Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

55.7 F
Bellingham
Sunday, October 4, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      News

      Whatcom County officials hold first public meeting on race and equity

      0
      Community members share grievances and experiences with Bellingham Police Department Whatcom County officials and community...
      News

      Whatcom County Council postpones vote on behavioral health services

      0
      Motion is still expected to pass, providing crucial programs for students Council members debate postponing...
      News

      Bellingham poverty rate predicted to rise.

      1
      Unemployment, lack of housing and COVID-19 contributing to countywide struggle.  By Taylor Bayly  A...
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Bellingham City Council Passes “Protection Zone”

      0
      An illustration of City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander The protection zone will be centered around...
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

      0
      A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
      Campus

      The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

      0
      Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
Opinion

Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

51
0
Corona Virus Cell
A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

We all know our ABCs, but it seems that in the time of COVID-19 we all could use a refresher on our three C’s. The three C’s are part of Japan’s campaign to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the virus. Citizens were told to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close-contact settings.

It seems simple enough, but as college students return to campuses at a time when much of Washington state– including Whatcom County– remains in phase 2, it appears COVID-19 isn’t going away anytime soon

Reports of COVID-19 case spikes on the University of Washington’s Greek Row have been especially infuriating to some Washingtonians as seen on Reddit. 

Over the summer, UW’s Greek Row saw a COVID-19 outbreak when 165 students from 15 fraternities tested positive for the virus. 

More recently, on Oct 1, King 5 reported that 104 positive cases have been reported across nine UW fraternities and sororities.

While it may be easy to chastise fraternities and sororities, who are often associated with large bacchanalian parties, it’s important to recognize that parties of any size can spread the virus.

Though scientists are still learning about the virus, we do know its airborne nature allows it to transmit easily from person to person through droplets expelled when breathing, talking or singing according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even if you’re not packed in sardine-style at a party, there’s still a high risk that you could be spreading the virus.

Washington state was quick to establish social distancing measures and a staggered approach to reopening, but those measures are only as effective as the people who follow them.

A study from the “Emerging Infectious Diseases” journal titled “Impact of Social Distancing Measures on Coronavirus Disease Healthcare Demand” found that when contact to non-household members was reduced by 50% or less, a healthcare crisis was only delayed, not prevented. 

The study concluded that only when people reduced their contact with non-household members by 75%-90% were hospitals not overburdened by the number of cases. 

Though this study focuses on central Texas, the authors noted that its findings were “widely applicable” to other areas of the U.S.

It’s understandable that students want to socialize, not only to fulfill the classic college experience but also to preserve their mental health.

One study from Psychiatry Research found that COVID-19-related stressors were linked to anxiety levels in college students. Of the 7, 143 students surveyed 24.9% reported some level of anxiety from COVID-19-related stressors. The study concluded “economic stressors, effects on daily-life and academic delays” increased anxiety levels among students while social support helped lower them.

In a time of high uncertainty and isolation, it seems natural that people would be drawn together to provide support and a sense of community. But socializing and staying safe don’t have to be polar opposites. 

Washington state phase 2 guidelines state people should “gather with no more than five people outside your household per week,” which allows for smaller gatherings with friends. 

You may not be able to spend your nights dancing at a packed house show or searching High Street for a lively party, but that doesn’t condemn you to a quarter of solitary living. 

So, grab some friends to watch a movie, pick some pumpkins or take a walk and enjoy the fall colors. But keep in mind your larger responsibility to your community, think of the immunocompromised, of the elderly and of all the fun you’ll have once we defeat this virus.  

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,934FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,474FollowersFollow
58SubscribersSubscribe

Trending

Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
Campus0

Anti-cheating software privacy concerns

Honorlock can read access certain data and content of the user. // Screen captured by Tony...
Read more
News1

Bellingham poverty rate predicted to rise.

Unemployment, lack of housing and COVID-19 contributing to countywide struggle.  By Taylor Bayly 
Read more

Latest News

City & County0

Bellingham City Council Passes “Protection Zone”

An illustration of City council. // Illustration by Rachel Alexander The protection...
Read more
Opinion

Take COVID-19 off your party invite list

0
A microscopic view of the virus SARS-COV-2, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. // Photo courtesy the Centers for Disease Control...
Read more
Campus

The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

0
Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
Read more
News

Whatcom County officials hold first public meeting on race and equity

0
Community members share grievances and experiences with Bellingham Police Department Whatcom County officials and community...
Read more
News

Whatcom County Council postpones vote on behavioral health services

0
Motion is still expected to pass, providing crucial programs for students Council members debate postponing...
Read more

More Articles Like This

The Western Front’s response to racial injustice

Campus 0
Changes made to address current violence toward BIPOC, bias in our reporting Illustration by...
Read more

We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

Opinion 0
Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
Read more

Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

Opinion 0
Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
Read more

Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

Campus 0
By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

Random picks

Sports

Viking’s Women’s Rower Named All-American

0
Recent women’s rowing graduate Katya Hewitt was recognized on Tuesday, June 14, as a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar Athlete with a 3.66 GPA. Hewitt received the same honor in 2015 when she achieved a 3.59 GPA. Hewitt was shocked to discover she had been named to the coaches association Pocock Division II All-American team. Upon hearing  she was...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
Editorial

Opinion: A hat is just a hat, until it’s not

21
God, I wish this was a joke. Even if it isn’t a joke, it has a pretty good punchline. Here’s the set-up:...