COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

48.9 F
Bellingham
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Athletic Competition Delayed Until January

      0
      an empty bench at a WWU women’s volleyball game // photo by Nick Sadigh By Josh McKinney
      Campus

      Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

      0
      One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
      City & County

      Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

      0
      The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
      Campus

      The Coronavirus Continues its Siege on College Affordability

      0
      A photo of Old Main in the Fall of 2019 with students walking past. The Financial Aid Office is located in...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

      0
      One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
      Campus

      The Coronavirus Continues its Siege on College Affordability

      0
      A photo of Old Main in the Fall of 2019 with students walking past. The Financial Aid Office is located in...
      Campus

      “In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

      0
      “The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

      0
      Volunteers, passionate and protected, serve Bellingham’s less fortunate during a CAST event. A loss of...
      City & County

      Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

      0
      The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 changes how Western athletes train

      0
      Former Western athlete Tyler Payne runs out to the court before a game. Photo by Nick Sadigh
      Sports

      Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

      0
      Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020. Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble...
      Sports

      WWU and rest of GNAC cancel athletic activities on Election Day

      0
      Vote sign with the election date and WWU Viking symbol as the O. By Aidan Gaffney
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

      0
      A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & County

COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

41
0
Volunteers, passionate and protected, serve Bellingham’s less fortunate during a CAST event.

A loss of connection felt, the passion for helping others remains.

By Mallory Kruml

The volunteer program known as Coffee and Sandwiches Together, or sometimes just as “CAST” by its employees, has operated in Bellingham since 1999. 

The organization serves the Bellingham community at the Arch of Healing and Reconciliation every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of the month. The Arch is a monument located in downtown Bellingham in front of the library. 

Volunteers typically pass out sandwiches, coffee, hot cocoa and other donated necessities to people experiencing homelessness in Bellingham. Since March, changes have been made, said Janie Pemble, Interfaith’s outreach manager.

As an outreach program operating under the city’s Interfaith Coalition, the volunteers keep the program running, Pemble said.

Interfaith is a group of around 40 church congregations working together to combat homelessness in Whatcom County, according to the Interfaith website.

“We are all simply passionate about helping others,” said Dan Larguier, a current volunteer from the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. 

In March, during the first few weeks of COVID-19 uncertainty, Coffee and Sandwiches Together came to a sudden halt. 

“There was a huge question mark on if a program like this, in such a public space, could carry on,” said Lindsey McGuirk, Interfaith’s volunteer engagement and communications manager. 

Many other programs like Coffee and Sandwiches Together had no way to abide by COVID-19 rules, McGuirk said. 

“But to CAST’s benefit, it has super-dedicated volunteers,” Pemble said.

After pausing for multiple weeks, with the support of many eager volunteers, the program was to continue in a revised manner, McGuirk said.

“Many volunteers had to drop out because they were in a high-risk category, and ended up being pretty upset about it, so they found different ways to help,” Pemble said. 

Larguier said he experienced something similar. Larguier is a member of Sacred Heart Parish, one of the churches that works with Interfaith. 

On Mondays, the Catholic Newman Center in Bellingham takes overall responsibility of the organization’s operations. The Catholic Newman Center is Western’s “home away from home for Catholic university students,” according to their website

Many Newman Center students left campus once COVID-19 hit Bellingham, so responsibilities fell onto the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, whose priest also preaches to the Newman Center, Larguier said.

“Before COVID, I would be there every week, but I haven’t been as involved with the downtown operations because I’m in my 70s,” Larguier said. “I’ve been more, you know, the person coordinating it, making up the schedule and things. I also help with getting new volunteers involved.”

Larguier said he most enjoyed meeting new guests and chatting with them.

“It always made me feel like we were provided a service that was needed,” Larguier said. “Helping others is what I feel I am called to do, what we are all called to do.”

Juan Balmedina was one of the Newman Center’s student volunteers who stopped volunteering once COVID-19 hit. 

“I found out about CAST through the Newman Center on campus,” Balmedina said. “I wanted an opportunity to help our homeless community, so I volunteered on Monday nights.” 

Balmedina said he believes that conversations are even more important than the food. 

“My favorite part was just getting to meet the people we were serving. Many of them feel like they’re invisible, so we just give them the few minutes of humanity that they deserve,” Balmedina said.

“We were all trying to figure out what COVID meant for us individually, but I’m definitely looking forward to volunteering again soon,” Balmedina said. 

Since the reduction in student volunteers, those that remain have seen an unfortunate loss of connection between themselves and those that they serve, McGuirk said. 

“There is less of a community feel to it because things happen so quickly now, whereas before we could take more time to talk with our guests, and they could just hang out on the grass and eat,” McGuirk said. 

The organization now requires and provides masks for both servers and guests. Guests are moved quickly through the lines now. 

“Talking through a mask isn’t the same as a face-to-face-conversation,” McGuirk said. 

While changes have been made, and connections have been lost, the organization is still happy to be able to help out and serve what they can, Laguier said. 

The type of food the organization has been able to serve has changed as well, Pemble said.

In the past, volunteers would bring containers of hot water to make hot beverages for their guests, Larguier said. 

“We would make them coffee or hot chocolate, or make mochas for them, which they wouldn’t normally be able to afford,” Larguier said. “Then we would have cups of soup that they would eat around us and chat.”

Since the pandemic began, Coffee and Sandwiches Together has cut back on bringing hot water and even handing out toiletries due to contamination concerns, Larguier said. 

“We still offer ramen cups, and coffee and hot cocoa packets, but they have to find their own source of hot water,” Larguier said. 

Volunteers of the organization have been able to supply bananas and oranges, which both have thick peels that make it easy to safely distribute them, Larguier said.

Since COVID-19, the organization’s volunteers are split into three groups instead of five, Pemble said.

“We had some volunteers whose sole job was to go out and purchase all of the supplies, but since COVID, all of the supplies are being delivered by Costco or Amazon, to a volunteer’s house, then dropped off at the Ukrainian Evangelical Church,” Pemble said. 

There are sandwich makers, packers, transporters and servers, Pemble said. 

“But to keep our volunteers as safe as we can, we have combined a few of the jobs. Sandwich makers also pack what they make at the church, and transporters serve the food once they have driven it to the Arch of Healing and Reconciliation,” Pemble said. 

Servers set out the sandwiches, fruit, and prepackaged snacks and drinks on two socially distanced tables and let the guests pick out what they want. 

The Arch was unveiled to the city in 2018. In February, the City of Bellingham offered the Arch to Interfaith as a location for Coffee and Sandwiches Together. 

“CAST came to us just having a difficult time finding a location where they had a willing property owner. So that’s where we came into play,” said Tara Sundin, the City of Bellingham’s community and economic development manager. 

It’s not uncommon for the public to have fear of people experiencing homelessness, Pemble said. 

“There’s a lot of misunderstandings, which made it difficult for us to find a spot that was good for the neighborhood, the volunteers and our guests,” Pemble said. 

The city acts as a landlord for Coffee and Sandwiches Together, Sundin said. 

Many of the other programs involved in helping the less fortunate have been unsuitable in COVID-19 times due to their indoor locations, so the need for the organization has increased greatly, Sundin said. 

“We are so grateful to the city,” Larguier said. “They have been so wonderful.”

The Arch has since become a place where servers and guests feel comfortable and safe, Pemble said. 

“The need for food will always be there until the bigger issues that place our guests in the positions they are in are fixed. We help their immediate needs, and hope that with a full stomach, our guests can better face their struggles,” Larguier said. 

Anyone can help the less fortunate in the Bellingham area, and there is a job for anyone in Coffee and Sandwiches Together, Pemble said. 

If interested, future volunteers are encouraged to check out the Interfaith Coalition website and fill out a volunteer form. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,932FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,484FollowersFollow
60SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

What it takes to live on wheels

Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A...
Read more
City & County0

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent.
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more

Latest News

News0

Athletic Competition Delayed Until January

an empty bench at a WWU women’s volleyball game // photo by Nick Sadigh
Read more
City & County

COVID-19 precautions force changes, CAST adapts

0
Volunteers, passionate and protected, serve Bellingham’s less fortunate during a CAST event. A loss of...
Read more
Opinion

Go old-school on readings, notes for variety during COVID

0
A stack of textbooks, notebooks, and papers. // Photo by Sadie Fick By Sadie Fick
Read more
Campus

Voting made easy through campus resources for Election Day

0
One of two ballot drop boxes is located in front of Wade King Student Recreation Center and remains open until 8...
Read more
City & County

Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

0
The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Bellingham institution What’s Up! magazine closes after two decades

City & County 0
The front page of What’s Up’s final issue, March 2020. Musicians, showgoers, community members mourn...
Read more

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

City & County 0
 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
Read more

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

City & County 0
Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
Read more

What it takes to live on wheels

City & County 0
Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Local Government

County OKs $250K budget to address COVID

0
In this file photo from October 2019, the Whatcom County Council votes to approve an ordinance to fund supportive and affordable housing. Last week, the council took preemptive action to increase spending to fight the novel coronavirus and streamline the county's operations during the crisis. // Photo by Melody Kazel By Teya Heidenreich
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
City & County

Can you get tested in Whatcom County? Maybe.

0
By Jordan Kiel The CDC's test for SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, is still...