Court orders Western to release sexual assault records

Alumni sued to force university to release offenders’ names, penalties.

By Mallory Biggar

A Whatcom County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of three Western Washington University alumni who, with legal aid from the Student Press Law Center, filed a lawsuit to force the university to release disciplinary records in June 2019.

In May 2019, William Crittenden, the lawyer representing journalism program alumni Julia Furukawa, Erasmus Baxter and Asia Fields, filed the lawsuit after Baxter and Fields submitted a public records request with the university. They sought information about a student who was charged with a felony and then readmitted to Western. When the university responded, the name of the student was redacted.

The plaintiffs argued that withholding the name was a violation of the Washington State Public Records Act, which states that public records maintained by state and local agencies be made available to the public.

In response, according to the court order, the university attorneys argued that the requested records were exempt from the Public Records Act because the release of student names, even those found responsible for sexual assault under a Title IX investigation, would violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

FERPA protects students’ educational records which are confidential and cannot be released without consent of the student, except under certain conditions defined by FERPA, according to the university’s Registrar’s Office. A FAQ from the U.S. Department of Education website explains the exception, noting that “[p]ostsecondary institutions may disclose the final results of disciplinary proceedings if the institution has found that the student has violated the institution’s rules or policies in regard to a crime of violence or a non-forcible sex offense.”

In the Oct. 22 order, Judge David E. Freeman wrote that the university did not sufficiently prove that the act prohibited releasing the records.

“The Intervenors have failed to carry their burden of proof to establish that the names of the students whose offenses are listed in the tables provided by WWU to the Plaintiffs are exempt under either the Public Records Act (PRA) or the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act,” the order stated.

Western could appeal the case, as the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and other universities have in recent years. The UNC case advanced to the North Carolina Supreme Court, where justices ruled earlier this year in favor of the student journalists and a coalition of news organizations seeking the records after a multi-year legal battle. The University of North Carolina has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the ruling.

“While Western released investigation records as required by state law, it redacted the names of students found to have a sexual or violent offense — despite ​federal student privacy law​ specifically allowing colleges to release the names,” the plaintiffs wrote in a news release. “It wasn’t until after the plaintiffs sued that the university acknowledged that this information is public and should not have been redacted.”

Western Director of Communications Paul Cocke said he was unfamiliar with the ruling and affirmed that the university would respond to a request for comment by the end of the week. William Crittenden, who represents Baxter, Furukawa and Fields, could not be reached for comment before deadline. This story will be updated.

