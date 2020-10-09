55.9 F
Bellingham
Saturday, October 10, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      City & County

      What it takes to live on wheels

      0
      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council adopted the 2020 Stormwater and Comprehensive Plan

      0
      A screenshot from the Public Works and Natural Resources Committee presentation. This plan will reevaluate the...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      “In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

      0
      “The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

      0
       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      City & County

      What it takes to live on wheels

      0
      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      City & County

      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      0
      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      City & County

      Alcohol consumption monitors now officially part of city code regarding Electronic Home Monitoring

      0
      Drawing of a little house. November 2017. The use and effectiveness of alcohol monitoring is a...
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

      0
      Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020. Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble...
      Sports

      WWU and rest of GNAC cancel athletic activities on Election Day

      0
      Vote sign with the election date and WWU Viking symbol as the O. By Aidan Gaffney
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Wi-Fi rights for all

      0
      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
City & CountyNews

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

19
0
 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people to stay in the spirit of Halloween. Photo by Brendan Prior.

Alternate celebrations emerge from COVID restrictions.

By Brendan Prior

Trick-or-treating. Costume parties. Haunted houses. With Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in place,  Halloween traditions may not be safe this year, so how can people in Bellingham stay spooky despite the scary circumstances? Local businesses and nonprofits have options to get people excited for the season.

Downtown Trick-or-Treasure is Bellingham’s alternative plan for trick-or-treating this year. Annette Bagley, director of marketing for Bellingham Tourism, described the event as a scavenger hunt that involves searching for clues in downtown shops. Participants can take a selfie in front of the clues and if they find all the clues in shop windows, they will receive a goody bag. The agency is also gathering ideas for families that want to avoid crowds. 

“Utilize virtual events and try to do things within your own household,” Bagley said. “I’ve heard that parents are encouraged to hide trick-or-treat prizes throughout their house and do their own scavenger hunt with their kids at home.”

Llyra Roe, a second-year Western student, loves Halloween, but is not entirely comfortable with participating in events like Trick-or-Treasure this year. 

“I plan to go to a pumpkin patch, but that’s pretty much it,” Roe said. “Keeping the spread of COVID to a minimum is a huge priority to me, so my Halloween season will be spent at home watching scary movies with my cat.”

While she won’t be participating in Halloween events, Roe said she doesn’t think there is anything wrong with others going out if they follow safety precautions, such as wearing a mask, maintaining proper distance and limiting group size. 

“I think the past nine months have been really tough on a lot of people, and if they want to enjoy some sort of in-person event with proper rules in place, then that’s OK with me,” Roe said. “While I do think that household or virtual events are the safest way to have fun, I think that people also deserve to do something that brings them joy. Goodness knows everyone needs some joy these days.”

Kolby Labree, owner and operator of Bellinghistory Tours with The Good Time Girls, said Halloween is the busiest time of the year for The Good Time Girls. This is partially due in part to their signature “Gore and Lore” tour, which is dedicated to ghost stories, true crime and generally spookier tales than what the touring company usually tells. This year, the company has been limiting its tours to private groups for one household and semi-private groups for two socially distanced parties.

The Good Time Girls are also looking into other ways to spread their business throughout Bellingham, such as a podcast and virtual events in the winter.

“Through the Parks Department, we have a couple of virtual events coming up,” Labree said. “One is a virtual tour of the cemetery and the history behind it. Another one is a spin-off of our ‘Gore and Lore’ tours; we’re going to do a live ‘Gore and Lore’ of the Chuckanut area.”

Other events include “Escape from Old City Hall,” a virtual escape room organized by the Whatcom Museum, where players can partake in online activities to learn more about the old City Hall building. Bagley also suggested going to a pumpkin farm as a simple and fun Halloween activity. Bellewood Farms and Distillery is open for the season, as are Cloud Mountain Farm Center, Stoney Ridge and Cramer’s Western Town.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,934FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,478FollowersFollow
59SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

City & County0

Bellingham City Council Passes “Protection Zone”

An illustration of City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander By Courtney Gullett
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony...
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

 Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be...
Read more
Campus

“In-Site: The New Realism” gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

0
“The Dining Room,” a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
Read more
City & County

What it takes to live on wheels

0
Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
Read more
City & County

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

0
Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
Read more
City & County

Local Alternatives to Western’s Closed On-Campus Cafes

0
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.  By Olivia Hicks  COVID-19...
Read more

More Articles Like This

The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

City & County 0
Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
Read more

What it takes to live on wheels

City & County 0
Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
Read more

Alcohol consumption monitors now officially part of city code regarding Electronic Home Monitoring

City & County 0
Drawing of a little house. November 2017. The use and effectiveness of alcohol monitoring is a...
Read more

Local Alternatives to Western’s Closed On-Campus Cafes

City & County 0
Coffee from ANMLY cafe. Photo provided by the owner, Emile Diffley.  By Olivia Hicks  COVID-19...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

News

Communication studies students raise homelessness awareness

0
25 percent of Whatcom County’s homeless population is under the age of 18. That statistic was on a sign held by junior and communication studies major Kyla Blair. “I thought that was really important to know because there are a lot of stereotypes of what a typical homeless person looks like. In Whatcom County there are a lot of families...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Environment

Ocean of opportunity for reducing waste with new bills

0
Illustration by Cole Sandhofer By Audra Anderson Washington waters may soon be cleaner as two...