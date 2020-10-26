41.4 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

      0
      Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
      Campus

      It wasn’t me! Western students stay social by playing “Among Us”

      0
      Discord server presents a way to mingle while in quarantine WWU Among Us logo. Source:...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      It wasn’t me! Western students stay social by playing “Among Us”

      0
      Discord server presents a way to mingle while in quarantine WWU Among Us logo. Source:...
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts Western’s proposed 2021 budget

      0
      Western Trustees approve budget cuts for FY 20-’21. First-year enrollment is down by 20% as of...
      Campus

      Fairhaven College alumni host weekly virtual concert series

      0
      Fairhaven alumna Coty Hogue performed on Facebook Live with fellow alumni Aaron Guest for the Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming...
      Campus

      Western’s classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

      0
      Western’s campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

      0
      Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
      City & County

      Crowded parks become closed parks

      0
      Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
      City & County

      Safety still a concern among local cafes

      0
      As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
      City & County

      The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

      0
      This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
      Sports

      Drew Farnsworth’s journey from New Zealand to Western

      0
      Drew Farnsworth pictured dribbling the soccer ball around defenders. As a midfielder, Farnsworth’s job was to maneuver through the opposing defense.
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

      0
      The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of two microphones. // Photo by...
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      Opinion

      Sayonara standardized tests

      0
      A broken pencil sits atop a scantron sheet. // Josh Davi It’s time to take ACT-ion and...
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

25
0

Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes.

A mural on the wall of Storia Cucina designed by owner Jonathan Sutton’s art teacher. // Photo by Holden Predmore.

By Holden Predmore

“Storia Cucina means kitchen story,” Jonathan Sutton, owner, founder and chef of Storia Cucina said. “Every dish has something to it.”

Sutton is not a Bellingham native but was born and raised on Lopez Island in the San Juan Islands. That connection was part of what brought him to Bellingham when he was ready to leave his previous restaurant in San Francisco.

“I started falling in love with Bellingham,” Sutton said. “I was super impressed with all of the [food] products available here.”

Advertise with the Front

However, Sutton felt that despite the strength of the food scene in and around Bellingham, something was missing.

“I felt like Storia Cucina would bring something new and exciting to the community while using all the amazing products that the area has to offer,” Sutton said.

Sutton initially took notice of the food scene around Bellingham because of his future business partner and chef-de-cuisine at Storia Cucina, Arlen Coiley.

“I took him to the [Cainspring] mill and he said, ‘Wow, you could create a restaurant concept with just this flour,’” Coiley said.

Cainspring Mills is a flour mill in Burlington founded by local farmers, development leaders and bakers, according to their website.

Coiley also grew up on Lopez Island, where they met.

“Jonathan is seven years older than me,” Coiley said. “When I started getting interested in cooking as a career, Jonathan was in culinary school.”
Coiley eventually worked for Sutton in San Francisco before working for him here in Bellingham.

Sutton said it feels like he has taken him under his wing.

As chefs, Sutton has a vision: “Simple, affordable, approachable,” Sutton said. “We use the best, highest quality ingredients we can find.”

“Everything here speaks to what Italian cooking is,” Coiley said.

Sutton and Coiley are not the only people excited about what Storia Cucina is doing.

“We’re really excited to have them,” said Jenny Hagemann, co-owner of the neighboring Thousand Acre Cider House. “Their food is fantastic, and Jonathan, as well as Arlan, are just fabulous human beings.”

Hagemann said she is excited about the future the two restaurants will share.

“My hopes and dreams are that after COVID-19, folks are able to enjoy a beautiful Italian dinner and then come next door for a show and drinks,” Hagemann said.

Storia Cucina has felt the support of the Bellingham community, but what’s next for the restaurant and its owner isn’t clear, Sutton said.

“Right now, with COVID, I’m not trying to expand,” Sutton said, adding that building Storia Cucina’s existing community was a priority at the moment.

Opening during COVID-19 was an unexpected challenge to face early on, but they may be stronger for it, Sutton said.

“The main advantage of opening any business right now is that businesses that successfully open in an economic downturn have a much higher long-term survival rate than businesses opened in boom times,” said CJ Seitz, director of the WWU Small Business Development Center.

Bellingham hosts many small businesses like Storia Cucina, and each one needs to find a way to connect with the local community to succeed, Seitz said.

“Bellingham hosts a remarkably diverse consumer base,” Seitz said. “Each segment experiences economic changes differently and has different needs.”

Storia Cucina wants to be a space where everyone can experience classic Italian dining with a story, Sutton said.

“It has been the most wild and rewarding experience of my life,” Coiley said.

Storia Cucina, at 109 Grand Ave., has a website, an Instagram page, and a Facebook page

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,499FollowersFollow
62SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

News0

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead.
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
City & County0

Man admits to using drugs before driving into store

The aftermath of the alleged DUI incident at Lakeway Fred Meyer, Oct. 7. *This...
Read more

Latest News

Opinion0

Muting mics not the solution to disruptive debates

The discussion over muting microphones affected the Washington gubernatorial debate.  Picture of...
Read more
City & County

Storia Cucina: Italian dining with a story

0
Owner and chef Jonathan Sutton tells tales of local food through his recipes. A mural on the wall...
Read more
City & County

Crowded parks become closed parks

0
Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
Read more
Campus

It wasn’t me! Western students stay social by playing “Among Us”

0
Discord server presents a way to mingle while in quarantine WWU Among Us logo. Source:...
Read more
News

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

0
With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Crowded parks become closed parks

City & County 0
Outdoor pros offer safety tips for visiting Washington state parks during COVID-19. American Alpine Institute...
Read more

It wasn’t me! Western students stay social by playing “Among Us”

Campus 0
Discord server presents a way to mingle while in quarantine WWU Among Us logo. Source:...
Read more

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

News 0
With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
Read more

Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

News 0
Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

City & County

City establishes new immigration board

0
Two individuals exit Bellingham City Hall on Tuesday, March 10. // Photo by Ella Banken By Teya Heidenreich Immigrants’ fears and points of view will be heard more than ever starting with Mayor Seth Fleetwood’s appointment of 10 community members to the new Immigration Advisory Board on Feb. 24.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

What’s good: Bellingham’s ramen

0
Every Monday this quarter, a Western Front reporter will tell you what’s good in Bellingham. By Erica Wilkins The doorway is crowded with people crammed...