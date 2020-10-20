AS reaches out to students in a new way

41.3 F
Bellingham
Friday, October 23, 2020
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead.
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior's past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      City & County

      Safety still a concern among local cafes

      0
      As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe.
      City & County

      The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

      0
      This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget.
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      Campus

      COVID-19 disrupts Western's proposed 2021 budget

      0
      Western Trustees approve budget cuts for FY 20-’21. First-year enrollment is down by 20% as of...
      Campus

      Fairhaven College alumni host weekly virtual concert series

      0
      Fairhaven alumna Coty Hogue performed on Facebook Live with fellow alumni Aaron Guest for the Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming...
      Campus

      Western's classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

      0
      Western’s campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado
      Campus

      Look away: screens strain student's eyes

      0
      King’s blue light filtering glasses purchased at Target. Photo provided by Jason Upton. How...
      City & County

      Safety still a concern among local cafes

      0
      As reopening continues, local cafes try to keep customers, employees safe. Mask/table sign: The Black Drop...
      City & County

      The Bellingham City Council meeting held online

      0
      This first budget discussion was for the Police Department budget. A screenshot of the City...
      City & County

      Man admits to using drugs before driving into store

      0
      The aftermath of the alleged DUI incident at Lakeway Fred Meyer, Oct. 7. *This photo was on the Bellingham...
      City & County

      Asian giant hornet trapping predicted to continue in 2021

      0
      Ted McFall’s hives are located in Custer, Washington. Each box can contain up to 60,000 bees. Courtesy photo by Ted...
      News

      WWU Intramurals hosting esports leagues fall quarter

      0
      With in-person intramurals still on hold, WWU Intramurals offers free-to-play esports instead. Two PS4 controllers //...
      News

      Experiences in Germany eased transition to Western for Georg Cholewa

      0
      Background of the senior’s past in playing soccer and how it translated to the collegiate level in the states.
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
      Sports

      Drew Farnsworth's journey from New Zealand to Western

      0
      Drew Farnsworth pictured dribbling the soccer ball around defenders. As a midfielder, Farnsworth’s job was to maneuver through the opposing defense.
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      Time to add the "A" to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      Opinion

      Sayonara standardized tests

      0
      A broken pencil sits atop a scantron sheet. // Josh Davi It’s time to take ACT-ion and...
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
News

AS reaches out to students in a new way

21
0
A graphic introducing COVID-19 IRL. This was the first graphic of the campaign. 

The AS tells students to “MOVE THE F— IN!” in their new campaign to provide students with COVID-19 guidelines.

By Mathew Willoughby

The Associated Students have taken to social media to provide guidelines and resources for students navigating COVID-19.

“It’s not going to get better by ignoring it,” AS Communications Director Hunter Stuehm said. 

The AS launched “COVID-19 IRL,” a social media campaign that uses edgy visual language to provide COVID-19 guidelines to Western students. The campaign bluntly tells students to “MOVE THE F— IN!” in one of their posts and gives students advice on how to do it safely during a pandemic. The campaign also covers topics including telling students to get a flu shot and how to discuss COVID-19 guidelines with roommates. 

The AS chose this visual language and voice so that it was captivating for students, even if they did not go to Western, Stuehm said. 

“We’re trying to create messaging that’s rooted in harm reduction,” Stuehm said. 

The campaign is not about preventing students from going out in-person and socializing, but how to do so safely if they choose to — albeit not recommended, Stuehm said.

Many students are not engaged in public health messaging from Western administration, according to a report from the Whatcom County Health Department. With this in mind, Stuehm said he wanted to create a campaign that would have the feel of a student voice.

Western Public Health Professor Steve Bennet said most students do not have an interest in listening to Western administration.

“I think it was smart for admin to acknowledge that and support the student voices and really facilitate students being able to talk to each other,” Bennet said.

The “COVID-19 IRL” campaign’s content is informed by physicians at the Student Health Center, Stuehm said. 

Third-year Western student Kaitlyn Davidson lives off campus with five roommates and said it has been difficult figuring out COVID-19 guidelines with them. Davidson and her roommates decided on guidelines based on their own research and what others were doing.

“I think that all of us have kind of been on, like, different levels about it,” Davidson said. “So, it’s been kind of hard ’cause there’s so many of us figuring out what is and isn’t OK.”

However, she wouldn’t necessarily seek guidance from an AS post on social media, Davidson said.

“The AS doesn’t feel as much of, like, an authority figure,” Davidson said. 

The campaign posts have seen engagement through likes and shares, showing its effectiveness in reaching young adults in the Whatcom community, Stuehm said.

         The campaign has gained interest from the Whatcom Health Department, Bellingham Technical and Whatcom Community colleges, Stuehm said. Additionally, Bennet said the campaign supports the community at Western as well as other campuses in the county, which he thinks is important.

There are still people in Bellingham not following COVID-19 guidelines, and the campaign is meant to be a reminder to students of what they shouldn’t be doing, Stuehm said.

“We all kind of have to, like, take care of one another and think about one another in a way that is mindful that we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Stuehm said. “We can all only control our own actions.”

