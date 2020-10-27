51.8 F
  • About
Editorial

What do you want to know about local and state elections?

Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center
Ballot Drop Box, Exterior Rec Center

As Election Day approaches, having up-to-date information about elections is increasingly important. Thus, The Western Front editorial staff is asking the Bellingham community what our paper should cover during this election season. 

As a publication, we want to provide the necessary information for our audience to make an informed decision when voting. We are also working toward increasing transparency about our practices while communicating  between our newsroom and our readers. 

So, how does this affect you, the public?  Elections coverage has historically been subject to the whims of politicians who decide what to tell reporters and, by extension, the public. 

Our newsroom is a tool for the community to hold elected officials and candidates accountable. As public servants, we are able to use the reporting process to collect answers to pressing questions from the community. 

To this end, we are using the Citizen’s Agenda, a guide for engaged election coverage, to direct our reporting. Everyone in The Front’s newsroom, from reporters to editors, is working to implement this model. 

Here’s where we need your help: The Front’s staff does not know everything about the community. We represent a small demographic of voters in the Bellingham area and will have narrow coverage without your input.

To best represent our community through our coverage, we need your perspective. What issues matter? What questions do you have? 

That’s why we’re relying on you for answers: What do you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for votes?We welcome your answers, questions and comments at eic.westernfront@gmail.com

