.”

“Why is it that we charge less for an online sort of degree than we do for in person?” Knight said. “I think that this is one of the biggest reasons why students are sort of choosing to take a big gap year.”

One of the difficulties of deferring is that the college may still require students to pay even if they have decided to defer, Knight said. The Gap Year Association has been notified of  many class action lawsuits defending students who have deferred enrollment but are being asked to pay for the semester anyway, he said.

“Students are feeling like they’re being scammed, and colleges are in survival mode,” Knight said.  

Sanders first thought of deferring when he heard one of his peers had a difficult time with online courses at Western last spring quarter, he said. 

“I’d rather just work and save money than go to online school,” Sanders said.

Every student should consider taking a gap year, Knight said.

“What I say is every student would benefit from taking one, but I also say they’re not right for everybody,” Knight said. 

Those interested in taking a gap year need to be self-driven, Knight said.

Western recommends that those taking a gap year continue learning, stay in touch with Western admissions staff and stay informed of Western updates, Cocke said.

Sanders remains torn between the relief of not having to sit in Zoom calls and missing being around people his own age.

“That’s probably what I miss the most, is just constantly being surrounded by peers, is kind of, like, really comforting,” he said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,506FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes.
Read more
Opinion0

Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it.
Read more
Editorial0

What do you want to know about local and state elections?

Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information...
Read more

Latest News

Campus0

Western faces rise in deferred enrollment

COVID-19 causing students to question the value of online education. A photo...
Read more
Campus

Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

0
During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
Read more
City & County

Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

0
COVID-19 cases expected to rise. A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19...
Read more
Campus

Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

0
The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
Read more
Campus

For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

0
From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Western’s Outdoor Center providing what they can for students

Campus 0
During the summer, Crandall said he worked on transitioning the Outdoor Center’s Western Outdoor Orientation Trips to an online format.
Read more

Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

Campus 0
The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
Read more

For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

Campus 0
From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
Read more

The Social Justice and Equity Committee will oversee faculty anti-racism training for winter 2021

Campus 0
Western Faculty Senate planned its first steps on Black Student Organization demands. Western’s Faculty Senate discussed...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Faculty Senate postpones conversation about racial slurs

1
The faculty senate postponed the discussion to the senate meeting in April. "I do think the senate is a good place for this conversation to occur," Jantzen said. // Photo by Esther Chong By Esther Chong On March 11, Associated Students Vice President for Academic Affairs Levi Eckman presented a statement...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Students petition for film major at Western

1
By Jimmy Goulding   A petition has been created for the Dean of Fairhaven College, Jack Herring, to establish a film major at Western.  The Associated...