Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

52.7 F
Bellingham
Thursday, October 29, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Court orders Western to release sexual assault records

      0
      Alumni sued to force university to release offenders’ names, penalties. A photo of Old Main in...
      Campus

      Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

      0
      The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
      Campus

      For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

      0
      From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
      Campus

      The Social Justice and Equity Committee will oversee faculty anti-racism training for winter 2021

      0
      Western Faculty Senate planned its first steps on Black Student Organization demands. Western’s Faculty Senate discussed...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

      0
      The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
      Campus

      For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

      0
      From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
      Campus

      The Social Justice and Equity Committee will oversee faculty anti-racism training for winter 2021

      0
      Western Faculty Senate planned its first steps on Black Student Organization demands. Western’s Faculty Senate discussed...
      Campus

      It wasn’t me! Western students stay social by playing “Among Us”

      0
      Discord server presents a way to mingle while in quarantine WWU Among Us logo. Source:...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

      0
      COVID-19 cases expected to rise. A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19...
      City & County

      Local artist finds joy in creating environmentally conscious art

      0
      Owner of ReImagined gives new life to otherwise disregarded materials. Two handmade fish by Jennifer Parker...
      City & County

      Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

      0
      Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
      City & County

      Crowded parks become closed parks

      0
      Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

      0
      Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Fines aren’t fine: Why libraries are long overdue for a change

      0
      Overdue fees stop the people who need the library the most from using it. A stack...
      Editorial

      What do you want to know about local and state elections?

      0
      Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important....
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

11
0

COVID-19 cases expected to rise.

A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Rates in Washington are following this trend. Graph by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
A graph that depicts the current rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. Rates in Washington are following this trend. Graph by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

By Henry Stewart-Wood

Public health and economics experts agree: This winter will pose serious challenges for public health and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The combination of the cold weather, holidays and people’s tendency to spend more time inside creates perfect conditions for an increase in COVID-19 cases, said Dr. Ali Mokdad, chief strategy officer for Population Health and professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

“Viruses love cold weather,” Mokdad said. “A virus, in a simple way, is protein –– surrounded by fat. The fat holds better in cold weather than in hot weather. Second, we move indoors and transmission is more likely because the air is not circulated.”

Mokdad said if 80% of Washington’s intensive care unit beds are full, the state will need to go into another lockdown to prevent overwhelming hospitals further. 

Projections by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation predict Washington will hit that critical 80% ICU capacity around Dec. 28. 

PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham is already beginning to see an uptick of COVID-19 cases, said Bev Mayhew, senior director of marketing and communication at PeaceHealth. 

“Today we have five COVID-positive patients in the hospital, and that represents an increase over the last several weeks,” Mayhew said on Thursday, Oct. 22. 

St. Joseph’s Medical Center administrators are confident in their ability to adapt and provide care to COVID-19 patients if a second wave does occur, Mayhew said. 

“We have the ability to quickly turn non-intensive care units into COVID-ready units,” Mayhew said. “We have a phased strategy to address an increase in the number of COVID patients that we serve at our hospital at any one time”

An increase in COVID-19 cases this winter could prove disastrous for local businesses that have been steadily recovering from the statewide lockdown that began in March, said Anneliese Vance-Sherman, economist for the Washington Employment Security Department. 

At its peak, Whatcom County had an unemployment rate of 17.7% in April; in August, the rate was down to 8.4% according to the Employment Security Department.

“Especially for businesses such as restaurants, winter is going to be a tremendous challenge,” Vance-Sherman said. 

Outdoor seating was a major part of restaurants’ and bars’ ability to keep their doors open, Vance-Sherman said, but the colder, rainier weather will make outdoor seating less successful. 

“That’s going to put an additional constraint on the businesses,” Vance-Sherman said. 

Many local Bellingham restaurants are preparing for the challenges ahead.

Mari Kemper of Chuckanut Brewery said they are improving their outdoor seating for colder, rainy weather, looking into more delivery services and taking customers’ temperatures prior to seating them.

“We’re already working on it. We like to be ahead of the game,” Kemper said. 

Despite these innovations, Kemper said business is still somewhat slow, and they have reduced their staff since spring. 

Vance-Sherman said the Employment Security Department offers some businesses the Shared Work program, which replaces a portion of an employee’s wage with partial unemployment benefits. This allows people to work and earn the same wage, even if their employer’s revenue is down. 

The Employment Security Department also offers Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for those who have lost work due to the pandemic. To limit COVID-19 transmission, people aren’t required to search for a job while collecting unemployment benefits, Vance-Sherman said.

Mokdad said young people need to be particularly cautious this winter because the vast majority of young people who get COVID-19 are asymptomatic but still spread it to others. 

“If you want to spend Thanksgiving with your parents or your grandparents, isolate for two weeks, make sure you test yourself,” Mokdad said. “You don’t want to spread the disease to your loved ones. Wash your hands. Watch your distance. Wear your mask.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,501FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

News0

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead.
Read more
City & County0

Safety still a concern among local cafes

As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. ...
Read more
City & County0

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes.
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Winter months pose risks for public health, business in Washington

COVID-19 cases expected to rise. A graph that depicts...
Read more
News

Court orders Western to release sexual assault records

0
Alumni sued to force university to release offenders’ names, penalties. A photo of Old Main in...
Read more
Campus

Alum’s award-winning play performed over livestream by theatre arts department

0
The play, “how to clean your room (and remember all your trauma),” was written by Western alum J. Chavez
Read more
Campus

For LGBTQ+ students, help comes at an important time

0
From housing to virtual lectures, student and faculty-led programming takes a new face in the 2020 school year.
Read more
Sports

Best sports memories from notable Bellingham figures

0
Stanford’s David Shaw, others recall favorite Bellingham moments. WWU’s 1996 coaching staff which included Shaw...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Local artist finds joy in creating environmentally conscious art

City & County 0
Owner of ReImagined gives new life to otherwise disregarded materials. Two handmade fish by Jennifer Parker...
Read more

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

City & County 0
Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
Read more

Crowded parks become closed parks

City & County 0
Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
Read more

Safety still a concern among local cafes

City & County 0
As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Features

Reaching New Heights

0
Bouldering is different than just climbing. With bouldering, there is no rope, no one holding you up, it’s just you on a wall 11 feet up in the air, clutching onto the holds with the tips of your fingers and your toes. Junior Harper Dykes is a relative newcomer to the sport, but it has quickly become her passion. “I...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Local Government

Local immigration activist and mother of a Western student given Notice...

0
Maru Mora-Villalpando chanting at a farmworker march last February. // Photo courtesy of Josefina Mora By Emily Stout Local immigration activist Maru Mora-Villalpando said she will...