53.4 F
Bellingham
Monday, October 19, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Apartment fire at Breier building

      0
      Oil fire spread through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system. Firefighters putting out fire on top...
      News

      What you need to know about Referendum 90

      0
      A screenshot of the City Council Meeting. What Referendum 90 really means for public schools in Washington.
      City & County

      Experienced mail-in voters quell skepticism

      0
      Postcard written by Lee Willis to a Texan voter. Washington state shows voting by mail is...
      News

      Lake Padden Golf Course doing well despite budgeting hurdles

      0
      View of the Lake Padden Golf Course on a cloudy day. Photos by Patrick Koenig.
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Fairhaven College alumni host weekly virtual concert series

      0
      Fairhaven alumna Coty Hogue performed on Facebook Live with fellow alumni Aaron Guest for the Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming...
      Campus

      Western’s classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

      0
      Western’s campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado
      Campus

      Look away: screens strain student’s eyes

      0
      King’s blue light filtering glasses purchased at Target. Photo provided by Jason Upton. How...
      Campus

      Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

      0
      One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Apartment fire at Breier building

      0
      Oil fire spread through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system. Firefighters putting out fire on top...
      City & County

      Local coffeeshop saved by community members

      0
      Inside Black Drop’s new location on Magnolia Street. The coffee shop moved to a newer location to accommodate COVID-19 precautions....
      City & County

      Experienced mail-in voters quell skepticism

      0
      Postcard written by Lee Willis to a Texan voter. Washington state shows voting by mail is...
      City & County

      Interactive exhibits struggle to reopen in a no-touch environment

      0
      As Whatcom County begins to enter phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening, museums like Mindport Exhibits have not been able to...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

      0
      Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the first leg of Ski to...
      Sports

      Drew Farnsworth’s journey from New Zealand to Western

      0
      Drew Farnsworth pictured dribbling the soccer ball around defenders. As a midfielder, Farnsworth’s job was to maneuver through the opposing defense.
      News

      Lake Padden Golf Course doing well despite budgeting hurdles

      0
      View of the Lake Padden Golf Course on a cloudy day. Photos by Patrick Koenig.
      Sports

      Joe Martin Stadium enjoys rich history in Bellingham

      0
      Joe Martin Stadium entrance. Photo provided by Jordan Stone. Even without its usual occupants the...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

      0
      Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
      Opinion

      Sayonara standardized tests

      0
      A broken pencil sits atop a scantron sheet. // Josh Davi It’s time to take ACT-ion and...
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Apartment fire at Breier building

7
0

Oil fire spread through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system.

Firefighters putting out fire on top of Breier building, photo provided by Drew Jelinek.

By Drew Jelinek

The residents of nine apartments in downtown Bellingham were forced out of their homes Saturday night after a fire.

Advertise with the Front

The Bellingham Fire Department arrived on scene at the Breier Building at 1300 Bay St., above Bayou on Bay restaurant, around 8 p.m. They found an oil fire spreading through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system that had not activated, according to Bellingham Fire Chief Bill Hewett.

The initial fire was out by 9:07 p.m., Hewett said. Firefighters spent another 90 minutes making sure the fire had not spread through the attic space above the apartments and that no hidden fire remained.

After doing so, Hewett was able to give a summary to the Western Front, saying no one was injured, and damages from the fire were limited to the single unit, while the other units suffered smoke and water damage. The restaurant on the first floor, Bayou on Bay, also suffered water damage.

Hewett said the nine apartment units on the second floor will remain unoccupied for the time being. Hewett added that all residents who the Bellingham Fire Department talked to have somewhere safe to stay for the night, and the property manager will be in contact with them to figure out long-term housing. 

New information regarding the status of the apartment residents and the state of Bayou on Bay will be updated as it comes in.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,490FollowersFollow
60SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Opinion0

Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy...
Read more
Campus0

Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center...
Read more

Latest News

Sports0

Ski to sea tradition broken after 46 straight years

Kyra Yanny, a cross country ski racer for the team "IM NOT TIRED" competes in the...
Read more
City & County

Apartment fire at Breier building

0
Oil fire spread through an apartment kitchen and a fire suppression system. Firefighters putting out fire on top...
Read more
City & County

Local coffeeshop saved by community members

0
Inside Black Drop’s new location on Magnolia Street. The coffee shop moved to a newer location to accommodate COVID-19 precautions....
Read more
Campus

Fairhaven College alumni host weekly virtual concert series

0
Fairhaven alumna Coty Hogue performed on Facebook Live with fellow alumni Aaron Guest for the Fairhaven College Music Festival Streaming...
Read more
Opinion

Time to add the “A” to LGBTQ+ Western

0
Club logo for Western Aces and Aeros. // Design by Anna Russon Western Aces and Aeros meets...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Local coffeeshop saved by community members

City & County 0
Inside Black Drop’s new location on Magnolia Street. The coffee shop moved to a newer location to accommodate COVID-19 precautions....
Read more

What you need to know about Referendum 90

News 0
A screenshot of the City Council Meeting. What Referendum 90 really means for public schools in Washington.
Read more

Experienced mail-in voters quell skepticism

City & County 0
Postcard written by Lee Willis to a Texan voter. Washington state shows voting by mail is...
Read more

Lake Padden Golf Course doing well despite budgeting hurdles

News 0
View of the Lake Padden Golf Course on a cloudy day. Photos by Patrick Koenig.
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

City & County

Bill would limit potency of cannabis concentrate

0
Staged photo of cannabis concentrate. // Photo illustration by Claire Ott. By Kenneth Duncan Washington State representatives have introduced a bill to the state legislature that would restrict the legal sale of high-potency cannabis concentrates and related products, in some cases reducing THC potency as much as 80%.
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

HomesNOW! hosts community build for first satellite room at Safe Haven

0
Volunteers hoist the first wall into place during the tiny home build event at Safe Haven May 11, 2019. // Photo by Zack Jimenez By...