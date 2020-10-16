Western’s classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

55.2 F
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Campus

Western’s classes will remain mostly remote for winter quarter

Western's campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado
Western’s campus will remain at the same levels of face-to-face instruction for winter quarter. //Photo By: Bella Coronado

We based this decision on what’s the safest and most prudent decision for the campus community,” Director of Communications Paul Cocke said.

By Ryan Morris

Western’s campus will hold remote courses for winter quarter and continue to operate at Operational Level 2.

Winter quarter classes will have approximately the same levels of remote and face-to-face interactions as they did in the fall, according to the campus advisory. The campus advisory states that residence halls will also continue with limited face-to-face interactions, similar to fall quarter.

The Incident Command Structure and Academic Coordinating Committee of the Faculty Senate informed this decision, according to the campus advisory. The Incident Command Structure decided COVID-19 cases at the local and state level need to decrease before bringing more students to campus, according to the campus advisory

Western has confirmed four positive COVID-19 tests as of Oct. 16, according to Western’s coronavirus information website.

“[Four cases is] a very low positivity rate, and that’s important, but what’s most important is keeping our students, faculty and staff safe and healthy,” said Director of Communications Paul Cocke.

Winter quarter will begin on Jan. 5 as scheduled. Any courses that are being held face-to-face or in a hybrid model will be remote until Jan. 11. This is to accommodate for the testing of returning campus residents and students, according to the campus advisory.

Western will be releasing further details on testing at a later time, according to the campus advisory. This will include testing information for on-campus employees, Cocke said.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

