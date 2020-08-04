71.1 F
Bellingham
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
  • Home
  • News
    • AllCourtsLegislatureWestern Watchdog
      News

      Seeking workforce diversity, Bellingham School District creates new position

      0
      A new director role in the school district gives hope for equitable change.   Illustration of a teacher...
      News

      Two Bellingham residents receive Outstanding Graduate title

      0
      Ina LaGrandeur and Julie McElroy stood out in their studies at WWU By Shannon Steffens
      News

      Post-apocalyptic movies: morbid fascination or healthy coping mechanism?

      0
      With the pandemic taking a toll on the country, people are resorting to more virtual ways of entertainment
      News

      Local roller derby league leaves the bruises at home and rolls with the pandemic.

      0
      The local roller derby league has started a weekly event that follows current mask and distancing guidelines.
  • Features
    • AllArts & MusicBlogsCulture & ReligionPeople
      Features

      Staying healthy is essential right now, no matter the method

      0
      Many are turning to simple self-care practices in order to promote their own health. // Illustration by Julia Vreeman
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Arts & Music

      Artist creates ceramic breast vases with hopes to sell online

      0
      Some of Keeley Antoon’s Chi Chi vases that she began creating during COVID-19.// Photo courtesy of Keeley Antoon
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
  • Campus
    • AllAdministrationAssociated Students
      Campus

      Campus wildlife during the pandemic

      0
      With most public spaces closed due to COVID-19, wild animals have once again filled those spaces
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      First-generation graduates impacted by virtual commencement

      0
      By Cameron Sires Western students set to graduate in the winter and spring will experience their ceremonies virtually due...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
  • City & County
    • AllLocal Government
      City & County

      Flatstick Pub plans to introduce new Bellingham location this summer

      0
      Construction site of Flatstick Pub on State Street in Bellingham. // Photo By Aidan Gaffney
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      City & County

      Whatcom County Council applied for Bellingham to be moved to Phase Two

      0
      Screenshot of virtual county council meeting held on June 1st 2020 By Courtney Gullett
      City & County

      Healthy helpers provide meals to low-income seniors

      0
      The Meals on Wheels logo is displayed on one of the vehicles that delivers food. // Photo by Georgia Costa
  • Sports
    • AllClub SportseSportsProfessional SportsVarsity Sports
      Sports

      COVID-19 restrictions on scuba divers

      0
      By Jason James There is one local certified scuba shop, Gone Diving, that must...
      Campus

      4:02 mile runner transfers to Western

      0
      University of Washington track team hosts the Husky Classic at the Dempsey Center on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Seattle. //...
      Campus

      Viking volleyball welcomes 2020 recruiting class

      0
      Western welcomes four new members to the women's volleyball team. // Photo courtesy of Western Athletics By Kevin...
      Campus

      National qualifier Aliyah Dawkins reflects on breakthroughs and canceled championships

      0
      National qualifying track & field athlete Aliyah Dawkins was one of many student athletes to experience season cancellations due to COVID-19.//...
  • More
    • AllBusiness & EconomyCareers & AlumniEducationEnvironmentHealth & WellnessHousing & DevelopmentImmigrationNonprofit OrganizationsRecreationScience, Technology, Engineering & MathematicsTravelU.S.Washington StateWorld
      Business & Economy

      Want to change how much you pay on student loans?

      0
      By Kiana Doyle Student loans — the daunting subject that can strike fear in the heart of any college...
      Campus

      Study groups still happening despite remote learning

      0
      Illustration of people studying for finals. // Illustration by Emily Bishop By Emily Bishop
      City & County

      Thousands gather for solidarity rally in Maritime Heritage Park

      0
      Demonstrators hold up signs while listening to speakers at Maritime Heritage Park// Photo by Claudia Cooper By...
      Campus

      Western’s Off Campus Living group hosts weekly Q&A sessions

      0
      Off Campus Living hosts virtual Q&A meetings with various campus groups. // Graphic by Julia Burns. By...
  • Opinion
    • AllColumnsEditorialGuestLetters to the EditorSatireViking Voices
      Opinion

      We should be supporting tattoo artists during the pandemic

      0
      Flash sheet by Rodney Smartlowit. // Photo courtesy of Rodney Smartlowit Opinion By Kaelin Bell
      Opinion

      Stimulus check criteria forgets about young adults

      0
      Illustration of a stimulus check. // Illustration by Emma Toscani Opinion By Payton Gift
      Campus

      Viking Voices: How has the stay-at-home order and the transition to online classes affected your study habits?

      0
      By Cameron Lautenslager Esmerelda Cuevas First-year A portrait of Ezzy Cuevas //...
      Campus

      Fall quarter uncertainty affects registration decisions

      0
      A portrait of Raina Shaw // Courtesy of Raina Shaw By Emily Bishop How has...
  • Digital Media
    • AllInteractive MediaPhotographyVideo
      City & County

      Local vigil, march for George Floyd draws hundreds, shows solidarity

      0
      By Olivia Hobson, Drew Jelinek and Kyle Tubbs A circle of listeners slowly gathered...
      City & County

      Is now too early to reopen?

      0
      !function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data)for(var e in a.data){var t=document.getElementById("datawrapper-chart-"+e)||document.querySelector("iframe");t&&(t.style.height=a.data+"px")}}))}(); By Kyle Tubbs After weeks of lockdowns all over...
      Campus

      City of Subdued Excitement gets new subdued podcast

      0
      Annika Fleming (left) and Maria Dalla Gasperina on a field trip with Western during their internship in 2017. // Photo courtesy...
      Digital Media

      Thrifting at home becomes the new normal

      0
      The thrifting culture in Bellingham continues even in a global pandemic. Secondhand and vintage items are accessible online through various platforms...
  • Archives
  • About
News

Two Bellingham residents receive Outstanding Graduate title

42
0

Ina LaGrandeur and Julie McElroy stood out in their studies at WWU

By Shannon Steffens

Two Bellingham residents were named 2020 Outstanding Graduates at Western this summer.

One graduate from each department is selected as an Outstanding Graduate. Ina LaGrandeur, an accounting major, and Julie McElroy, a nursing major, are two longtime Bellingham residents who have been chosen for the title this year.

“The award is based on criteria decided entirely by the programs and departments themselves,” said Paul Cocke, director of communications at Western. “A student may not necessarily have the highest grade point average, yet they stand out in a variety of ways: excellence in research/publishing, community service, academic excellence, leadership or stewardship to the department and university.”

Ina LaGrandeur graduated in June with a Bachelor of Arts in accounting and minors in Spanish and business administration.

Ina LaGrandeur stands in front of a lake. She is a Bellingham resident who was named an Outstanding Graduate. // Courtesy of Ina LaGrandeur
Ina LaGrandeur stands in front of a lake. She is a Bellingham resident who was named an Outstanding Graduate. // Courtesy of Ina LaGrandeur

LaGrandeur said she had always had an interest in business and she was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) while a student at Sehome High School. Her interest in accounting strengthened after taking a few introductory-level accounting classes at Western.

“I enjoyed attending Western a lot,” LaGrandeur said. “I feel like I grew a lot as a person and I made really great friends and connections. I think that the classes I took there really helped prepare me for my next step.”

This upcoming year, LaGrandeur will be attending the University of Notre Dame and working toward her Master of Science in accountancy with a concentration in taxation. Once she completes her degree and takes the Uniform Certified Public Accountant (CPA) exam, she hopes to work as a certified public accountant.

A Western professor that made a big impact on LaGrandeur was Steve Smith in the accounting department. She took four classes with Smith and he was her advisor for her Honors Capstone Project about improving student engagement in campus recruiting.

“I’ll often describe Ina as fearless,” Smith said. “She just has this level of confidence that really brings everybody else along.”

Smith also said that one of the best qualities an accounting major can have is being able to take ownership of something and see it through, which is something LaGrandeur excels at.

Julie McElroy will graduate in August with a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a minor in biology.

McElroy had previously worked as a hairstylist in Bellingham for 15 years before deciding to become a nurse.

“It just made sense to me because it was that perfect blend of fulfilling my interests with science and health,” McElroy said. “And it also met that social aspect that I liked with doing hair.”

Julie McElroy stands in front of a door. She is a Bellingham resident who was named an Outstanding Graduate. // Courtesy of Julie McElroy
Julie McElroy stands in front of a door. She is a Bellingham resident who was named an Outstanding Graduate. // Courtesy of Julie McElroy

She always felt drawn to nursing. She originally hesitated because many members of her family work in healthcare and she didn’t want to just follow in their footsteps.

McElroy said her time at Western has been incredible. She has been motivated and inspired by her professors and her peers.

After graduating, she plans to attend graduate school to continue her nursing education. Her goal is to become a family practitioner with a focus on mental health.

Dr. Bill Lonneman is a nursing professor at Western who made a large impact on McElroy. She said he was a brilliant and inspiring professor.

“What stood out with Julie was her willingness to share from her experience, how she enriched  the general atmosphere of the class, and her thoughtfulness,” Lonneman said.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Search
3,944FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,455FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe

Must Read

News0

Resident advisers hold open forum with university officials to discuss concerns

Written by: Bram Briskorn and Questen Inghram Over 300 people packed into Arntzen Hall, room 100 as if it were...
Read more
Arts & Music0

Sports: Pros and cons of Seahawks’ NFL draft pick Malik McDowell

Why did the Seahawks go after a defensive tackle with their first selection in the 2017 NFL draft? Coming off...
Read more
News0

New judge in town

Three candidates running for Whatcom County judge face each other in an open forum.
Read more

Latest News

News0

Seeking workforce diversity, Bellingham School District creates new position

A new director role in the school district gives hope for equitable change.  
Read more
News

Two Bellingham residents receive Outstanding Graduate title

0
Ina LaGrandeur and Julie McElroy stood out in their studies at WWU By Shannon Steffens
Read more
News

Post-apocalyptic movies: morbid fascination or healthy coping mechanism?

0
With the pandemic taking a toll on the country, people are resorting to more virtual ways of entertainment
Read more
News

Local roller derby league leaves the bruises at home and rolls with the pandemic.

0
The local roller derby league has started a weekly event that follows current mask and distancing guidelines.
Read more
News

Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

0
The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.
Read more

More Articles Like This

Seeking workforce diversity, Bellingham School District creates new position

News 0
A new director role in the school district gives hope for equitable change.   Illustration of a teacher...
Read more

Post-apocalyptic movies: morbid fascination or healthy coping mechanism?

News 0
With the pandemic taking a toll on the country, people are resorting to more virtual ways of entertainment
Read more

Local roller derby league leaves the bruises at home and rolls with the pandemic.

News 0
The local roller derby league has started a weekly event that follows current mask and distancing guidelines.
Read more

Lake Whatcom protected for another 4 years

News 0
The Lake Whatcom Management Program has been extended to protect the lake and surrounding watershed.
Read more

The Western Front is the official newspaper of Western Washington University in Bellingham, Washington.

Contact and learn more about The Front here.

3,944FansLike
1,241FollowersFollow
5,455FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
Bellingham
clear sky
71.1 ° F
75.2 °
59 °
53 %
0.9mph
1 %
Wed
68 °
Thu
67 °
Fri
64 °
Sat
66 °
Sun
67 °

Random picks

Recreation

Bellingham Roller Betties

0
Michelle Townsdin (Dita Von Teeth) skates around the rink during a bout against the Petersburg Ragnarok Rollers on April 27, 2019. // Photo by Zack Jimenez By Aryonna Willoughby People boisterously cheer from cramped gym bleachers over the sound of blaring rock music as roller skaters determinedly hustle past each other on a makeshift track. This isn’t your typical skateway. Bright...
Read more

© Copyright - The Western Front

MORE STORIES
News

Mothers of the Movement remember and honor MLK Jr.

0
By Brooke Weisbecker Kathryn Fentress captivated the audience at the Mothers of the Movement event with her message of...