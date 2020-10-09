55.9 F
Bellingham
Saturday, October 10, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      City & County

      What it takes to live on wheels

      0
      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council adopted the 2020 Stormwater and Comprehensive Plan

      0
      A screenshot from the Public Works and Natural Resources Committee presentation. This plan will reevaluate the...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      “In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

      0
      “The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      City & County

      What it takes to live on wheels

      0
      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      City & County

      Alcohol consumption monitors now officially part of city code regarding Electronic Home Monitoring

      0
      Drawing of a little house. November 2017. The use and effectiveness of alcohol monitoring is a...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

      0
      Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020. Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble...
      Sports

      WWU and rest of GNAC cancel athletic activities on Election Day

      0
      Vote sign with the election date and WWU Viking symbol as the O. By Aidan Gaffney
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

56
0
outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA.
Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent.

After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, the Pickford Film Center has decided not to reopen the Limelight Cinema.

By Mazelle Kuplent

The Limelight Cinema, one of Bellingham’s resident cinemas, has permanently closed. Unable to bring the space up to code, the Pickford Film Centers board has decided not to reopen the Limelight at its current location. 

“I don’t think it’s very likely that the Limelight will reopen where it is in the same location,” said Lindey Gerhard, marketing manager for the Pickford Film Center, which owns the Limelight Cinema.  

Gerhard said the location is too small to allow for social distancing. The Limelight is a small portion of a larger building on Cornwall Avenue which is owned by Daylight Properties. The Pickford is unable to upgrade the air system to accommodate COVID-19 regulations because the building has a connected air unit. As the Pickford does not own the building that houses the Limelight, the cost of keeping the location is becoming too expensive, Gerhard said. 

This might not mean the end of the Limelight, however. 

“We are definitely open to opening another theater down the road,” Gerhard said. 

There is no concrete timeline for opening another theater. Instead, the Pickford Film Center will be waiting until the flagship cinema can reopen, and then will assess the needs of the community and the financial position of the Pickford, said Susie Purves, executive director of the Pickford. 

“It all depends on how strong business is when we open,” Purves said. 

Prior to closing due to COVID-19, the Limelight’s business was still doing well, Steve Meyers, the cinema’s projectionist, said. Meyers has been employed by the Limelight since it opened in 1998. It is likely that the Limelight would have been able to stay open longer had it not been for the temporary COVID-19 closure, he said. 

“It always held its own every year, including recently, even after the Pickford Film Center opened,” Meyers said. 

The main reason the Pickford Film Centers board is considering reopening the Limelight in a new location is due to the effect the closure will have on the business of the Pickford Film Center. 

“We probably will take a hit in terms of flexibility and offerings,” Gerhard said. 

When allowing cinemas to play their films, distributors require a certain number of showtimes, said Gerhard. The Limelight Cinema allowed for more special events and more showings between both locations.

The board had originally planned on closing the Limelight after opening the Pickford Film Center in 2011, but decided at the last minute to leave it open, Meyers said. 

“That turned out to be pretty cool because [the Limelight] actually pulled its own weight for the last decade or so,” Meyers said. “If it had been its own theater they would have been able to keep it going.”

Despite the possibility of a new location opening, the charm of the original cinema will be missed by its patrons and employees. 

“I saw so many great movies there that it’s hard to even count them all … I’m so sad that the Limelight is closing,” Limelight Cinema patron Melissa Robbins said. “It feels like just another thing that’s changing about the Bellingham I grew up in. I will miss you dearly, ‘old Pickford!’”

While the Limelight had the same sound and vision equipment as the Pickford, its quirkiness and nostalgia made it feel like a much different space, Gerhard said. 

“The Limelight just felt like a natural home for some of our weirder films. It was where we would always put our midnight premieres,” Gerhard said. “It’s a connection to the place of the Limelight that will certainly be missed.” 

Throughout the history of the Limelight, there were often showings that generated lines around the block, Meyers said. The Limelight was an especially fitting home for cult movies.

“It was the sort of thing where I would notice if we showed at the Limelight we would have more of an audience than if we showed at the Pickford Film Center,” said Meyers. 

Although there are no in-person screenings, the Pickford will continue to host virtual screenings of new films and have the same weird offerings, Gerhard said. The Pickford will be showing some of the films that would typically be shown at the Limelight. 

Starting Oct. 9, the Pickford Film Center will be virtually hosting Doctober, a documentary festival. It will focus on themes of social justice and showcase documentaries from local filmmakers, Gerhard said. 

As well as Doctober, the Pickford Film Center is currently in the early stages of putting together documentary programs for Bellingham Public Schools. The program directors are also working on making some Doctober films available to middle school classes, Purves said. 

“We are going to keep pushing the virtual screening room and seeing where we can fit in, in terms of addressing community needs,” Purves said. 

The Pickford staff is interested in hearing about films that students and community members are interested in seeing, and they welcome requests for showings. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,934FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
59SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Bellingham City Council Passes “Protection Zone”

An illustration of City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Courtney Gullett
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be...
Read more
Campus

“In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

0
“The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
Read more
City & County

What it takes to live on wheels

0
Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
Read more
City & County

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

0
Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
Read more
City & County

Local Alternatives to Western’s Closed On-Campus Cafes

0
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.  By Olivia Hicks  COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

City & County 0
 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
Read more

What it takes to live on wheels

City & County 0
Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
Read more

Alcohol consumption monitors now officially part of city code regarding Electronic Home Monitoring

City & County 0
Drawing of a little house. November 2017. The use and effectiveness of alcohol monitoring is a...
Read more

Local Alternatives to Western’s Closed On-Campus Cafes

City & County 0
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.  By Olivia Hicks  COVID-19...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Blogs

5 Best late night food joints

0
By Audra Anderson Pel'meni Restaurant A lesser-known delight of Bellingham’s late-night food joints, Pel’meni’s is recognized only as “the Russian Dumplings place” to regulars. With a different funk rock record raging over the loudspeakers each weekend night and a wide-open interior, Pel’meni’s is a unique experience for a late-night snack. Pel’meni’s...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Campus

Do you know this person?

0
By Melanie Bell In a campus advisory, Western students were alerted that University Police...