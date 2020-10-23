40.2 F
Bellingham
Friday, October 23, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      City & County

      Safety still a concern among local cafes

      0
      As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
      City & County

      The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

      0
      This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts Western’s proposed 2021 budget

      0
      Western Trustees approve budget cuts for FY 20-’21. First-year enrollment is down by 20% as of...
      Campus

      Fairhaven College alumni host weekly virtual concert series

      0
      Fairhaven alumna Coty Hogue performed on Facebook Live with fellow alumni Aaron Guest for the Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming...
      Campus

      Western’s classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

      0
      Western’s campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado
      Campus

      Look away: screens strain student’s eyes

      0
      King’s blue light filtering glasses purchased at Target. Photo provided by Jason Upton. How...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Safety still a concern among local cafes

      0
      As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
      City & County

      The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

      0
      This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
      City & County

      Man admits to using drugs before driving into store

      0
      The aftermath of the alleged DUI incident at Lakeway Fred Meyer, Oct. 7. *This photo was on the Bellingham...
      City & County

      Asian giant hornet trapping predicted to continue in 2021

      0
      Ted McFall’s hives are located in Custer, Washington. Each box can contain up to 60,000 bees. Courtesy photo by Ted...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
      Sports

      Drew Farnsworth’s journey from New Zealand to Western

      0
      Drew Farnsworth pictured dribbling the soccer ball around defenders. As a midfielder, Farnsworth’s job was to maneuver through the opposing defense.
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      Opinion

      Sayonara standardized tests

      0
      A broken pencil sits atop a scantron sheet. // Josh Davi It’s time to take ACT-ion and...
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
NewsSports

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

10
0

With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead.

Two PS4 controllers // Photo by Josh McKinney.

by Josh McKinney

Western Intramurals is hosting free-to-play esports for fall quarter. The esports leagues started on Oct. 5, according to the WWU Intramurals’ website.  Participants can join leagues to play Rocket League, FIFA, Madden, NBA 2K20, Super Smash Bros. or Mario Kart.

Intramural esports were offered by Western for the first time in spring quarter, said Caitlin Sommers, assistant director of sport clubs and intramurals at Western.

Esports leagues became a way for WWU Intramurals to keep students engaged and involved in intramural programs remotely after classes were moved online, Sommers said. 

Advertise with the Front

Sommers said she wanted to provide a way for students to stay connected to each other and still have some level of healthy competition to take part in.

Brandon Keller is one of the Western students signed up for the FIFA league this fall. When he saw that WWU Intramurals was offering FIFA, Keller decided to sign up.

“I don’t play competitively, but I’m pretty damn good at FIFA,” Keller said. “So I figured I’d hop on.”

Keller said he has been a longtime intramural soccer participant and he likes to play pick up soccer. It has been hard to play pick up soccer games due to COVID-19, so the FIFA league might be fun, Keller said.

This fall, 34 participants have signed up, whereas 124 students signed up in the spring.  Sommers said she thinks the lower number of participants is partially because there was no in-person information fair for WWU Intramurals to inform new students, who make up a large chunk of participants.  

“That’s such a huge opportunity for us to talk about our programs with those students who have never experienced them before,” Sommers said. “And so we didn’t have that opportunity this year.”

Sommers said there was a virtual information fair this year, but it didn’t draw as many students as an in-person information fair.  

Esports are online competitions in different games, according to Sparrow Buerer, a former competitive Overwatch player for Digipen Institute of Technology.  Buerer played in the Tespa Overwatch Collegiate Championship.

“Any game can be esports,” Buerer said. “So basically, I would count esports as every single game that’s ever come out.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the suspension of large in-person events, esports leagues were focused on replicating the physical sports experience, Buerer said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, schools were investing in stadiums and having teams travel for tournaments to replicate the physical sports experience, Buerer said.  Now, most competitive esport competition is done remotely.

“Now, everyone’s remote, whether they like it or not,” Buerer said.

WWU Intramurals is hosting the esports leagues with Mission Control, an online communication platform for hosting recreational esports leagues.  Sommers described Mission Control as similar to Discord, another popular online communication platform.

On top of being the software that the esports leagues run on, WWU Intramurals commissioned Mission Control to set up the leagues and connect the league members to each other.

“The platform’s nice because students are given a specific date and time that they are scheduled to play their game,” Sommers said. “But they have the ability to message their opponent in the Mission Control app and reschedule for a time that works better for both of them, and they have a full week to complete that game.”

WWU Intramurals is looking into the possibility of hosting an online tournament as early as fall quarter, Sommers said.

According to responses WWU Intramurals has received on their social media, the overall reception of the leagues has been positive, and students are happy the leagues are being offered for free, Sommers said.  

WWU Intramurals is still trying to figure out the best way to promote their virtual leagues to students, and they are looking for feedback on games that students would like to play, Sommers said.

Registration for fall esports closed on Oct. 4. If students are still interested in signing up, they can email the intramurals team at intramurals@wwu.edu, Sommers said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,493FollowersFollow
60SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Apartment fire at Breier building

Oil fire spread through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system. Firefighters...
Read more
City & County0

Experienced mail-in voters quell skepticism

Postcard written by Lee Willis to a Texan voter. Washington state...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

News0

WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead.
Read more
News

Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

0
Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
Read more
City & County

Safety still a concern among local cafes

0
As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
Read more
City & County

The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

0
This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
Read more
News

City Council reviews plans, resources to address homelessness

0
An artist’s rendering of what the Samish Commons affordable housing complex will look like upon completion. The photo was part of...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

News 0
Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
Read more

Safety still a concern among local cafes

City & County 0
As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
Read more

The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

City & County 0
This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
Read more

City Council reviews plans, resources to address homelessness

News 0
An artist’s rendering of what the Samish Commons affordable housing complex will look like upon completion. The photo was part of...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

The NFL doesn’t stick to sports

0
The Super Bowl is not a national holiday, but it’s treated like one. It’s the day that turns old men buying 24-packs of IPA at Haggen from strangers to friends. A day rivaled only by Thanksgiving in caloric intake. The day that brings families together over a common love of hating the Patriots.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Student Senate meets to discuss expectations and goals

0
AS Vice President of Academic Affairs Levi Eckman speaks with the Student Senate at their first unofficial meeting on Dec. 4. // Photo by Kenzie...