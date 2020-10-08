Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

55.9 F
Bellingham
Saturday, October 10, 2020
      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      What it takes to live on wheels

      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      Bellingham City Council adopted the 2020 Stormwater and Comprehensive Plan

      A screenshot from the Public Works and Natural Resources Committee presentation. This plan will reevaluate the...
      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      Some of Keeley Antoon's Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      "In-Site: The New Realism" gives art graduates a chance to exhibit their thesis projects

      "The Dining Room," a multimedia installation by Amanda Kartes, a BFA Studio Art graduate from Western Washington University.
      The Western Front's response to racial injustice

      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Keeping Halloween spooky, not scary

       Big Halloween gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19. Outdoor activities like pumpkin carving may be a safer activity for people...
      The Limelight Cinema Closes Permanently

      Outside of the limelight Cinema in Bellingham, WA. Photo credit to Mazelle Kuplent. After a...
      What it takes to live on wheels

      Freedom Vans employees work on three conversions at the Freedom Vans garage in Bellingham. A full build can take anywhere...
      Alcohol consumption monitors now officially part of city code regarding Electronic Home Monitoring

      Drawing of a little house. November 2017. The use and effectiveness of alcohol monitoring is a...
      Former Western Women's Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

      Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020. Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble...
      WWU and rest of GNAC cancel athletic activities on Election Day

      Vote sign with the election date and WWU Viking symbol as the O. By Aidan Gaffney
      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Western's Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
      Wi-Fi rights for all

      Wifi symbol in front of a stack of WWU textbooks. Xfinity and public libraries have recently provided WWU students with free...
      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      The Western Front's response to racial injustice

      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      Is now too early to reopen?

      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
Sports

Former Western Women’s Basketball Star Relishes Time in NBA Bubble

Lexi Bland practicing basketball October 2020
Lexi Bland practicing basketball in November 2020.

Lexie Bland has been working inside the NBA bubble this summer.

By Jordan Stone

Lebron James. Jimmy Butler. Damien Lillard. Lexie Bland.

Those are a few of the people who have gotten to take part in the NBA bubble, the isolated basketball world that for the past few months has been the league’s home. James, Butler and Lillard are basketball superstars. Then, there’s Bland. Bland was a senior on Western’s women’s basketball team during the 2019-20 season. She is relishing the chance to be around some of the greatest basketball players in the world.

“Being from such a small town that is so distant from the NBA, to get an opportunity to be here … it’s a surreal experience,” Bland said in a telephone interview. “Talking with friends I’ve met here, we’ve just said, ‘Like, wow. We’re really doing this.’”

Bland, who grew up in Ellensburg, was offered the opportunity to work in the bubble through a connection from a friend. 

She jumped at the chance. 

To gain access to the bubble, she had to go through the NBA’s protocols.

“You just had to quarantine and get negative tests at one hotel,” Bland said. “As soon as you got your second negative test, you got transferred to the main bubble.”

The NBA bubble, which is located near Orlando, Florida, at Walt Disney World, was the NBA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have been using strict rules and testing protocols to try and ensure players’ safety. There have been zero positive tests from players or personnel that were admitted inside the bubble, according to the Washington Post.

Bland has played a role in that success. After serving as a team attendant, she has transitioned to helping oversee the personal protective equipment (PPE), making sure that it is available at all times.

“Working for such a big, well-ran association was really intimidating,” Bland said. “You obviously want to do well.”

It’s no surprise to some of the people who know Bland best that she is finding success in her new environment.

“She does a lot of things that go unnoticed,” Bland’s sister, Shannon Bland said. “If there is a job that needs to be done, then she’s just going to do it. I think that goes a long way, especially when she was working with the athletes.”

What does a day look like for Bland?

“Basically, there is a daily checklist that I go through and make sure it’s all taken care of,” she said. “I carry a lot of boxes around.”

This experience hasn’t been without its challenges for Bland, however. Going into the bubble, she didn’t know anyone.

“It was super, super intimidating at first. I was definitely really nervous,” Bland said. “Everyone is so helpful. Anyone is willing to help. It made it a lot easier.”

To Stacey Turrell—Bland’s assistant coach during her time at Western—It’s  no shock that she went for it, even though she didn’t know anyone going in.

“She is so independent,” Turrell said. “I’m not surprised.”

Turrell also said that she is super excited that one of her former players is working in the NBA bubble.

“I have to tell people what she is doing,” Turrell said. “I have to brag.”

Turrell and her two children have been searching for Bland while watching the games, but they have yet to find her.

Back in March, Bland and the rest of her Western teammates had their season cut short due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Bland’s experience working in the NBA bubble has helped her process that experience and rekindle her love of the game, according to Bland’s sister.

“It was a great distraction for her after the horrific ending to her senior season that could have been pretty magical,” Shannon Bland said. “This is an awesome way for her to still be part of something that she loves.”

Bland expressed the same sentiment.

“It’s definitely made me miss basketball a lot,” Bland said.

After the NBA season winds to a close this month, Bland will head back to Bellingham to serve as the student assistant for Western’s Women’s basketball team while she finishes her degree. Bland said she plans on graduating after the winter quarter and plans on pursuing a career as a physician’s assistant. Bland expressed an interest in using that degree to try to work in the NBA some day.

Bland has been using her time in the NBA bubble to pick up out-of-bounds plays and other basketball tips from the professionals to use in her new role as the student assistant.

“She’s got such a great basketball mind,” Turrell said. “We can’t wait to get her back.”

It hasn’t been all work for Bland in the bubble. The NBA offers activities like bike rides and fishing, but Bland said she has been spending a lot of time reading. Her favorite thing she’s read? “The Biography of Malcom X.”

There has been one thing that Bland has missed out on in her time in Florida according to her sister.

“She still hasn’t seen an alligator,” Shannon Bland said.


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
