48.9 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Athletic Competition Delayed Until January

      0
      an empty bench at a WWU women’s volleyball game // photo by Nick Sadigh By Josh McKinney
      Campus

      Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

      0
      One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
      City & County

      Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

      0
      The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
      Campus

      The Coronavirus Continues its Siege on College Affordability

      0
      A photo of Old Main in the Fall of 2019 with students walking past. The Financial Aid Office is located in...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

      0
      One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
      Campus

      The Coronavirus Continues its Siege on College Affordability

      0
      A photo of Old Main in the Fall of 2019 with students walking past. The Financial Aid Office is located in...
      Campus

      “In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

      0
      “The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

      0
      Volunteers, passionate and protected, serve Bellingham’s less fortunate during a CAST event. A loss of...
      City & County

      Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

      0
      The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 changes how Western athletes train

      0
      Former Western athlete Tyler Payne runs out to the court before a game. Photo by Nick Sadigh
      Sports

      Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

      0
      Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020. Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble...
      Sports

      WWU and rest of GNAC cancel athletic activities on Election Day

      0
      Vote sign with the election date and WWU Viking symbol as the O. By Aidan Gaffney
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
CampusNews

Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

53
0
One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Dropping your ballot in this box on Nov. 3 is one way to vote. // Photo by Bella Coronado.

There are many ways to prepare to vote at Western this year.

By Ryan Morris

With election day just around the corner, the Office of Civic Engagement is planning ahead to ensure every student’s vote is counted. 

The Office of Civic Engagement is described by Nathalie Wagler, voter engagement and recruitment coordinator, as “a hub for civic involvement funded by student dollars.” This office does everything from voter registration drives to organizing lobby days — all to serve Western students. 

As Election Day approaches on Nov. 3, the Office of Civic Engagement is focused on voters’ needs. The organization first narrows in on registering voters. 

One major effort to register voters is over move-in weekend. Wagler said each fall quarter, 2,500 to 2,800 students are registered to vote over a two-day period. 

With Wagler’s particular passion for voting, it is no surprise that COVID-19 didn’t stop the Office of Civic Engagement. 

“Voting is the most important thing to me,” Wagler said. “Every student moving in got a voter registration form, instructions on how to fill it out and a card on what the OCE is and how we can support students.”

The process does not stop there. Each dorm community has a drop box for voter registration forms, Wagler said. Every day a member of the Office of Civic Engagement picks up the registration forms and turns them in to the Whatcom County election auditor. 

Another resource Wagler mentioned is phone banking. The Office of Civic Engagement called inactive student voters on Oct. 9 to ensure their mailing addresses are correct. Due to COVID-19, they are also creating informative Instagram and Facebook content such as stories and links. 

Associated Students Senate Pro Tempore Sargun Handa said education is a barrier to many minority voters.

“The OCE and ASVP for governmental affairs try to have a large, diverse array of voices,” Handa said. 

Handa also mentioned the Legislative Affairs Council, where some of the AS members and the Office of Civic Engagement work together with a wide array of students. Handa and Wagler encouraged students to join committees and run for council if they want to be involved in civic engagement long-term. Applications are open as of Oct. 9, and can be found on the AS website. 

Handa said she was concerned about voting accessibility and education. The Office of Civic Engagement has taken some actions to address this. 

Wagler said this Election Day there will be a Student Engagement Hub outside the Viking Union. Students can print ballots, register to vote, update their registration and turn in their ballots on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. 

“It’s the only place, outside of the auditor’s office, where people can register to vote in Whatcom County [on Election Day],” Wagler said. 

A second on-campus ballot drop box was approved this year, Wagler said. There are now two on Western’s campus — one outside of the Wade King Student Recreation Center and the new one at Bond Hall. 

“[Civic] education is the most important part of [voting],” Western student Adrianna Sawyers said. “AS will continue momentum in education and assisting students. Emails are good, flyers are good, but also being mindful of marginalized communities; figuring out what spaces need more advertising.” 

Kate Destler, professor of political science at Western, said being educated on the ballot will make the most of voting. 

“Take time in advance to research the issues, to get a sense for who is running, and so that you feel equipped when you sit down to vote to make a decision,” Destler said.

Despite being a political science professor, Destler said even she has to do research and have conversations before voting, and encourages others to do the same. 

“Don’t be shy about talking to other folks, people that you trust, about who they’re supporting and why,” Destler said. “The more you can understand what the issue is, the more confident you can be in knowing who to vote for.”

Western student Rebecca Fagan suggested Western email students about voting resources and encourage professors to bring up voting in class. Handa echoed this idea of reaching out to students. 

“Instead of expecting them to come to our websites, our Instagrams, our meetings, we can bring it to them,” Handa said.

Without education on the process of voting, students may not know the significance of it. 

“Now more than ever, voting is very important to me,” Sawyers said. “In the past, I didn’t know the importance of it because I didn’t learn about the impact of voting.”

Destler brings civic engagement to her students. She provides extra credit for students who attend local city council meetings. Destler discusses registering to vote in her courses. Some of Destler’s colleagues give extra credit for researching the steps of registering, Destler said.

“Voting is important to me as a way to have a stake in your community, a way to have a stake in your society,” Destler said.

The Office of Civic Engagement educates students through their Instagram and Facebook. The organization has a local liaison, Natale Szabo, who posts to social media and is open to discussing local politics with students, Wagler said. Szabo and Wagler can both be reached via the Office of Civic Engagement Instagram and website

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,484FollowersFollow
60SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

What it takes to live on wheels

Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A...
Read more
City & County0

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent.
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Athletic Competition Delayed Until January

an empty bench at a WWU women’s volleyball game // photo by Nick Sadigh
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

0
Volunteers, passionate and protected, serve Bellingham’s less fortunate during a CAST event. A loss of...
Read more
Opinion

Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

0
A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
Read more
Campus

Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

0
One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

0
The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Athletic Competition Delayed Until January

News 0
an empty bench at a WWU women’s volleyball game // photo by Nick Sadigh By Josh McKinney
Read more

Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

City & County 0
The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
Read more

The Coronavirus Continues its Siege on College Affordability

Campus 0
A photo of Old Main in the Fall of 2019 with students walking past. The Financial Aid Office is located in...
Read more

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

City & County 0
 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Blogs

Playlist: Songs that will make you want to avoid all your responsibilities and go on a roadtrip

0
By: Rachel Sandal  As the season grows colder and the assignments are piling on, I think the thought of dropping everything and driving to Southern California has crossed everyone's mind. This playlist might be dangerous in that way, but regardless, enjoy!
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Moving out: even more complicated because of COVID-19

0
Entrance to Buchanan Towers, one of the two dorm complexes on campus that are still housing students. // Photo by Nate...